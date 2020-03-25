Justin-Siena Softball Outlook: Another Braves youth movement under way

The Justin-Siena softball team’s newest youth movement has been halted by the coronavirus-related postponements.

After graduating four seniors who had been on the varsity for four seasons, the Braves welcomed back four sophomores who could be on the same path.

They have only two older teammates to learn from, senior Jocelyn Stojack and junior Clare Halsey, who have also been on the varsity since their freshman years. But it’s a sophomore who is new to the program, but not to Justin-Siena soccer fans, who has led the Braves to a 6-1 start.

Head coach Tim Garcia is just hoping to get a chance to see if this new wave can help the Braves get their first Vine Valley Athletic League wins after an 0-12 campaign in the league’s 2019 debut.

Though Stojack is the only player who can’t come back next year, the Braves are still focused on making something happen in 2020 – even as they shelter in place to prevent community spread of the COVID-19 virus during the pandemic.

“It’s been very difficult for all of the team not being able to continue after a good start to the season,” Garcia said. “The kids all get along great and are having a lot of fun. So are the coaches. This a great bunch of girls.