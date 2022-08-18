Justin-Siena Volleyball Outlook: Braves favorites with four all-leaguers back

The Justin-Siena volleyball team should be a favorite for its third Vine Valley Athletic League title in four seasons after returning 10 of last year’s 11 underclassmen, including four all-league players.

The Braves graduated four seniors, including All-VVAL First Teamer Eleanor Meyers, from a team that shared the league title with Vintage at 11-1 and finished 16-9 overall.

“Losing Eleanor has been a huge loss for our team both on and off the court,” said third-year Braves head coach Kate Reilley. “She was a four-year varsity player, last year's captain and starting middle, and an integral part of our offensive strategy.”

The only players who weren’t on the varsity last season are four freshmen.

“The upcoming middles have some big shoes to fill,” Reilley said. “Our starting lineup will remain fairly intact, with a few very exciting additions. We can’t wait to start testing lineups in preseason.”

This year’s three seniors are outside hitter Emery Messenger, who made the All-VVAL Second Team last year, and defensive specialists Gabrielle George and Camille Thomason.

The Braves’ six juniors are led by right-side hitter Anna Hanson and setter Ranessa Rualo, who were their All-VVAL First Team selections a year ago. The group also includes outside hitter and right-side hitter Reagan Brumfield, and defensive specialist Angela Adiz, setter and opposite hitter Lily Kaer, and outside hitter and right-side hitter Harper Wright.

“We have a few juniors and seniors who have stepped up as leaders so far this season,” said Reilley. “With having such young talent and a few juniors and seniors that have been starters for us since their freshman years, they know our expectations and are starting to shine as leaders.”

The team’s only sophomore is middle blocker Jordan Washington, a returning all-league Second Teamer.

“Our returners are back looking sharp coming off of their club seasons,” Reilley said. “I am so excited that a few of our players have been getting reps in other positions on their club teams, which has made them better all-around players.

“Our four freshmen are fitting right in and have been working so hard to get up to speed and even give our returners some competition.

The freshmen are middle blockers Addy McDevitt and Sofia Sebastiani, outside hitter Lauren Keller, and defensive specialist Gracie DeFina.

The Braves were to open their season at Roseland University Prep at 6 p.m. Thursday in Santa Rosa. They host Vanden, which went 1-1 in last year’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs, on Tuesday. Next after that is a home match Sept. 1 against St. Patrick-St. Vincent, which lost to Roseland University Prep in last year’s playoff opener.

On Sept. 6 the Braves visit defending NCS Division 4 champion Cardinal Newman, which beat them in last year’s NCS semifinals, before traveling to Casa Grande for their VVAL opener on Sept. 13.

“We have a few preseason matchups against teams that we inevitably see in playoffs,” Reilley said. “It is always so important to shake off the rust early, play some teams straight away to see how we match up, and in turn help us set goals for the season.

“Our preseason matchup again Cardinal Newman is always a big match for us because they are a great team, from preseason all the way through postseason. Not only do I hope to match up well against them, but I also hope they exploit some of our holes so we can learn from them and grow early on.”

Reilley will be assisted once again by Hawaii native Samantha Lau, who played and coached for Linfield College in Oregon and specializes in the defensive specialist and outside hitter positions, and Southern California native Lesley Giovannelli, who played for the University of Massachusetts and coached at University of San Francisco and now specializes in middle hitting and blocking.

“We are so excited to officially get started,” Reilley added. “We are very young, which is so exciting. I can’t wait to see as our younger players grow and progress under the leadership of our seasoned upperclassmen.”