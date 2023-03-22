The Justin-Siena wrestling team recently handed out its Wrestle Brave Awards in a theater at Century Napa Valley so that a documentary honoring the school’s 30th team and the anniversary of the founding of the program in 1993 could be shown.

Assistant coach Diano Pachote created the 90-minute documentary from hundreds of hours of footage he shot throughout the season.

Following the screening, the staff awarded plaques to the superlative award recipients.

The Most Inspirational award was presented to Bodey Denkin by assistant coach Jaret Newton.

“Bodey drew raves from Coach Newton, who was a lower-weight phenom himself back in the day,” co-coach Jason Guiducci said. “Bodey is a scrapper and inspired all with his fight, whether he was winning or not.”

The Commitment To The Sport award was presented by co-coach Jesse Ward to Wyatt Paulson.

“Wyatt was honored by Coach Ward for his willingness to grind whether it was conditioning, training or competing,” Guiducci said. “Kid has a future with his commitment level on and off the mat.”

Coach Nilla’s Award, presented by assistant coach Nilla Mercado, went to Brandon Thweatt.

“Coach Nilla celebrated Brandon for his relentless dedication, which led to marked improvement,” Guiducci said. “On tournament days, we ride at dawn and Brandon always showed up.”

Edd Ghiringhelli’s Strength Training Award went to Pearce Alger.

“Pearce was lauded by Coach Edd for his dedication and focus in the weight room, which helped him score points in the three upper-weight classes all season long, even when giving up pounds,” said Guiducci.

Pachote’s Lens Magnet went to Ashlyn Parlett.

“Ashlyn received this award from Coach Diano for bringing tons of passion throughout the season on the mat and throughout the documentary process,” Guiducci said.

The Kaleb Cohee Courage Award was presented by Rob Cohee to Henry Meyers.

“Henry received the courage award per Coach Cohee for his contributions wrestling up in the heavyweight class much of the season, which helped us immensely,” said Guiducci.

The Lady Brave Award went to Brynna Cohee.

“This award goes to our girls MVP and Brynna was indeed our top female,” Guiducci said. “Going 34-10 on the season with a fourth-place finish at the North Coast Section meet is undisputedly the best season any Justin-Siena girl ever had.”

The Iron Man Award went to Brandon Guiducci.

“Brandon was 44-4 on the season and became the third Justin-Siena wrestler to win NCS and qualify for state. This coupled with his tremendous leadership made him our boys MVP,” Coach Guiducci said.

Coach Guiducci closed the evening by announcing that he had retired from coaching after 30 years, the first 25 of which he spent as head coach of the Springstowne Wrestling Academy in Vallejo.

Parlett, who will begin competing for the University of Oregon acrobatics and tumbling team next school year after signing with the Ducks in November, said Guiducci’s departure was expected with the younger of his two sons about to graduate.

“I’m not sure everyone knew, but I was prepared for it,” said Parlett, who enjoyed the “family bond” odf the wrestling program when she joined as a junior. “I had never been on a team with kids that have been so close and so supportive because I came from gymnastics, where I was competing against my own teammates. But you could really see like the love and the ‘All Heart’ from every single kid on the team, no matter if you were friends outside of the sport or not, you could just see the drive and determination in each kid.”

It was a group she’ll miss and remember many years from now.

“I’m on the wrestling team with some of my old gymnastics teammates. I’m on the wrestling team with some kids I’ve known since seventh grade. It’s going to be a big change not seeing everyone every day and having all the support,” she said. “It definitely made me stronger. I have more self-discipline, too.

“Staying at the same weight and being disciplined just makes you compete better and feel better in general. I’ve seen a really big difference ever since I started competing in wrestling. It’s a big mind game, too. You have to learn to fail and learn to accept it because that’s the best way to win and learn.”

Kai Hoffman didn’t receive an award that night, but he was happy to have received a four-year belt after the regular season.

About the film, he said “I was just so glad Diano was able to put that all together on such short notice. He really turned our season into something special for us to all look at and watch. I was pretty appreciative of that. I will always remember that. He does a great job with the storytelling and he definitely captured the ups and downs of the season.”

On Coach Guiducci stepping down, Hoffman said “it will be interesting seeing where the program is going to go. I’m hoping it’s all upwards from here. But I’m so grateful to be part of this season in the 30th year of our program and what it has become. It was awesome. I came in as a freshman, wrestled all four years. It was amazing.

“Any kids coming out and looking to wrestle, I’d tell them to just know everything that wrestling can be for you is just a stepping stone and a tool for your life outside of high school, or outside of middle school, and to just absorb the time you have while you’re actually on the mat, because it goes by quick. I’m definitely going to miss it.”

