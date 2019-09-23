The Justin-Siena girls tennis program was supposed to have Parvathi Shanker for two more incredible seasons.
However, the reigning Vine Valley Athletic League singles champion decided to focus instead on her studies and her U.S. Tennis Association ranking during her junior year, Braves head coach Jim Reilly said.
Shanker was the Marin County Athletic League runner-up as a freshman, falling to then-junior teammate Jenna Curtola, before winning the VVAL title last year over her then-freshman sister, and teammate, Priyanka Shanker.
“It’s disappointing, but you can only coach the girls that come out,” said Reilly, now in his eighth year at the Braves’ helm with assistant coach Jack Ring. “She just won an 18-and-under tournament, so she’s doing really well.”
Now it’s Priyanka’s turn to be the No. 1 singles player, with another sophomore sensation, Bella Rampa, back to hold down the No. 2 spot.
“Priyanka’s game has really picked up this year,” Reilly said. “You always get that improvement going from a freshman to a sophomore. So she’s taken that No. 1 mantle.”
Two captains round out the singles, senior Presley Schultz at No. 3 and junior Ashlyn Mills at No. 4. The other two captains are in doubles – junior Lucia Lanzafame, who teams with freshman Megha Jackson at No. 1, and junior Roses Newell, who is paired with freshman Kendall Manasse at No. 2.
“Having four captains is good because with 18 to 20 girls, everyone relates a little differently to each one,” Reilly said. “They’ve shown leadership and have good qualities and are good teammates, things that Coach Ring and I promote and encourage on our team.”
Playing at No. 3 have been a combination of senior Libby Birkbeck and juniors Ines Keller and Julia Best.
“We have 11 (starters) and the others are beginners and are playing exhibition doubles,” said Reilly. “It’s a little smaller team than we normally have but the commitment’s there, so it’s been fantastic.”
Also on the team are senior Cielo Guerrero, junior Charlotte Hilger, sophomores Sam Patterson and Katey Nations, freshmen Margaret Cooke and Vanessa Solis, and international students Stefania Colonnia, Juwon Park, Chaewon Lee, Dayoon Kim and Wendy Wang.
“We have a more well-rounded team this year,” Reilly said. “Last year we won all the singles and basically the matches were all over before the doubles came on. This year, our top four can all play (but only two have singles experience) and our doubles are stronger. It’s going to take more of a team effort to win the league and go on to the North Coast Section playoffs, which is one of our goals. Overall, it’s a good, very solid team.”
Despite finishing 12-0 in the VVAL last year, the Braves were seeded only 15th in the NCS Division 2 Tournament. They upset No. 2 seed Lick-Wilmerding, 4-3, and then were in the middle of their NCS semifinal against Head-Royce at Harbor Bay Tennis Club in Alameda when the match was suspended due to unhealthy air. Smoke had drifted more than 100 miles south from the devastating Camp Fire that wiped out the town of Paradise. Rain also came into the picture, and the tournament was never completed.
“That was disappointing,” Reilly said. “I think getting into the finals against Piedmont would have been a little difficult, but we thought we had good chance to win the match against Head-Royce and play Branson in the semifinals.
“How we’ll do in the NCS tournament this year, I have no idea. If we get a pretty good seed, we can win a round or two. But we’re really focused on trying to win one match at a time, because I think Vintage is a pretty good team, and American Canyon proved they’re a few matches away. So we have to keep getting better.”
The Braves (4-0 VVAL) will take a 19-match overall win streak into Tuesday’s VVAL showdown at Vintage (3-0 VVAL). The reason for the streak could be a combination of the juniors and seniors having played in the tough MCAL, where teams had to raise the bar just to survive, and not playing in that league anymore.
“The Marin County league was really stacked, with Tam, Redwood, Branson and Marin Catholic," Reilly said. "So even if you thought you were good, you were playing against powerhouses that won NCS Division 1 championships.”
Justin-Siena handed American Canyon its first VVAL loss of the season at home Thursday, 5-2, with a key win being Schultz’s 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-0) comebacker over Berke Nauright.
“Presley lost the first set and came back and won the tiebreaker and kinda pushed us over the edge for our third win of the match so we only needed to win one of the last four," Reilly said. "As a coach, that was a big win. I’m really proud of her because it was hot out there and she wasn’t feeling 100% and she battled. That means a lot. That’s senior leadership right there.”
The Braves also won 5-2 over Sonoma Valley, going 1-2 in matches decided by tiebreaks. They won their other VVAL matches 7-0, over Napa and Casa Grande, after walloping St. Patrick-St. Vincent and Cardinal Newman 6-1 in nonleague contests.
“We’ve always focused on improving everybody because your third doubles is just as important same as the No. 1 girl on your team,” Reilly said. “You have to win four of the seven matches. Priyanka and Bella have their own coaches, so we don’t really expect them to come to practice too much. That allows us to use the courts for the girls that don’t have that. We have freshmen who have come in having only played singles, so we have to teach them the right way to play doubles. It’s coming along, but it’s not easy to get thrown into doubles and having to learn the positioning and different things.”
“This team is really good about coming to practice and doing their best. The weather's been hot and they’re out there working hard.”
Seeing the freshmen start their high school careers unbeaten has been promising. They paired up at No. 2 doubles against Cardinal Newman and pulled out a 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 1-0 (12-10) win.
“Megha’s upside is tremendous, and Kendall’s been playing a long time and she's getting comfortable with this level,” Reilly said. “You always want the younger underclassmen to come in and challenge the upperclassmen because in a few years this will be their team. It’s nice to have freshmen that have some talent and are coachable. It’s a nice group. We can’t emphasize enough how much we’re enjoying this season so far.”
After playing home matches at Napa Valley College for years, the Braves are happy to practice and host teams at their own refurbished courts for the second year in a row.
“It’s nice to be playing on campus again, too,” said Reilly. “The college courts were great, but we had to get on a bus to go there and it always felt like an away match. Now we play at our school with administrators and other kids watching and it’s a real nice feeling when you have support out there. The girls appreciate that.”
Reilly isn’t expecting American Canyon, Sonoma Valley and Vintage to be the Braves’ only hurdles in league.
“Napa’s going to get better, Casa is rebuilding, and we play Petaluma on Thursday (at home),” he said. “You beat teams the first time and things could change the second time. We can't take anything for granted.”