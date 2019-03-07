It’s one of the busiest times of the year for the athletic department at Justin-Siena High School, with the Braves competing in seven sports during the 2019 spring season: baseball, softball, boys tennis, boys golf, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls track and field, and boys and girls swimming.
They are in a new league this year, moving from the Marin County Athletic League to the Vine Valley Athletic League.
Here is a team-by-team outlook for the Braves:
Girls Lacrosse
Justin-Siena, led by head coach Noelle MacDougall, opened its season with a loss to Las Lomas-Walnut Creek, 10-9, and a win over Sir Francis Drake-San Anselmo, 14-7. Both games were at Dodd Stadium.
The Braves played with solid defense and had excellent ball movement, scoring many of their goals on counterattacks in the season-opening game against Las Lomas. Kiran Monteverdi led all scorers with five goals. Karlie Wells had two goals and Allison Clark scored a goal and provided two assists. Additional assists were tallied by Rachel Fitzgerald with two, and Gracie Walter and Olivia Capiaux with one each. On defense, the Braves were led by goalie Emily Heathcote with eight saves, and Capiaux, Caroline Melancon, Mia Vlaming and Mikaela Zeiter.
The Braves bounced back against Sir Francis Drake High, with smart, tenacious defense, led by Heathcote with seven saves, keying the win. Capiaux, Vlaming, Zeiter, Melancon, Caroline Long, Tessa Borck and Jillian Fischer also stifled the Pirates’ attack. Walter and Twyla Borck led the battle for draw control with four controls each. Clark scored four goals and had two assists, Wells scored a goal and had three assists, Monteverdi scored four goals, Fitzgerald and Sophia Smith each scored two goals, and Anjali Monteverdi had one goal.
Justin-Siena went 9-13 overall and finished in seventh place in the MCAL last year.
The Braves had their season end with a 13-12 loss to Casa Grande-Petaluma in the first-round of the CIF North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs.
Boys Lacrosse
Justin-Siena is off to a 2-1 start.
Miles Williams, a team captain and defender who received All-MCAL honorable mention last year, is one of the team’s key players.
“The team has looked really good so far,” said coach John Murray. “We have played a fairly light schedule but we have been executing quite well. We are looking forwarding to facing stiffer competition.
“We are looking forward to competing in our new conference, the Vine Valley Athletic League. We have played all the teams but Windsor in years past and we are looking forward to creating new rivalries. Our goals are to compete for a VVAL championship and qualify for NCS playoffs.”
Other key players are Tommy Crist (attack), who has 19 points in three games; Connor Machado (attack), who has 18 points; Aidan Cushing (midfield), who has 17 points; Liam Gleeson (captain, attack), who has five points in two games; and Michael Fitzgerald (captain, midfielder).
Also on the team are Will Fischer (attack-midfield), Jordan Bowman-Davis (midfield), Jack Duffy (goalie), Cristoforo Lenz (midfield), Eli Derr (defender), Xaelan Arcia (midfield), Owen Benson (defender), Trevor Hummer (defender), Vincent Leichtfuss (defensive short stick midfield), Travis Manning (defender), Pat Dold (midfield), Ralph Edora (defender), Will Marino (defender), Addison Kellaher (midfield), Jack Ryan (defender), Christian Mora (midfield), Colby Bates (defender), Ellison Levy (midfield), Jonas Gonzales (defender), and Kevin Raybould (attack-midfield).
Baseball
Justin-Siena is off to a 3-0 start, with wins over Piner-Santa Rosa (2-1), St. Helena (12-2) and Hayward (10-5), and a loss to San Marin-Novato (10-4).
The Braves return starters at every position, except for shortstop, from the 2018 team that made it to the CIF North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs. The Braves beat Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa, 7-5, and lost to Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland in the quarterfinals, 14-4. The Braves were 9-15-1 overall, 6-12 in the MCAL last year.
“We are definitely far ahead of where we are at this point in each of the past two seasons, but it is still hard to get a true gauge of where we are at with the weather disrupting the rhythm of practices and games. But to be 3-1 right now is a good spot to be,” said head coach Jeremy Tayson, who is assisted by Mark Young, Mark Castellucci and Sam Alton.
“We are excited for this group. We have had a good air of chemistry and competitiveness about us going back to our weight program and now that the games are upon us we hope that only gets better the more we play.
“Our nonleague schedule is going to allow us to get into the East Bay and Marin to play some tough opponents that will come back around come playoff time.”