Hoffman hopes to attend Montana State University in Bozeman or a fire academy in Northern California.

“I’ll probably compete in some cage fighting as well as jiu-jitsu,” he added. “Wherever I can do that and be happy and have my career is where I’m looking to go, and right now it’s Montana.”

Wrestling involves a lot of weight cutting and conditioning, but Hoffman found it fun enough to stick it out all four years of high school.

“No. 1, the teammates and companionship you get from a sport like wrestling, seeing all your teammates lose and win, really brings you closer together,” he explained. “Also, just going out there and winning a hard-fought match and getting your hand raised. There’s nothing more rewarding than getting a win that you know you are solely responsible for, that you trained for, that you put the hard work and effort in for.

“We had fun in practice, goofing off with our friends and being part of a community that’s accepting. I was always a super rambunctious kid. That’s why my dad originally got me into wrestling, because I couldn’t play soccer or basketball — I’d always be tackling people and bouncing off the walls — so it’s a great outlet for people who have a lot of energy.”

Brandon Guiducci, despite being only the third Brave to win a section wrestling title, hopes to play football for the University of San Diego. He said he knew that after his brother — Justin-Siena cross country, wrestling and track standout Jacob Guiducci, the 2020-21 Napa County Male Athlete of the Year — and he graduated, their dad would hang up his whistle.

“But I didn’t really think about it too much until he said he would retire,” he said. “The film made me reflect on the season and remember what we truly accomplished as a team. I was so numb to him coaching that I forget that his entire career, like what he’s built and what he’s done kinda came to an end this season. It’s kinda crazy to think, but he’s done so much good stuff. There are kids who are alive and succeeding because of him. I think that’s special.”

While Jason Guiducci was coaching in Vallejo, Ward coached Brandon in the Napa Sheriffs Activities League wrestling club.

“He’s been with me since I was in diapers,” Brandon Guiducci said of Ward. “He’s seen me go through so much, every loss imaginable, my highest points and my lowest. I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else to coach me except him, and my dad.”

Another four-year wrestler for the Braves was John Bishop, who was also happy with a belt as his award.

“The four-year belt was my motivation when I first started. But then I also started really caring for the sport and that’s why I’m where I am today,” he said. “But the belt symbolizes all the hard work, the time I put into it, and the results of that time. My first two years, I only won once each year. My third year I started picking up momentum. I started feeling normal out there, and then this year I dialed in.”

Bishop said he plans to join the wrestling club at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.

“During the offseason, if I’m not wrestling, all I can think about is starting that season back up and once the season starts it’s blissful. It’s like a home away from home,” he said. “When I joined my freshman year, the team was pretty small, but watching it grow and watching the numbers increase every year has been so encouraging because the more numbers we get the better we get.”

Jason Guiducci said he officially retired from coaching before the NCS and state meets.

“I wanted to be Dad those final two meets. So Jesse was technically the head coach and I just hung back because I wanted to see it through Dad eyes. It’s been 30 years and it’s time for me. I think someone else can give a lot more than I can at this point.”

It likely won’t be Ward, who has coached wrestling for about 25 years. He and Guiducci were wrestlers in the same class at Napa High in the early 1990s and co-coached Justin-Siena from 1994-1996.

“The hardest thing for me is I will be 50 this year, and my wife’s due March 20,” Ward said. “I’m starting a family late, so realizing what Jason went through and what some of these other coaches have gone through having a family, I don’t think I could leave my wife at home. I’m still running SAL, but with less tournaments, just two or three kids. I love the sport too much to fully leave it, but I don’t know if I want to be a high school coach. We’ll see.”

Jason Guiducci said he’ll miss the rapport he had with other coaches, such as American Canyon’s Rick Manibusan — who has also stepped down after decades as a wrestling coach, first at the former Hogan High in Vallejo — and the coaches at San Marin who agreed to be Justin-Siena’s Senior Night opponent when another team canceled at the 11th hour.

“It will be hard because, yeah we competed against each other, but we hung out at tournaments and had good times, too,” he said.

Ward laughed about the irony of two Napa High grads turning Justin-Siena wrestling into a team that finished third in the NCS Division III Team Duals this season.

“The majority of my SAL kids, most of the girls, go to Vintage,” Ward said. “So even though we are both Napa High graduates and we’ll hate Vintage till the day we die, I can’t help but love some of their kids because I’ve known them since they were little. We just like the sport.

“We want everybody to love the sport, because it’s fun.”

