Justin-Siena Softball Outlook: Another Braves youth movement under way

The Justin-Siena softball team’s newest youth movement has been halted by the coronavirus-related postponements.
After graduating four seniors who had been on the varsity for four seasons, the Braves welcomed back four sophomores who could be on the same path.
They have only two older teammates to learn from, senior Jocelyn Stojack and junior Clare Halsey, who have also been on the varsity since their freshman years. But it’s a sophomore who is new to the program, but not to Justin-Siena soccer fans, who has led the Braves to a 6-1 start.
Head coach Tim Garcia is just hoping to get a chance to see if this new wave can help the Braves get their first Vine Valley Athletic League wins after an 0-12 campaign in the league’s 2019 debut.
Though Stojack is the only player who can’t come back next year, the Braves are still focused on making something happen in 2020 – even as they shelter in place to prevent community spread of the COVID-19 virus during the pandemic.
“It’s been very difficult for all of the team not being able to continue after a good start to the season,” Garcia said. “The kids all get along great and are having a lot of fun. So are the coaches. This a great bunch of girls.
“The pitchers continue to throw and the girls are hitting on the own; some have hitting cages at home and are putting in the work. There is really not much else we can do during this whole situation. We can only hope this ends soon and we can get back to the field and salvage some of our season.”
Garcia has had to deal with the coronavirus more than most. Last week, he had to go to Idaho to help his daughter Clare, who starred on the last four Justin-Siena softball squads, move out of her college dormitory because of COVID-19 concerns.
Meanwhile, Justin-Siena is coming off its most impressive win of the young season, a 6-4 road win on March 10 over an undefeated Middletown team that had edged them 9-8 at home the week before.
Halsey notched the pitching win in relief of Eleanor Meyers and helped her cause by going 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Noelle Wright, who also went 3 for 4 in the game, and Meyers, Paige Horn and Alexis Barlas are the returning sophomores.
Perhaps the story of the season so far has been sophomore Tessa Salvestrin, who is in her first year of softball. She led the varsity soccer team in scoring for the second straight season this winter, but waited until this year to come out for softball. She leads the team with a blistering .722 batting average, which, according to MaxPreps.com, would rank her No. 8 in the nation if she had achieved it with 10 more plate appearances. A catcher and shortstop, she also leads the Braves with 12 RBIs, 12 runs scored and 8 doubles and has one of their four home runs.
“Tessa played club soccer as a freshman during high school softball season last year,” Garcia explained. “She’s never played softball before, but she has played baseball for several seasons in St. Helena Little League.”
Stojack played football as a junior before joining Salvestrin on the last two soccer teams. Playing at first base or in the outfield, she leads the team by far with 14 stolen bases, has also scored 12 runs, and is second with a .550 batting clip in the leadoff spot.
“Jocelyn is doing everything we ask of her this season as the only senior on the team,” Garcia said. “She is having fun and enjoying her last season as a Brave. She understands the program and what we are trying to teach the girls and is a great role model for the team. She is a true meaning of All Heart.”
Horn, who plays second base or in the outfield, is hitting .519 with a team-high 14 hits, including a home run, triple and double. Her brother, John, was a three-year varsity baseball player for Justin-Siena who graduated last year.
“Paige comes from a baseball family. Her brother was a standout player and her dad plays a big part in her playing,” Garcia said. “She has a lot more confidence this season at the plate and in the field. She is a quick learner and understands what her role is on the team.”
Halsey is 3-0 in the pitching circle when not playing third base, having allowed only 7 runs (6 earned) on 8 hits with 35 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings. She is also hitting .478 with a home run, 6 RBIs and 11 hits.
“Clare has become the player that we knew she could be this season,” Garcia said. “She has come into her own pitching and hitting this season. She understands her role on this team and is doing her part, and is a major reason we are 6-1 so far. She pitching great and seeing the ball very well at the plate, hitting the ball with a lot of power.”
Meyers also plays third base when not pitching and is 3-1 with 31 strikeouts and 11 earned runs in 25 2/3 innings. She is hitting .300 at the plate. Barlas, who can play first base or in the outfield, is hitting .250 with a double.
Wright is hitting .438 while playing second base or in the outfield, while freshman catcher Abby Maciel is batting .333 with a home run, double and 7 RBIs.
“Abby brings a lot to the team with her experience playing travel softball and her ability to be a great young catcher for us,” Garcia said. “She has a solid bat and will be a strong player for us for the next four seasons.”
Rounding out the team are sophomores Kailey Magel (first base, outfield) and Anna Spencer (outfield), and freshmen outfielders Megha Jackson, Skye Hollister, Camille Thomason, Payton Cranford and Angie Cruz.
