Four Justin-Siena High School wrestlers traveled to Middletown for the Dennis Jensen Invitational and left a big impression on the wrestling community after Jacob Guiducci, Cooper Cohee, Caden Parlett and JP Negueloua wrapped up for the day.
“Their efforts made a name for Justin-Siena today,” said coach Jason Guiducci.
Jacob Guiducci made it to the finals, scoring a major decision over an opponent from Arcata in the semifinals before pinning his Middletown opponent in the finals to finish first.
Cooper Cohee placed third, pinning his Middletown opponent in the medal match.
Caden Parlett rounded out the medal run with a fourth-place finish.
Parlett pinned the No. 2 seed from Upper Lake before losing 8-7 in the semifinals to Fort Bragg’s Kyle Paoli.
JP Negueloua fell short of the medal stand at 220.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Justin-Siena 5, Napa 0
Two weeks after their previous games, each still winless overall, the Justin-Siena girls soccer team broke out with a 5-0 win over visiting Napa High in Vine Valley Athletic League action Friday night.
Freshman phenom Tessa Salvestrin had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Braves (1-5-1, 1-1-1 VVAL) as they doubled their season scoring output in 40 minutes, grabbing a 4-0 halftime lead at Dodd Stadium.
Adding one goal apiece were senior Adilene Padilla-Gonzalez and freshman Anjali Monteverdi. Senior captains Lauren Flaherty and Isabella Galambos each had an assist.
On Wednesday, Justin-Siena visits Sonoma Valley (1-3-1, 1-1 VVAL) while Napa (0-9-1, 0-2 VVAL) hosts Vintage (5-3-2, 1-2 VVAL). The Crushers lost 3-0 to visiting Petaluma on Friday.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Justin-Siena 50, Petaluma 47
Justin-Siena (10-6 overall, 3-0 Vine Valley Athletic League) was led by Ashlee Whittemore, who scored 36 points and had 12 rebounds and three steals.
“Ashlee was phenomenal. She continues to make big plays in big moments,” said coach Andy Bettencourt.
“We are incredibly proud of our players for a good win on the road against a tough opponent. We did a good job of attacking and not settling against their multiple defenses, and were able to get enough stops to preserve the win.”
The Braves came out strong in the first quarter, led by Whittemore, who hit three 3-pointers in the quarter, and took a 16-8 lead.
The second quarter saw the Braves get up by as much as 10, but Petaluma fought back and closed to 24-18 at the half.
The second half was back and forth, and while Petaluma never led, it did tie the game in the fourth quarter.
With the Braves up 47-42, Petaluma made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 47-45. Whittemore’s free throw put the Braves back up three at 48-45, and Petaluma responded with a basket of its own to cut it to one.
Whittemore hit two more free throws to put the Braves up three with 5.7 seconds left.
Justin-Siena was 24-of-33 from the free-throw line.
Isabella Wright (four points), Ella Thatcher (four points), Lexi Rosenbrand (three points, two rebounds), Karlie Wells (three points, five rebounds), Kiran Monteverdi (four assists, three rebounds, three steals), and Grace Walter (four rebounds) also stood out for Justin-Siena.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Napa 52, Justin-Siena 35
Napa (9-5 overall, 1-0 Vine Valley Athletic League) was led by Brock Bowers with 20 points, 16 rebounds and two blocked shots.
Zach Swim had 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists.
Stephen Blume had eight points, two blocks and played well on the defensive end.
Brayden Greenlee had seven points.
Logan VanZandt had two points and four rebounds.