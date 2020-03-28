Justin Siena Track and Field: COVID-19 idles huge Braves squad of 90

That was sure to be exciting for all involved. Now the Braves can’t even get together in Napa.

“We did immediately encourage them to stay fit on their own at home, reminding them that track and field is like a big fitness class in many ways,” Coach Martin said. “Through practice, they have been shown the value of various types of interval training, body weight strength work, and core exercises. A pair of running shoes is all that’s really needed to maintain things. We have since posted a number of things to support their at-home routines.”

She noted that the Braves’ larger-than-usual team features several new and younger athletes this year, with standout talent in many events across the varsity and junior varsity divisions.

“Thankfully, many confirmed their goals by solid marks in our first meets, and they remain eager to get back to things in one form or another,” she said.

Senior high jumper Liam McDevitt is hoping to defend his VVAL title after missing the two weekend meets and league opener because of a hamstring strain sustained during basketball season. Other returning seniors include sprinters Solomone Anitoni, Blake Hoban and Matthew Heun and multi-event threat Claire Sullivan.