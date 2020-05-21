Justin-Siena Volleyball: Little sister takes over for big sister

“Chelsea and Robert are the reasons I started coaching in the first place,” she said. “Robert was my coach at San Jose State and pushed me harder than any coach had. He taught me to look at the game differently in order to play smarter, and I started seeing volleyball through a coaches eyes.

“After grad school, I was thrilled that Robert and Chelsea wanted me to be a volunteer assistant coach for the San Jose State club team, and that is when I truly fell in love with coaching. We have a great dynamic. Being family, we trust one another, we push one another, and we are 100% open and honest about how we feel about a team, a game strategy, etcetera. Being able to coach with them the last eight years has been an absolute blessing. They are two of the smartest coaches I have ever seen, and I know I will continue to learn from them for years to come.”

Mitty won the state championship in 2003, when Chelsea was a senior and Kate a sophomore, and again in 2004. The Monarchs were the state runners-up in 2005.