The Vintage High junior varsity girls and Napa High JV boys cross country teams won their divisions in Wednesday’s Vine Valley Athletic League center meet at Alston Park.
The Vintage girls grabbed the top five places to post a perfect 15. Napa (66), Casa Grande (101), American Canyon (110) and Justin-Siena (170) were the only other teams with the minimum five runners needed for a team score.
The Crushers’ top five were Ahnali Wisnieski (22:06.0), Yadira Garcia (22:20.3), Hana Duhig (22:30.6), Kayla Tavakoli (22:59.9) and Marseille Grace (23:36.4). Also in the 35-runner race were teammates Ainsley Adams (seventh, 24:11.8), Tanner Henry (11th, 25:58.7), Natalie Scott (15th, 26:47.8), Milani Harris (17th, 27:15.8), Natasha Beitz (18th, 27:19.9), Lilla Kasper (28:07.8) and Susana Nuno (29:40.1).
Napa had top-10 finishers in Anna Scudero (eighth, 24:41.0) and Heidi Gadasy (ninth, 24:48.2).
“Anna and Heidi are both freshmen and running very well,” Napa head coach Derek Moore said.
Also scoring were Vanessa Garcia (14th, 26:40.5), Chloe Dinsdale (16th, 26:55.6) and Maija Turjanis (19th, 27:42.5). Rounding out the Grizzlies were Angelina Oggenfuss (20th, 28:03.9), Angela Miranda (23rd, (29:01.2), Haven Domecus (31:30.5), Mia Oggenfuss (31:38.5), Celeste O’Brien (32:07.5) and Hannah Denney (33:51.5).
Erica Cortez led American Canyon with a 13th-place time of 26:40.3. Other Wolves in the race were Ashley Abarca (22nd, 28:12.1), Jessica Estrada (29:11.5), Amaya Maulino (29:25.7), Jessica Lopez (29:28.0) and Junela Dizon (31:03.7).
Leading Justin-Siena were Megan Kawashiri (28th, 30:17.5), Angelina Schmeder (34:46.5) and Kate Bishop (36:38.6).
In the boys race, all five Napa runners finished in the top 10 as the Grizzlies beat runner-up Casa Grande, 30-55, ahead of Petaluma (95), American Canyon (123), Vintage (133), Sonoma Valley (198) and Justin-Siena (237).
“Our JV boys continue to impress with their dominating performance in league competition,” Moore said. “They work hard in practice and they love to compete.”
Eric Aguilar finished second by 22.6 seconds in 18:44.8, behind winner Kieran Cross of Casa Grande, in the 114-runner race. Rounding out the Napa scorers were Sean Gadasy (fourth, 18:51.9), Daniel Healy (fifth, 19:13.8), Jackson Cope (ninth, 19:26.8) and Logan Walsh (10th, 19:28.0).
The Grizzlies’ huge contingent also included Jose Garcia (11th, 19:40.2), Noah Massey (12th, 19:40.3), Hudson Truchard (16th, 19:56.7), Micah Eisenberg (23rd, 20:14.2), Ulisses Cruz (24th, 20:17.0), Miguel Bustos (27th, 20:30.9), Martin Salinas (28th, 20:35.4), Andre Fannin (29th, 20:39.6), Miguel Alvarez (21:15.5), Peter Leyva (21:21.3), Bryce Ogden (21:27.7), Gabriel Munoz (21:55.0), Toby Burgett (22:56.9), Sam Williamson (24:20.9), Gabe Gissell (24:27.5), William Wilson (24:37.3), Calvin Chapman (25:54.0) and Kevin Chen (26:19.4).
American Canyon had four runners in the top 30 – Joseph Patocchi (18th, 19:59.7), Ian Galera (20th, 20:08.1), Nolan Nyle Ciceron (21st, 20:09.1) and Matthew Fernandez (26th, 20:22.7) – with Mateo Palacios (38th, 21:13.1) also scoring.
The other Wolves competing were Elvin Fuerte (21:39.5), Emanuel Barajas (21:53.9), Xavier Navarro (22:16.0), Bassan Manna (22:40.7), Ethan Luong (22:50.3), Raul Gomez (22:58.0), Roniel Lance Maningding (23:24.8), Matthew Aguirre (24:09.7), Alex Canchola Reyes (24:22.8), Collin Yan (24:32.3), Brandon Canchola Reyes (26:30.1), Keanu Kawakami (27:47.2), Antonio Botello (28:18.5), Adan Lopez (31:10.2) and Gabriel Harris (44:35.0).
“Almost every runner that ran at Alston Park last year improved their time by 30 seconds or more. They did the same at the Maxwell Farms two weeks ago,” American Canyon head coach Brad Rowell said. “We are a young team and all season our goal has been to lower our 5K times. Some of the athletes ran all summer and it is showing. Hopefully we’ll peak at the right time and see big improvements at Spring Lake Park where the (Nov. 16) league championships will be held this year.”
Troy McDonald-Doxsee placed sixth for Vintage in 19:15.7), but his closest teammate was Jackson Travers (22nd, 20:11.6), Nick Dominici (34th, 21:00.5), Aiden Rutherford (35th, 21:00.8), Max Kaplan (36th. 21:02.3), Collin Durfee (22:23.0), Sam Nassiri (23:14.9) and Auggie Nelson (25:38.7).
Justin-Siena was led by Evan Smith (19th, 20:01.3). The Braves also had Cameron Wang (21:37.9), Nicholas Reyna (21:46.6), Jack Carey (21:51.6), Owen Fortner (22:55.7), Phineas Kelly (23:09.2)
Samuel Trainor (23:23.6), Noah Martinez (23:30.9), Diego Kalten (23:46.6),Alexander Cox (26:16.4), John Bishop (27:57.0), Johnathan Morales (30:38.0), Ryan Teresi (31:34.6) and Benjamin Del Castillo (23:11.4).