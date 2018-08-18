OAKLAND- Friday evening started out positive for the Justin-Siena football team, but 28 unanswered points from a physical Piedmont team dashed all hopes of an opening night victory for the Braves. The Highlanders defeated Justin-Siena 28-7 in Oakland, to give the hosts a three-game winning streak over the Braves.
“I think the first half we played really well,” Justin-Siena head coach Brandon LaRocco said. “I thought we were the better team that half, but the second half was a completely different story. They came out and punched us in the mouth and we took it.”
The Justin-Siena (0-1) defense came out with passion, as the veteran group was able to find holes in the Piedmont (1-0) offensive line. The Highlanders were called for multiple holdings on their opening drive. Piedmont racked up over 15 penalties on the evening, most of which were holding penalties. The smaller Braves forced a three-and-out to open the contest.
Unfortunately for the visitors, the Justin-Siena offense never kicked into full gear. Conrad Say had two tough runs with little gain between them and a Barrett Donohoe pass was knocked out of the hands of Solomone Anitoni. A booming punt by Shane Rosenthal pinned the Highlanders deep in their own redzone. Once again the Justin-Siena defense was able to sniff out the heavy run offense and force a quick punt. Julio Lopez and Colby Bates were consistently in the Piedmont backfield.
Francisco Morales-Florentino added two strong runs on the second drive for the Braves, but the up-and-coming sophomore rusher wasn’t able to break the line of scrimmage. Each defense continued to hold strong, as the score remained 0-0 after one quarter. Justin-Siena broke the stalemate just under three minutes into the second quarter, as Donohoe drove down the field and connected on a three-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Bowman-Davis. Tyler Brazil, a senior kicker who missed the entire 2017 season because of injury, connected on his first extra point of the year.
Piedmont quickly answered just a minute later at the 8:38 mark in the second quarter, as quarterback Marshall Penny found Ben Williamson for a 60-yard touchdown. Giving up big momentum killing plays continues to be an issue for the Justin-Siena program. Combined, the two squads only managed 197-yards of offense in the first half.
“I think we need to build on that first half,” LaRocco said, “We need to go back and examine ourselves and figure out what happened to us in the second half. We just weren’t the same team. We let a little momentum get on their side and we didn’t stop it.”
The offensive struggles continued in the second half for the Braves, as the first drive of the second half was a three-and-out. One positive takeaway for Justin-Siena was the strong synergy between Donohoe and wide receiver Bowman-Davis. The duo connected three times for 45 yards. Donohoe threw for 79-yards for the game on 7-11 of passing.
“Jordan is a nice player; he made some nice catches tonight,” LaRocco said. “He showed some promise out there. You know he is quick, athletic and incredibly strong.”
Piedmont didn’t waste its opportunities after halftime. Kahman Smith capped off a quick scoring drive with a 13-year rushing touchdown around the left side of the offensive line. Justin-Siena had a chance to tie the game late in the third quarter, but the Braves were unable to convert on a fourth-and-five chance deep in Highlander territory.
“We need to figure out why we aren’t finishing possessions. We have a veteran group and there is no excuse to not finish in those situations,” LaRocco said. “We have too many returning starters on offense to not put the ball in the endzone.”
After the turnover on downs, Piedmont regained the momentum. The Highlanders marched down the field and found pay dirt right as the buzzer sounded to end the third quarter. Myles Smith found a hole up the middle of the field and the speedy tailback took it 48 yards for the score. Smith finished with a game high 151 rushing yards on 14 carries.
“I thought our tackling in the second half was atrocious,” LaRoccos said. “You can’t win football games against physical football teams if you can’t tackle.”
After another quick three-and-out to start the fourth quarter, the Braves stopped the Piedmont offense for the first time in the half. Forced to punt, the Highlanders launched the ball straight up into the air and it landed near the line of scrimmage. A Highlander lineman quickly jumped on the live ball, giving the Braves the ball on the Piedmont 20-yard line. A strong run by Say put the Braves within 12 yards of the endzone, but a sack of Donohoe and penalties hurt Justin-Siena. The Braves went for it on fourth down, but poor communication resulted in an incomplete pass.
Say finished the game with a team-high 33 yards on 12 carries. The Braves had 120-yards of total offense for the evening.
Piedmont tacked on a touchdown in the final minutes of the game, as Kahman Smith took a handoff eight yards for his second touchdown.
The Braves will look to regroup and will square off against Healdsburg (0-1) next week at their home opener at Dodd Stadium. The Greyhounds have struggled over the past few years and lost Friday evening 41-0 to Drake high school of San Anselmo.