Justin-Siena Girls Soccer Outlook: Strength in numbers a good sign for Braves

It’s always thrilling for fans to see a player take over a game like Tessa Salvestrin has for the Justin-Siena girls soccer program.

The reigning Napa County Player of the Year had 15 goals, as a freshman, 19 as a sophomore, 15 as a junior, and she already has 5 in five games as a senior — along with 2 assists and a few saves as a goalkeeper.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

But she’ll be at Saint Mary’s College next fall, playing NCAA Division I soccer for the Gaels on a scholarship after signing her national letter of intent on Nov. 10. So who will pick up the slack?

Well, the Braves actually have 14 other goals this season not scored by Salvestrin, from seven players. Only four of those scorers will be back next season, but it’s still a sign that the Braves are getting more talent — and more talented — with each passing season under head coach Eric Branagan-Franco.

No more than five teammates found the back of the net in any of Salvestrin’s previous seasons, and it probably was a reason the Braves won only eight games during that three-year span.

While Steph Curry scores 30-plus points on a regular basis for the Golden State Warriors, the reason they win so much is “Strength In Numbers.” That’s why it’s their motto, and strength in numbers is what the Braves have more of than ever before.

“The program has continued to grow in the last couple of years, which is nice to see. We have a really good mix right now of seniors, juniors, sophomores and even freshmen,” said Justin-Siena head coach Eric Branagan-Franco. “The group’s pretty well balanced and right now. The cohesion continues to build and grow. That is important for us because if we want to be successful this year, especially in the Vine Valley Athletic League, we’re going to have to work as a unit and really work for one another.”

Olivia Janerico — a three-sport standout who also runs cross country and plays lacrosse — already has 2 goals and 2 assists in her junior season and third varsity campaign.

Thais Thomson-Rangel, a sophomore who was the All-Napa County Newcomer of the Year last spring, has already equaled her spring output with 4 goals while dishing out 3 assists.

Thomson-Rangel and Salvestrin have scored probably the most difficult goals so far this season — the only ones given up so far by undefeated Sonoma Academy (6-0).

“Sonoma Academy is always a top program, always has the top players, and is always in the playoffs, which is one of the goals we want to achieve,” Branagan-Franco said. “It’s always good to see where you’re at by playing the teams that are where you want to be. (Coyotes head coach) Chris Ziemer does a great job over there and he’s been there for a very, very long time and has developed a very good program.

"It’s not about following in those exact footsteps, because our programs are totally different, but we are trying to build a more consistent program here at Justin and continue that quality and that level of excellence on the field and in the classroom.”

Thomson-Rangel’s notched her other three goals and all three assists in an 11-0 rout of Healdsburg. Olivia Mazzucco, the team’s only freshman, also had a hat trick against the Greyhounds, and junior Abigail Smith had a goal.

“We were hoping to work on a few more things tactically, against a little more pressure. That didn’t really work out like we hoped for,” Branagan-Franco said of the double-figure shutout. “But it was good to have these girls see the ball go in the back of the net for themselves and boost up their confidence. Getting everybody involved in the scoring sheet was also important.”

Three other seniors have also found the back of the net — Katherine Heffernan (2 goals), Anjali Monteverdi (1 goal, 3 assists) and Alexis Barlas (1 goal), who was fed by fellow co-captain Salvestrin for a goal against Healdsburg.

Senior Jillian Fischer and sophomore Trina Talivaa each have an assist.

“Clearly that’s a nice component to have,” Branagan-Franco said of having more players get involved offensively. “Some kids who are stepping up and putting the ball in the back of the net for us other than Tessa. It takes away a little bit of stress for Tessa and allows her to help the other players around her as they develop and grow. It also helps those players to know that they have a job to do and they need to focus on making sure they handle their responsibilities. I’m very fortunate to have a few girls that are actually doing that — stepping up the way that they need to, so that’s really exciting.”

Rounding out the team are juniors Patricia Castillo, Nina Gonzales and Gabriella Davis, and sophomores Mariel Caballero-Emana, Carolina Neeb, Gabriela Ryan, Jessica Rodriguez and Lela Hamilton.

One player the Braves wish they still had is sophomore goalkeeper Brooklyn Blankenship. Also the No. 1 player on the girls golf team, she sustained a torn ACL just before the soccer season.

The Braves didn’t really have a backup, so they’ve been using various players to man the goal — including even Salvestrin, in the first half of the shutout against Healdsburg. There was a reason for that, though.

“She had just come back from a (club) tournament, so I was resting legs and making sure no injuries occurred,” Branagan-Franco said, adding that he probably will have different goalkeepers filling in for a while. “We’re going with an in-and-out situation, depending on the moment of the game. It’s going to have to be a group effort this year to reach the goals they’re hoping for. There are going to be different people playing in the goalkeeping position throughout the year, unless one completely outshines everybody else. Maybe that will occur.”

Having so much young talent could mean Justin-Siena is becoming a soccer school again.

“The influx of players shows the progression that we’re going through at Justin, attracting more players to come through,” Branagan-Franco said.

He credits his assistant coach, Belinda Halloran, who was the Braves’ cross country head coach and varsity boys soccer head coach in 2019-20. Her boys soccer team qualified for the North Coast Section playoffs for the first time in 10 years.

“Belinda came back from her spell over at St. Patrick-St. Vincent with the boys and brought a different type of energy, more excitement. She’s been really pushing the girls and making them achieve their goals,” Branagan-Franco said. “She has coached with the Napa Soccer Academy and her development in coaching has excelled so much in the last two years. She’s also in Davis coaching in the ECNL (Elite Clubs National League) group.

“She’s coaching in a lot more competitive scenario on a regular basis and bringing that energy over here to Justin, which is exactly what we need because we’re hungry. We’re hungry to play attractive football. We’re hungry to progress and continue to develop players to hopefully move on to the next level. Tessa’s a great example for it, but I look down my line and I see that there’s few other players that have that same capability to follow through those ranks and achieve those goals.”

The Braves will visit Novato at 11 a.m. Thursday before opening VVAL play at American Canyon on Jan. 3.

Justin-Siena JV 6, Wood 0

The Braves blanked the Wildcats in Vacaville on Dec. 20. Quinn Edie had 2 goals and 2 assists, Blake Wilsey and Lily Dominguez also had 2 goals apiece, and Ella Webb had an assist.