Shelby Elise Thomason seemed destined to be a setter, not a middle hitter, from the day she was born.
“I was a middle when I was younger,” the Justin-Siena senior recalled last Wednesday while celebrating the next step in her volleyball career. “But my initials are ‘S.E.T.’ so I guess I was supposed to be a setter.
“It’s a good position for me because I’m not the tallest player, nor can I jump the highest, but I can take a leadership role and bring the personalities of the team together and stay pretty composed on the court.”
That, a desire to enter the medical field, and her ability to run a single-setter 5-1 offense were why Thomason had just signed a national letter of intent to continue her volleyball career with the NCAA Division II program at Dominican University of California in San Rafael.
Second-year Braves head coach Chelsea Reilley and her husband, Justin-Siena assistant coach Robert Stamps, are currently trying to guide the Sonoma State women’s club team to a second straight national title. Reilley, who has also coached club teams at her Santa Clara University alma mater and San Jose State, said college teams love taller setters such as the 5-foot-9 Thomason who can quarterback a 5-1 offense, which the Braves ran with her.
“When you’re setting in the back row, you have to run to the front to set. If the pass isn’t there, you’re chasing after balls trying to set them, so she has to work hard, and she does,” Reilley said of Thomason in the 5-1 offense. “It saves substitutions and provides consistency from front to back row. If you run a 6-2, you have two different setters for three rotations each, and every set is different – the tempo’s different, the height is different – so it’s nice for consistency reasons to have one person setting all the time.
“Front row setters in a 5-1 offense are hard to come by, so I feel Dominican has scored with Shelby. She can block, she can play back row, she can serve, she can play defense and, obviously, she can set, so she’s going to be money.”
Thomas amassed 587 assists for Justin-Siena, which finished 19-6 overall after winning the first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League title in the sport with an 11-1 record. She also pitched in with 18 kills, 11 blocks and 36 digs.
“She’ so eager to learn and get better, and is also very team-oriented. She’ll always do whatever it takes to help the team,” Reilley added. “She’s going to make a great addition to the Dominican team. She’s got the drive, she’s got the competitive nature, she’s so athletic, and she’ll be close so we can go catch her games once in a while, bring the whole team to cheer her on.”
While fellow senior Julia Sangiacomo grabbed most of the attention the last three seasons, earning Napa County Player of the Year honors each year, Thomason was the Braves’ unsung hero.
“Generally, setters are not flashy. Julia’s going to get a lot of visibility because she hits the ball hard and she touches the ball so much. Setters are just there. But without Shelby, things don’t work,” Reilley said. ”People don’t always recognize that. But she made our offense run. She literally touched every ball on every play, and a lot of our hitters wouldn’t have been as successful without her.”
Noted Thomason, “I’m usually the one calling the plays and finding the hot hitter or knowing when it’s a good time to dump (a set over the net),” she said. “Being captain this year was kinda of eye-opening, to see how our team functions with players new to the varsity, how we all flow together. I learned a lot this year, especially how a setter affects the team.
“I had to lead with how I act and not let my persona bring anyone else down. So I would take a deep breath and hold everything together because if it’s a good pass, I need to be able to deliver.”
Reilley said she and Stamps worked with Thomason on her defense, serving and consistency to get her ready for the next level, knowing the senior was very determined to succeed despite signing so late in the game.
“I think she waited so long to decide because (majoring in) nursing takes so much time. But then finally she was like ‘I love volleyball, and I want to play’ and I’m glad she’s going to a school where she can do both,” Reilley said. “Last spring, when she told us she wanted to play in college, we told her to get her list together and talked about how to approach it and contact schools, and she ran with it. She talked to schools and visited them and landed on Dominican. It was a short runway. She definitely had to get her ducks in a row pretty quickly, but she did it.”
Added Thomason, “I’ve learned a lot from Robert and Chelsea since they came in my junior year. The last couple of practices they were saying ‘OK, you’re going to need to work on your back row going into college.’”
Thomas had season highs in assists two matches apart for the Braves – 41 in their 3-0 win over Petaluma in their league finale on Senior Night, and 42 in a 3-1 North Coast Section Division 4 quarterfinal win over University-San Francisco. The fourth-seeded Braves eventually fell to a longtime nemesis, No. 1 seed Branson, in the semifinals. But it was the first time the program had been that far since its 2013 section-championship season, and it was the Braves’ first league crown in decades.
“It was awesome winning the league title, leaving our name on the wall,” she said. “Playing in this new league was fun because I knew so many people on the other Napa teams. I wish we could have gone further in the playoffs, but I think we left it all out on the court. We proved what we needed to prove.”
Thomason said she and Sangiacomo were the same height until after the sixth grade.
“I stopped growing pretty early, but I think I’ve made up for it with my intensity and sportsmanship,” she said. “To move on to a college team is really honoring to me and I’m excited.”
Along with playing for Napa’s Evolve Volleyball Club, Thomason said playing with Santa Clara University signee Sangiacomo for three years raised the bar for her and helped motivate her to want to continue playing herself.
“Proving that I can play with a D-I athlete as outstanding as Julia has made me know I can play, too,” she said. “But I know that college is a whole new learning curve. Dominican got moved up from Div. III to Div. II recently, so we’re kinda making our name now.
"But I went to their game (against Biola University) and it was awesome and good to see where I’m going to be playing next year. It’s a beautiful campus and a small school, just like Justin-Siena. It was interesting to talk to the coach (Yami Nolan) and meet the team, and I’m really excited about their nursing program. It’s a competitive major and I’m honored I got into that.”
The older daughter of Scott and Maria Thomason won’t have to worry about keeping up in school, her father said.
“The unique thing there is the team chemistry really stands out, and they are really supportive of the academics and hold it in high regard,” he said. “It was very clear to us that the coach wanted to recruit somebody that was going to hit the ground running academically and not have issues.”
Thomason said she’ll also be glad to stay close to her sister, Camille, and grandparents, John and Claire Thomason of Napa.
“My family is my life,” she said. “When I was that tall, awkward kid, my parents were the ones that were like ‘Let’s go try some sports’ and they drove me to Fremont, flew me to Arizona – they have supported me through everything. And my little sister is my best friend, so I’m excited that I get to stay close with her as she goes into high school. She goes to St. John’s Lutheran and plays volleyball, too.”
But big sister will always be the first member of the family to have played collegiate athletics.
“She’s blazing the trail,” Scott Thomason said.