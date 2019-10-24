During its second straight 12-0 run through the Vine Valley Athletic League, the Justin-Siena girls tennis team won five matches 7-0, three of them 6-1, and four of them 5-2.
Out of 84 matches played, that’s only 11 losses in singles or doubles.
But longtime assistant coach Jack Ring didn’t agree with the suggestion that the Braves “mowed down” their VVAL competition.
“This isn’t like basketball or football, where you mow everybody down. All of these girls have had challenges at one time or another all year, so they all know a little adversity,” he said. “There have been a lot of individual trials.”
Their toughest match was a recent 5-2 win over second-place Vintage, which they pulled off with a shuffled lineup because they were without No. 1 singles player Priyanka Shanker. Head coach Jim Reilly said the sophomore was under the weather that day.
The Braves have had to play a lot of tiebreakers in league play, so they’ve been practicing those scenarios.
Said Reilley, “We tell them, ‘Get out there on the court and let that girl know you’re going to be out there for two hours, that you’re going to keep every ball in play, you’re going to fight for every point.’ Sometimes when you win that first set, it takes a little heart out of that opponent, and if you lose that first set, well, there’s a lot of tennis to be played. We try to be positive and tell them to keep battling. Sometimes you have bad days and the other girl is just better that day. We tell them, ‘Come back tomorrow and we’ll just get better next time we see her.’”
Shanker fell to her sister, Parvathi, in the singles final at last year’s VVAL Individual Championships, but will get another chance when the tournament returns to the Napa Valley Tennis Association courts behind Vintage High next week. The first three rounds of singles are scheduled for Monday. The doubles are slate for Tuesday, with the singles final that morning.
Team captains Presley Schultz, a senior, and Lucia Lanzafame and Roses Newell, both juniors were working with third-year assistant coach Judy Newell on their doubles games at Wednesday’s practice.
“I’m working on doubles right now because I’m planning to play in the league doubles tournament, as well as singles, so I’m working on my volleys and net game because I don’t usually do much of that in singles,” Schultz said. “For singles, I’m just working on being consistent and playing one point at a time.”
Another captain, senior Ashlyn Mills, had to miss the practice due to a dental appointment.
“Even though our practices are only an hour and 30 minutes, I feel like we get a lot done,” Newell said.
Added Lanzafame, “I’m working on being more aggressive at the net and making sure I’m consistent with my serving because that’s a big thing. You don’t want to double-fault, ever.”
Judy Newell, Roses’ aunt, won three Monticello Empire League doubles titles and a Sac-Joaquin Section crown while playing for Fairfield High. After playing four years of NCAA Division I tennis for the University of Arizona, where she was ranked top 10 in the nation in doubles, she played on the Satellite professional tour in Japan for six weeks. Her daughter played for Colorado State.
“I did gymnastics for like five years,” said Roses Newell, “and then I tried tennis in seventh grade to see where it would go. It’s a really fun sport. I didn’t feel pressure to try it. I wanted to. Gymnastics was really competitive. Tennis is competitive but also really fun.”
Newell’s father, Walt Newell, won a section title at Armijo High and went on to play for Napa Valley College, winning Bay Valley Conference singles and doubles titles there before moving to Oroville and helping Butte College win a state championship. He went on to become teaching professional.
“I used to do gymnastics and cheer when I was really little, camps and stuff, but I’ve been playing tennis for a long time now,” added Lanzafame.
All four captains have played other sports at Justin-Siena, all at Dodd Stadium. Schultz and Mills move right into winter soccer. Lanzafame and Newell have been putting on lacrosse pads in the spring, but are thinking of trying track and field this school year.
“I like the team environment,” Schultz said when asked why she likes playing the slower, more individual sport of tennis before getting physical on the soccer pitch. “Everyone’s so supportive, we get along really well, and we have fun. When I’m doing a sport, I feel more motivated to get my grades up and do my homework and study, so I think it’s helpful.”
Lanzafame can’t get enough of tennis.
“I play even when tennis season isn’t going on and I improve a lot during the season because we’re here every day after school, and it helps you create a lot of relationships, especially going into your freshman year,” she said. “I met Roses in our freshman year in tennis and now we’re really good friends.”
The Braves have won 27 straight matches since falling to nonleague foe Cardinal Newman early last season. Those include a 4-3 upset of No. 2 seed Lick-Wilmerding in the first round of last year’s North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs at City College of San Francisco.
The 15th-seeded Braves met No. 7 Head-Royce in the quarterfinals and had won one match and were ahead in three others before it was suspended due to bad air quality from the Butte County fire. After numerous attempts to resume the match failed, Justin-Siena withdrew from the tournament due to its players other commitments. Head-Royce never got to play its semifinal, though.
Despite more fire danger currently in the Bay Area, Justin-Siena is hoping to get another shot beginning Nov. 12 and put it streak on the line.
“There is pressure to keep it going,” Lanzafame said of the streak, “but once you’re playing you’ve got to forget about it and just get focused in the game and go from there. It’s definitely made us more motivated. If we weren’t winning at all, we’d still want to keep going. But having a winning streak is like, we want to keep this going until the end of the season.’”
Newell said the streak gives the team confidence.
“We beat all these teams last year, so we feel like ‘We got this’ when we go into matches,” she said. “We’re the only team in the school that has this long of a winning streak.”
Even with the streak, tennis is a stress reliever for the Braves.
“It’s a nice release because if we didn’t have tennis practice after school, I think most of us would just drive home and do homework,” Lanzafame said. “So having that break in between to let off some steam, get some activity in, take a nice break, you can go home and have a fresh start.”
The captains appreciate their coaches’ commitment to helping them improve daily while keeping things light.
“Our coaches are fun,” Newell said. “But they motivate us for sure. They want us to play our best every single practice.”
Added Lanzafame, “You can tell that they care and are really into the team. They’re always here waiting for us to get out of school and get on the courts. They can also tell when we need a break, a day off. They know us. They definitely push us to get better, but a lot of us are independent. We know when we have to work hard. We’re a pretty good team like that.”
Reilly said the coaches have the Braves play games such as “Caterpillar” and “King of the Court” near the ends of practices to give them a different kind of competition.
“We want them to come out and be excited about practice, excited to go to the matches, excited to see their teammates,” he said. “If you’re just grinding – they have a lot going on. There’s a lot of pressure between grades and social life and all that, so we try to make it as fun as possible.”
One senses the players don’t make it too difficult for Reilly, Ring or Judy Newell.
“It’s been the most committed team we’ve had since we’ve been coaching, and I think being able to play on campus contributes to it,” said Reilly, whose teams had to play home matches and practice at Napa Valley College through the 2017 season. “And we have 11 girls fighting for 10 spots.”
Reilly said there haven’t been any issues with where players are placed on the ladder.
“Our captains are really in tune with the team and we talk to them each week to find out what the feel of the team is and if we should do something,” he said.
Added Ring, “We had a situation against Petaluma where we put the lineup together and one of the kids came to Jim and said ‘You know, Ines (Keller) comes to all the practices; maybe she should play,’ so we made that change. That’s the kind of thing we’re getting from them.”