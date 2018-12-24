The Napa High girls varsity basketball team defeated Bethel 39-36 in a nonconference game Saturday at Bethel High School.
Siena Young led the team with 14 points and Sofia Brandon drilled three 3-pointers en route to 10 points for the game.
Napa led 20-12 at halftime but hit a rough patch in the third quarter. The Grizzlies scored only six points and head coach Darci Ward received a technical foul for standing at the same time as her assistant coach.
“This changed the momentum of the game for us,” said Ward. “I am very proud that our players were able to maintain composure and finish the game out strong.”
Napa (8-5) was able to tighten up down the stretch to seal the win.
Rounding out the scoring for Napa was Carly Johnson (8 points) Maizy Armstrong-Brown (3 points), Anna Ghisletta (2 points) and Hannah Newman (2 points).
The Grizzlies won’t play their next game until the new year, when they’ll travel to Benicia for their final nonconference game. They’ll face Benicia Jan. 2 at 6 p.m.
Justin-Siena 44, Kelseyville 39
When the Braves needed a hero, Ashlee Whittemore answered the call.
The senior guard went 4-for-4 on free throws down the stretch as part of her 29-point, 6-rebound, 4-assist night to help Justin-Siena hold off Kelseyville 44-39 on Saturday at Keslevyville High School. Whittemore also had two steals.
“Ashlee was incredible in this game and made play after play when we needed her,” said Justin-Siena head coach Andrew Bettencourt.
The Braves have now won three straight and are 6-5 on the season and 1-1 in Vine Valley Athletic League play.
“We are incredibly proud of the effort and heart of our team in this game,” said Bettencourt. “We have a come a long way in the past two weeks, and responded to some pretty big challenges. It definitely was a long 4th quarter, and we need to continue to emphasize controlling the ball and being under control under pressure, but time and again our defense helped bail us out.”
The Braves and the Knights opened with a closely-contested first quarter before the Braves’ defense locked in, allowing only 10 points from their opponents in the middle two quarters. They held a 36-22 lead going into the fourth quarter but fell on hard times offensively.
The Knights closed the gap to 40-37 with 30 seconds left in the game but Whittemore’s clutch free throws saved the day for the Braves.
The Braves were 11-for-16 from the free throw line, while Kelseyville was 11-for-29.
Also recording stats for the Braves were Lexi Rosenbrand (5 points, 5 rebounds), Alyssa Curtola (5 points), Sarah Reynolds (3 points), Isabella Wright (2 points, 2 rebounds), Ella Thatcher (2 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists) and Grace Walter (3 rebounds, 2 steals).
Bettencourt also praised the defense of Thatcher.
“Ella’s value to our team on defense is incredible,” he said. “We constantly give her tough assignments and she responds every time.”
The Braves next game is Thursday, Dec. 27 against Durham at Menlo School in Atherton. It will be the first game of the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic. Tip-off is 1:30 p.m.