The Justin-Siena football team has enough firepower and unfinished business to have its best season in years.
Despite being the smallest school in the Vine Valley Athletic League, the Braves have probably the most returning starters of any team in the new league. They also have another tough preseason and want to enjoy an extended season after last year’s wildfires forced two of their games to be canceled.
Senior quarterback Barrett Donohoe is coming off a 1,000-yard passing season and entering his third varsity season as the starter, while running backs Conrad Say and Solomone Anitoni are coming off another strong season of sprinting in track and field.
Plus, Justin-Siena returns most of its linemen.
“I think we’ve definitely given ourselves a chance in the offseason. A lot of our players were in the weight room, and that’s what counts,” said senior guard-linebacker Colby Bates. “We’re excited to play some football this year. It was all messed up last year. This year it’s a little more organized and we have less of a commute to games.”
And unlike in the Marin County Athletic League, all VVAL games will be on Friday nights.
“Yes,” Bates said, “we are looking forward to that.”
Senior center-defensive lineman Christian Ramos said the linemen are very close.
“I’m really happy that most of our line is seniors now. I think that’s going to be a big plus,” he said. “And a lot of us were pretty much in the weight room all off-season.”
Donohoe has most of his receiving corps back, including Shane Rosenthal, Luigi Albano-Dito, Jordan Bowman-Davis, John Horn and Anitoni.
“We’re looking good. Everybody’s on the same page,” Donohoe said. “I think we’ve all put in the amount of work where there’s no turning back now. We’re all excited and have the same goal – just win games.”
Rosenthal is especially looking to show what he can do offensively after getting just two catches last season. His biggest play as a junior was as a defensive back, returning an interception for a long touchdown.
“I think we have as much a chance as anyone else. We work just as hard as anyone else, and we’re just looking to go out and compete,” Rosenthal said. “I think the number of players on your team don’t really matter as long as you go out and work hard.”
Ramos said facing the big opposing lines of teams such as American Canyon, Vintage and Napa in the VVAL shouldn’t be much different from facing those of Marin Catholic and Redwood in the MCAL and Bishop O’Dowd in the preseason.
“They had some big guys and I held my ground,” he said. “We had chemistry as a team last year, but I think we need to be more like a family. One of the key things we were missing was going out there to play for a reason, playing for the guy next to you. We’re working on it. It’s a process.”
Ramos said the underdog rule is a “good position to be in.”
Added Donohoe, “Being the only private school, the smallest school in the league, we don’t mind taking on that role because we can surprise them. We can shock some people, and we’re excited for that.”
Head coach Brandon LaRocco said Justin-Siena has about 550 students now, about a third the size of most other VVAL schools, but isn’t new to playing bigger opponents. All three of last year’s preseason foes made the playoffs, including CIF North Coast Section Division 4 runner-up Hercules.
“If you look at our schedule last year, we played as tough a schedule as anybody around here,” he said. ”Playing tough competition isn’t unfamiliar territory for us.”
Tyler Streblow, the Braves’ third-year offensive coordinator, said it will still be exciting to face three other Napa County teams in league play.
“We’re always a small school, wherever we go, but it’ll be exciting to play local teams and play Friday night games,” he said.
After losing several key players to injury last year, LaRocco hopes his roster stays at 36 active players.
“I feel like we’re due for a healthy season, but knock on wood, because we haven’t seemed to catch a lot of breaks when it comes to that stuff these first two years. But numbers are good.”
He also likes his backfield, which will also include the hungry Bowman-Davis, whose season ended with an injury in the preseason scrimmage, and sophomore Francisco Florentino, whom he said had several 100-yard rushing games for the junior varsity squad last season.
“This is as heavy a running back class as we’ve had at Justin in a long, long time,” LaRocco said.
The Braves have nine starters back on offense.
“And really, everybody who’s coming back got significant playing time,” Streblow said. “The great thing about Barrett is he’s an incredibly accurate quarterback. He makes a lot of really good, quick decisions. So we’re going to try to not have him carry the ball as much with a quick-passing game.”
The rest of the coaches are Matt Lawson (quarterbacks), Spencer Joske (running backs, defensive line), Thomas Coakley (defensive backs, wide receivers), Jake Cremen (linebackers, H-backs) and Greg Sutter (offensive line).
For many Justin-Siena players who commute from Sonoma or Fairfield, those local teams also include Sonoma Valley in league play and Armijo in the preseason.
“Everybody on our team will get to play a school in a town where they come from. It’s the first time we’ve ever done that, and it’s pretty cool,” LaRocco said. “I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”