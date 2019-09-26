While Julia Sangiacomo leads Santa Clara University’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball team in kills by far this fall, and Shelby Thomason sets for Division II Dominican University of San Rafael, their Justin-Siena alma mater has managed to keep winning without their former 6-foot-3 outside hitter and setter.
Justin-Siena’s go-to hitter is now Megan Hanson, a junior in her third varsity season, getting sets from freshman Mea Todd. They are two of several Braves who have helped the team stay on track to win their second straight Vine Valley Athletic League championship.
Justin-Siena (6-5, 4-1 VVAL), which pulled into first place with Tuesday night’s four-set win over 2018 league runner-up Vintage (10-4, 3-1 VVAL), looked to knock Petaluma (12-2, 3-1 VVAL) out of the three-way tie atop the league on Thursday night.
What Hanson doesn’t have in height compared to Sangiacomo, she makes up with leaping ability – as evidenced by her 20 kills against Vintage’s tall lineup.
“When she gets into it and she’s on fire, she’s unstoppable,” third-year Braves head coach Chelsea Reilley said after Tuesday’s win over visiting Vintage. “If the defense is passing and we’re getting those chances to give her a set, she’s going to put it away. She played great tonight.”
Reilley, whose staff includes husband Robert Stamps and sister Kate Reilley, said the Braves have had to use teamwork to make up for the absence of their leading hitter of the last four varsity seasons. Hanson, senior outside hitter Eva Cleary and senior libero Maryanne Fernandez captain the squad, which held off Vintage’s powerful lineup in four close sets.
“They’ve got more weapons than we do, but we had a game plan,” Chelsea Reilley said. “We knew we had just a narrow window to come through if people hit their serves and we executed. It was a lot of strategy and coaching and, of course, the girls executed perfectly.”
The ever-game-faced Todd had 31 assists against Vintage.
“She’s really confident,” said Hanson. “She came in super strong and she’s a really good presence on the court. She’s there for everybody and she has a really good attitude. I feel like we connect super well, so it’s a lot of fun.”
Reilley, who set for Santa Clara in her college playing days, said Todd plays beyond her years.
“I sometimes forget she’s 14,” the coach said. “She plays much older than she is. From the get-go, in the first preseason matches we had, against St. Pat’s and Cardinal Newman, we threw her into the deep end and she’s been just steadily getting better, Mentally, emotionally and physically, she was good to start.
“She’s definitely like a quarterback out there. She’s running things like she’s been here for years, and it’s nice to have that. It’s a hard position. You touch every ball, there’s a lot of pressure on you, and she rises to the occasion.”
Reilley said about two-thirds of her team play club volleyball, including Hanson, Todd, Cleary, sophomore middle Eleanor Meyers and junior opposite Devon Carlson.
Rounding out the team are seniors Lauren Mispagel, Kelsey Gahub, Bailee Paxson, Gabriella “Gabi” Richardson and Gabriella Lee, juniors Kiera Day and Lauren Halls, sophomores Erin Edora and Sophia Granko, and freshman Emery Messenger.
“We talked a lot last year about the team building that was going to go on this season,” Reilley said. “Last season we had the luxury of relying on one person to put the ball away when we were in a tight spot. This year it’s ‘all hands on deck.’ Everybody has to do their part, play their role, and grow as a team to make up for what we lost, and I think we’re getting there. We took our licks in the beginning, with our preseason games, but we want to peak in mid- to late season, get those wins at the end, and make a push for the playoffs.”
Hanson said she doesn’t feel she has to lead the team by herself.
“After Julia (Sangiacomo) left, there was a big leadership hole in the team, but I feel that Eva, Maryanne and I can take the lead as captains, any one of us, because we all have different personalities and we’re there for each other.”
One key to the Braves’ success, she said, has been versatility.
“We’ve been working really hard lately watching film of different types of teams to see how we can adjust to every situation,” she explained. “Even in the middle of a game we’ll do a blocking switch or a serve-receive switch to see how well we adjust – and we always come together after every play, which is awesome. We’re always there for each other, playing for the girl next to you.”
She said Justin-Siena still needs to keep improve if it wants to repeat in the VVAL, though.
“We could be a little more consistent with certain things, like we’re working on our serve-receive,” she said. “There’s always improvement everywhere. But I feel like we’re doing a really good job together.”