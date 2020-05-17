Justin-Siena Girls Lacrosse: Young Braves needed more than four games

Janerico led the Braves with 7 goals and 9 points during their four-game season – hardly surprising for someone who also led the girls cross country team in the fall and was a soccer standout this winter.

“It is easy to look at scoring as the metric to evaluate a player, but Olivia brings so much more to the table than just goals scored,” Edie said. “She led the team in ground balls, took the majority of draws, played solid defense, and rarely subbed out of games. She works as hard, if not harder than anyone else that I have coached, and puts out 100% effort, 100% of the time.

“Olivia puts in the work on and off the field, in season and in the offseason, and it is obvious why she excels in her other sports. She truly loves athletics and competing. We are fortunate that she is only a freshman and has three more years of Justin-Siena lacrosse. Her potential is unlimited, and she definitely is a player that will be attracting lots of interest from coaches at the next level.”

Another key freshman on this year’s squad was goalkeeper Ramsey, who came in with a couple of years of experience at the position with her Force team and the travel club LaxUhr. She came up huge in the season-opening win at Northgate by amassing 14 saves, 4 of them on free position shots.