The Calistoga High volleyball team had another stellar season come to an end in the first round of the CIF Division 6 NorCal state playoffs, falling at No. 2 seed Fall River, 3-0, on Wednesday.
The No. 7 seed Wildcats put up a strong fight in the third set but ultimately fell 27-25. They had dropped the first two sets by counts of 25-11 and 25-8.
Calistoga finishes the season with a 14-10 overall record.
“Of course a loss is always hard, but the girls are resilient and we are very happy we had a great season and proud to represent Calistoga at state,” said head coach T’Anne Butcher in a text message.
This was the second consecutive appearance in the state playoffs for Calistoga. The Wildcats had never advanced this far in the postseason before last year, when they won the North Coast Section Div. 6 title and were selected as the No. 5 seed for NorCals.
Varsity Girls Tennis
Head-Royce 5, Justin-Siena 2
The 10th-seeded Braves were swept in doubles as they dropped their North Coast Section Division 2 playoff opener to the seventh-seeded Jayhawks on Tuesday at Harbor Bay Club in Alameda.
The Braves took the top two singles matches, where No. 1 Priyanka Shanker shut out Lisa Kopelnic, 6-0, 6-0, and No. 2 Bella Rampa put away Clarisa Wolff-Urzua, 6-3, 6-1.
Presley Schultz fell at third singles to Head-Royce’s Mila Siri Mong Kolii, 6-1, 6-4, and Justin-Siena defaulted at fourth singles to Isabela Sade.
In doubles, No. 1 Braves Megha Jackson and Lucia Lanzafame lost 6-1, 6-4 to Kira Koga-Olsenhausr and Nicolai Petra, No. 2 players Roses Newell and Ashlyn Mills fell 6-3, 6-4 to Zoe Beach and Kendall Harris. At No. 3, Kendall Manasse and Ines Keller lose 6-1, 6-3 to Phoebe Florence and Evelyn Kopelinik.
Justin finishes the season with a 14-1 record.
Varsity Girls Golf
Robinson ends season with 84
American Canyon High junior Katie Robinson carded an 84 at the Northern California Regional Championships Nov. 4 at El Macero Country Club.
She finished 54th out of 84 golfers but did not move onto state.
The top three teams at the event were Dougherty Valley (371), Granite Bay (372) and Palo Alto (377). The top scorer was Granite Bay’s Ellie Bushnell with a 67.
College Volleyball
Napa Valley 3, Contra Costa 0
The Storm improved to 3-10 in Bay Valley Conference play with the sweep in San Pablo on Nov. 7.
Leading NVC were Cassidy Schweizer (7 kills, 18 assists, six service aces, 3 digs), Myla Jacobo (6 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs), Deborah Parinas (4 kills, 7 digs), Sophia Green (3 kills, 12 digs), Maryanna Reyes (2 kills, 4 aces, 6 digs) and Carissa Santamaria (4 assists, 2 aces).
Napa Valley (5-16 overall) hosts third-place Mendocino (8-5 BVC) at 6 p.m. Friday in its Sophomore Night season finale.