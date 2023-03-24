Jon Edie is in his fourth year as head coach of the Justin-Siena girls lacrosse program and Dave Helms in his first year as an assistant coach for the Braves as they look to defend their 2022 Vine Valley Athletic League championship.

The roster, led by senior captain Hilary Klam, features seven new girls to the team alongside 14 returners. Senior middie Oliv Janerico and goalie Alyssa Ramsey enter their fourth years of varsity lacrosse and are joined by a second-year player in senior Nina Gonzalez.

The junior class is represented by returners Quinn Edie, Maggie Derr, India de Vere, Sophie Campos, Ally Gass and, new to the team, Lauren Cox and goalie Ashley Blake Neuman. The sophomore class is comprised of veterans Bella Acker and Michaela Pucci on defense, Emma Kaplan on attack, and Paige Helms and Ella Webb at middle.

The freshmen are Evy Meerholz, Sophie Wassef, Yasmine Kumar, Abbey Loose and Stella Sebastiani.

The team got off to a strong start with a 17-5 win at Novato. The game saw everyone get playing time, and goals for some first-year high school players.

Next, the Braves dominated visiting Sonoma Academy 20-3. Again, scoring was spread around the team. The Braves’ defense was tight and goaltending by Ramsey completely stifled the Coyotes’ offense.

Justin-Siena then traveled to the other side of Sacramento to face Granite Bay, and jumped out to a 5-0 lead before going into halftime tied with the Grizzlies.

The second half saw the Grizzlies pull ahead, only to have the Braves pull within a goal with under a minute left. The Braves’ last-minute push wasn’t successful, however, and Granite Bay hung on for an 11-9 victory.

The game was tight the whole way, and was a learning experience for all involved.

“We were reminded of how quickly momentum, and the score, can change in lacrosse,” said Edie, “and that we cannot take our foot off the gas and let our opponents start dictating the pace of play.”

Edie said the young defensive lineup of Pucci, Campos, Meerholz and Acker did a good job of holding the line against a solid Granite Bay attack.

“We’ve got to learn to win those close ones” he said.

The Braves next visited Davis and, once again, ran into a fast and skilled opponent as the Blue Devils jumped out to a 10-5 lead by halftime. The Braves cut it 10-6 but got no closer as Davis pulled away for a 16-8 win.

“We definitely learned a lot about ourselves against Davis,” Coach Edie said. “They have a few extremely talented lacrosse players and athletes, and we were reminded of how we need to retain possession and not commit so many unforced errors. They were able to win time of possession and, as we all know, if you don’t have the ball, you cannot score.”

Next up was a visit to VVAL opponent Petaluma on Monday night. The Braves bounced back hard with a dominant 16-3 win. Scoring was spread around the offense as freshmen Sebastiani and Meerholz notched their first varsity goals. The defense clamped down and completely neutralized the Trojans’ offense, Ramsey was solid in goal and Helms was a ground ball machine, possessing just about every loose ball she encountered.

Last up was a visit from the always tough Vista del Lago Eagles of Folsom.

“We knew Vista was going to test us and they were true to form,” Edie said.

While the Braves had a few early scoring chances, it was the Eagles who jumped out to a 5-0 lead. “Certainly not the hole you want to dig out of early. The girls could have folded and let the game get away, but what they did next was impressive.”

Senior middle Janerico took her game into a higher gear and scored two quick goals — out of her five total — and the Braves got on the scoreboard. Quinn Edie added two more en route to a hat trick, and by halftime the Braves had changed the momentum and were down only 8-6.

The second half saw the Braves defense come to life, holding the potent Eagles scoreless on a six-minute possession. After causing a turnover, Klam continued the Braves’ scoring — she ended up with five goals — and by the mid mark of the second half, Justin-Siena had taken the lead. The teams traded goals over the next few minutes, but Ramsey and the defense kept the Eagles at bay and the Braves held on for a 14-10 victory.

“That was an awesome display of perseverance by the girls,” Edie said. “They never gave up, even when things were going south. I am so proud of their continued effort. This win should renew their confidence moving forward. If they continue to improve, continue to put in the hard work, they can compete with some of the Bay Area’s best.”

The Braves fell to visiting Tamalpais on March 18 in another high-scoring contest, 18-10, falling to 4-3 overall. After visiting nonleague foe Marin Catholic and league opponent Rancho Cotate last week, they will try to improve on their 2-0 VVAL record when they host Acalanes at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

“Our league games start to pick up towards the end of the month, and that is something the girls are really looking forward to,” Edie said. “Our ultimate goal is to win the league again, and they know that they’ll have to play their best to compete for the title.”