John Horn (catcher), Luigi-Albano Dito (first base-pitcher) and Alex Kirley (shortstop-pitcher) return as three-year varsity starters and all are off to strong starts. Kirley was an Offensive Player of the Year finalist last year.
Nolan Dunkle returns after being named to both the All-MCAL and NCS teams in 2018 while also finishing as a finalist for the Napa County Player of the Year.
Outfielder Noah Young returns after hitting .304 as a freshman on varsity last year.
Pitcher-infielder Maxx Castellucci is back after having elbow surgery in the winter of 2017 and has given the team an early season boost on the mound and the plate so far.
Other returners are Will Natuzzi (second base-pitcher), who is off to a very strong start as one of the team’s leading hitters.
Tommy Lopez (outfield), Dom Moore and Ethan Wesson (pitcher) also return.
Marcus Nunes (first base-catcher) and Nick Andrews (pitcher-utility) are top newcomers.
“Our pitching has shown signs of being a really strong group,” said Tayson. “Once we can consistently cut down on the walks this staff will be a backbone of our squad. We have competitive hitters up and down the roster that will make it hard for pitchers to navigate through our starting nine.”
Boys Golf
The Braves, led by head coach Ray Graziani, will look to Grant Koehler, Rocco Lee and Dominic Lee. All three are now third-year varsity players and will have a positive impact on the team, said Graziani.
Rocco Lee was an honorable mention All-MCAL player last year, “and has been working hard on his game and looks to improve on that standing this year,” said Graziani, who is in his 13th year leading the golf program.
Also on the team are Cole Dominquez, Lance Franco, Elias Glotz, Sam Gomez, George Khoury, Nicklas McKee, Aidan Schuemann and Cole Stanier.
There are no seniors on the team this year.
Schuemann is returning after a freshman season that saw him step it up during the year and spend some time on the varsity squad last season. “If this improvement continues, he will make a strong impact going forward,” said Graziani.
Gomez is a freshman that is going to step into a varsity role and help this team compete in the new VVAL this year, said Graziani.
Due to difficult weather conditions, no matches have been played yet this year.
The Braves will travel to Diablo Country Club on Monday, March 11 and start their season by playing in the 35th annual De La Salle Golf Invitational.
The new league format has all seven of the teams playing in 18-hole events.
“I feel it will better prepare our boys to compete at the higher level during the postseason,” said Graziani. “The boys are excited about the opportunity to compete in the new league and are working hard to make an impact.”
Justin-Siena will host the “Champ” High School Golf Classic at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course on March 25. Nineteen teams from around the area are scheduled to compete in this event.
The Johnny Miller Champ Foundation is also putting on the event.
Johnny Miller created the Johnny Miller Junior Golf Foundation in 1993 as a means to promote junior golf. In 2015, the foundation was renamed the Johnny Miller Champ Foundation, to honor his father, Larry Otto Miller, and his legacy in golf.
Boys Tennis
Justin-Siena is off to a 1-1 start under head coach Jim Reilly, who is in his 10th year, and assistant coach Jack Ring.
The top singles players are Jose Antonio Chopitea (captain), Nicholas Reyna (captain), Jakob Shultz, Paul Kelly (captain) and Luc DeMartini.
The top doubles players are Peiru Li, Dexter Kelly, Peter Bowman-Davis, Sicheng Guo, Anthony Fannin, and Lucca Sebastiani.
Reilly said it’s a young and exciting team that is ready to compete in the VVAL.
“Our team goals are to play in NCS and compete for a top spot in our league,” said Reilly.
Other players are Thomas Booska, Kaiwen Cai, Zak Chen, Rylie Dombrowski, Ce Han, Sohan Kanjee, Paul Kelly IV and Hassan Shafi.
Softball
Justin-Siena, which has seven key returners, led by Clare Garcia, is off to a 3-0 start under head coach Tim Garcia.
Clare Garcia, a team captain who pitches and plays first base, was named to the All-MCAL team last year.
Melissa Lozano (second base), Michelle Lozano (third base-left field), Victoria Politz (shortstop-center field), Izzy Poulson (catcher), Clare Halsey (pitcher-third base) and Jocelyn Stojack (first base-catcher-outfield) are the other top returners for the Braves, who have outscored their opponents, 51-6.
There are seven freshmen on the team.
“We are a young team but our future looks bright as we have more athletes on this team than in past seasons,” said Garcia. “We don’t have the softball-player experience as in past seasons, but better athletes. I really don’t know what the seasons going to bring us yet; time will tell. Our team goal is to always make to NCS playoffs and hopefully make it as far as we can go. I think with this group it’s very possible. The girls are having fun and are a very tight group.”
