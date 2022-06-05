Justin-Siena Track and Field: State qualifier Thweatt signs with Eastern Washington

Sydney Thweatt’s freshman season of track and field at Justin-Siena was exciting and nerve-wracking.

She broke the school record in the 400 meters in 48.51 seconds and in the 4x100 relay in 50.84 seconds with Natalie Kelly, Claire Sullivan and Josephine Weis. She qualified for the North Coast Section Meet of Champions in both events as well as the 200 meters.

She didn’t know if she was ready for all the expectations sure to be on her over the next three years.

“I’m most surprised with what I did my freshman year because I was not expected to break two school records,” she recalled. “That was a lot of pressure on me, especially almost making it to state. It's a lot of hard work. Everybody was like ‘You’re so fast, blah, blah, blah. They’d see the results but not see what I had to do to earn those results.”

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, she wouldn’t feel that kind of pressure until three years later, this year, when she was a senior and postseason competition finally returned.

Thweatt seemed anything but nervous in 2022 as she broke three more school records — in the 200 meters in 25.68 at the Sacramento Meet of Champions, in the 300 hurdles in 46.13 at the NCS MOC, and as the anchor for the 4x100 relay team with Isabella Balmaceda, Liliana Hobaugh and Haley Pham in 50.47 at the NCS MOC.

She made the state meet in the 300 hurdles with a second-place finish at the NCS MOC.

“Freshman year, all eyes were on me and that made it kinda scary for me,” she said. “I had to do my best or else I’d let everybody down and they’ll think that was just my lucky moment. So I wanted to show everyone I didn’t just have my lucky moment, that I could do it no matter what.”

She did and that was enough to convince Eastern Washington University head coach Marcia Mecklenburg, who just finished her 27th season at the Eagles’ helm.

“She called me and we had a smooth, easy conversation,” Thweatt recalled. “I was like ‘Oh, I like her.’ She said she would be excited to have me.”

In front of family, friends, faculty and coaches in the Gasser Center on May 25, Thweatt signed a national letter of intent to run for the NCAA Division I Eagles in Cheney, Wash.

Her parents, Jerome and Michele Thweatt, couldn’t have been more proud.

“We’ve been waiting for this for 18 years,” Jerome said.

After having only two weekend meets as a sophomore before the season was canceled, Thweatt came back strong as a junior. Despite having only Vine Valley Athletic League and nonleague weekend meets, she managed a personal record in the 100 meters (12.88).

The two-year team captain and three-time team MVP had the best 400 times in the VVAL all four years and in the 200 for three years. She was undefeated in every event in all VVAL regular-season meets the last three years. She anchored the first-place team in the 4x400 relay at last season’s Top 16 Invitational.

She also ranked No. 1 in the 200 and 400 in the Redwood Empire (Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties) in the regular season this year.

Thweatt would have played basketball all four years, too, had the season not be scheduled at the same time as track in spring 2021 because of the pandemic and forced her to skip it. Girls basketball head coach Andy Bettencourt was still gave her a shout-out at the signing ceremony.

“It is an honor being someone who has been able to coach Sydney in what some would call her second sport, but she’s pretty good at it and we were really lucky to have her,” he said.

Her mother, Michele, said when Sydney went to her first AAU basketball tryout, “they looked at her and asked ‘Do you have any friends that are tall?’ I told her ‘Don’t even worry about it. Just show what you can do on the court.’”

Recalled Jerome, “She was so fast on the court, they made her a one-person fast-break.”

Thweatt started running track competitively when she was just 7 for Vacaville’s Phoenix Gliders club, qualifying for her first Junior Olympics just two years later.

“She went to the Junior Olympics and she scored in the top eight in the country,” recalled Jerome. “She looked at us and said ‘If I can do this well against the rest of the country, I should be able to go back home and blow the girls out.’ She was 9.”

While many Justin-Siena students commute from Fairfield or Sonoma, Thweatt lives in Davis and has a super commute. Michele drops her off in Vacaville so she can take a bus to Napa each morning. It was tough, but she managed to compile a 3.3 GPA and play two sports.

She decided on EWU even though she hasn’t visited the campus yet. She liked what she saw and what she learned about it online, though.

“I wanted a school with a really good psychology program because I would like to become a child psychologist and minor in cognitive science,” she said. “I’m a people person, very much a social butterfly. I’m very excited about this upcoming track season at Eastern Washington. Napa has been kind to me, but I’m excited to see what the world has in store for me track-wise.”

When she first picked up the 300 hurdles during the brief 2020 season, the 5-foot-2 Thweatt would have never guessed it would be her ticket to the state meet two years later.

“The hardest record for me was probably the 300-meter hurdles because when I first started, I kept falling over them and didn’t want to do it anymore,” she recalled. “But then one day I just said ‘I’m just gonna do it. If I fall down I’m going to get back up.’”

She wanted to get to state with her 4x100 relay team badly, too.

“Track is more of an individual sport unless you’re on a relay, and then it’s a team experience. I almost cried at my NCS championship meet because it hit me that it was the last time I’d been running with those girls,” she said.

Asked what she needs to work on at EWU, she said her academic side.

“You kinda need a degree to get a good job,” she said. “Track taught me to always persevere and do your best because — let’s be honest — the world isn’t going to wait for you,” she said.

She probably gets her athleticism from her father, Jerome, who ran track growing up in Detroit, and her school spirit from Michele, who was on the cheer team in high school.

Next spring, it will be her little brother Brandon’s turn as a freshman at Justin-Siena. He also wrestles. His specialty in club track has been the javelin and he wants to be a college decathlete, so he plans to try pole vaulting along with the discus and shot put.

Justin-Siena track head coach Tracy Martin said 2016 Braves track alumnus Khiely Jackson, who ran for Santa Clara University, was an assistant coach for Justin-Siena this year and helped Thweatt break her own school record in the 200 meters.

“Even more amazing, with all the things she’s accomplished, everyone rallied around her as opposed to being intimidated by her,” Martin said of Thweatt. “She drew them all in and they all got better. That’s why we’ll be the team to beat again next year, because Sydney really brought that out in everybody.

“Even when she finished the 300 hurdle race (at the state meet) only two days after hurting her foot and immediately went to the ground in pain, all the other girls in the race huddled around her and helped her off. They all knew this was important to her and that she was working through pain. That’s just somebody who has that magnetism and draws people in. She was very well liked in the whole league, and that is very hard to find. That’s our gift to Eastern Washington.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.