The Braves are playing on a new field.
“We want to thank (Justin-Siena President) Mr. David Holquin for building us a new field,” said Tim Garcia. “Without him, we would not have a place to play. It’s a place that the Braves can call home, for a long time to come, and we are very proud of it.
“The new field is almost complete. If the weather would help, we would have been finished by now.”
Also on the team is Eleanor Meyers (shortstop-pitcher), Thip Ralog (outfield), Tiffany Zhou (outfield), Alexis Barlas (first base-outfield), Noey Greger (outfield), Sarah Reynolds (second base-outfield), Noelle Wright (first base-outfield), and Paige Horn (second base-outfield).
Swimming
Iona Pascual (individual medley) and Max Gilsenan (breaststroke) lead the Braves.
There were 10 league finals qualifiers last year.
“I suspect this year will look just as good. I anticipate more individual qualifiers as well as both boys and girls relays,” coach Monica Linn said.
“With only three returning seniors, we are a freshman-heavy team with some serious talents. Our seniors are pillars of this young team.”
Meghan Hansen (backstroke), Olivia Boles (butterfly), Lina Phinney (relay anchor), Andrew Baskerville (sprinter), Eric Tapia (butterfly), Isabella Wright and Reese Ingram are other top swimmers.
Track and Field
Landon Mispagel, Conrad Say, Josephine Weis, Gianna Troppy, Will Melancon, Emilio Kalten, Austin Parlett, Aidan Dolinar, Deven Bose, Emily Breneisen, Solomone Anitoni, Blake Hoban, Mathew Huen, Claire Sullivan, Natalie Kelly, Casey Potrebic, Jacob Guiducci, Catherine Sherburne and Bella Holman are key returners.
“Our athletes get active, and understand the value of multi-tasking to score points,” said Braves’ head coach Tracy Martin. “We won’t be the biggest team out there, but we definitely counter that with high-level talent and determination. Our first invitational brought multiple top-three finishes, and three-event champions across our team. We will be very hard to beat in many events in this new league.
“We are incredibly proud of this team already. They are talented, but even better, they are engaged, hard-working and very driven. Beyond that, they are good people and teammates. We are taking them on a travel meet experience to compete in Santa Barbara this season, which is quite an undertaking, but worth it for such a great set of student-athletes. We are also incredibly fortunate to have an amazing set of event coaches. It is a group that has vast experience and years of success, and they know how to both teach and motivate high school athletes.”
Mispagel qualified for the NCS Meet of Champions in the finals of the 110 hurdles.
Say and Troppy also reached the MOC.
Weis, Sullivan, Kelly and Potrebic reached the NCS Redwood Empire meet.
Mispagel is entered in the hurdles, long jump and 4x100 relay. He was last year’s MCAL champion in both the 110 and 300 hurdles and NCS the champion in the 110 hurdles.
“Landon has set himself up for a fantastic senior year. He is a great example of an athlete who is fully committed to mastering a skill since his freshman year, and made sure his athleticism matched his goals in his events. His speed came through as well, as he was a member of the school record breaking 4x100 relay team last year,” said Martin.
Say was last year’s MCAL 100 champion. He also does the long jump and triple jump, and was a member of the school record-breaking 4x100 relay team last year.
“He is a gift to any team he is on with a work ethic and complete dedication that stands out as much as his many accomplishments – and all this with a very positive attitude,” said Martin.
Weis returns in the pole vault and in all the sprints.
“She likely could compete in any event we offer based on her strength and speed. Her finishing speed has earned her a key position on the 4x100 relay team since her freshman year, and she is a member of the team that broke that school record in 2016,” said Martin.
Troppy won the MCAL high jump title last year and has a 5-2 personal record. She will also throw the discus.
The sprint group is led by Melancon, Emilio Kalten, Parlett and Dolinar.
Bose is one of the team’s distance captains, and runs the 800 and 1,600.
Breneisen, a captain, runs the 800 and 1,600.
Anitoni runs in the 4x100 relay.
Sullivan and Kelly return as key pole vaulters , having reached the NCS meet last year, and sprinters.
Potrebic is entered in the 800, 1,600, pole vault and mile relay.
Jacob Guiducci runs the 1,600.
Sherburne and Holman will each run the 100, 200, 400 and mile relay.
New to the varsity are Liam McDevitt (long jump, high jump), Sydney Thweatt (200), Kevin Galvin, Sam Boeschen (hurdles), Tim Ruch and TJ Schoningh.