The Vintage High School Cheer and Dance Team is competing in the Large School Varsity Jazz and Varsity Intermediate Pom divisions this weekend in the USA Spirit Nationals at the Anaheim Convention Center.
The team is very excited to showcase the two competition routines it has been working on since August. It qualified for the national event at two regional competitions. Vintage placed first in Jazz and second Intermediate Pom at the Merrill West regional competition in Tracy, earning a high enough score to attend nationals in February. At the James Logan competition, Vintage placed first in both divisions and qualified as well.
Semifinals for the USA High School Nationals were all day Saturday, from which only the top four or five teams would advance to Sunday’s finals.
Vintage’s pom routine, “Football,” was choreographed by head coach Angie Ruiz. Teams are evaluated on uniformity, staging, pom technique, technical skills, showmanship, and overall performance impression. Vintage debuted the routine at the Big Game against Napa High in October and loved performing it for a crowd, Ruiz said.
The team’s jazz routine, “Dem Beats,” was choreographed by Jia Huang. It is a stylized, two-minute performance incorporating dance technique and challenging combinations. The teams are evaluated on leaps/kicks/turns technique, musicality, difficulty, and overall impression during their performances.
The team captains are Trinity Kaiser, Anacristina Perry, Callie Valencia and Alyssa Warren. Rounding out the squad are Sofia Alveraz-Barbosa, Christina Corona, Kayli Denna, Maricruz Gallegos, Yvette Guerrero, Diana Higareda, Ari Ledesma, Jaila Loredo, Mykenzi Marquez, Raevyn Oppedahl, Isabella Ortiz and Simone Sullivan.
Along with Ruiz, the staff includes assistant coaches Thalia Manzo and Alexis Oppedahl.
The Vintage team has been practicing, performing and competing since July and has cheered at and supported numerous sports on campus, including football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and wrestling. It has also assisted in school events, and participated in many community events throughout Napa, such as the Be Kind Parade, Alzheimer’s Walk, Race for Education, and Cool School Napa.
“They are honored and excited to represent Vintage High School as they compete this weekend,” Ruiz said, “and hope to step on that stage with Crusher Pride and dance their hearts out.”
Horseback Riding
Valley Brook teams win at regionals
The high school and middle school horseback riding teams from Napa’s Valley Brook Equestrian Center each took first place in recent Interscholastic Equestrian Association Zone 10 Region 4 competition.
Going into this weekend’s region finals, hosted by Valley Brook at Equus Springs in Petaluma, each VBE team was in fifth place out of the 25 teams – in a zone made up of California, Nevada and Hawaii. It is the third time VBE has hosted the region finals.
Points are tracked for individual rider accomplishments and for overall team accomplishments. Individuals and teams earn points to qualify for regional, zone and national finals. Beginning in 2019, IEA will open eligibility to riders in grades 4 and 5.
In addition to the team standings, individuals winning their classes for high point in Region 4 were Adaline Hanes, Grace McSweeney, Danica Blix, Meghan Creighton and Zoe Holman. Finishing in the top three of their class were Chloe Cheftel Stroudley and Josephine Weis.
Riders who not only topped the region but also high-pointed in Zone 10 were Adaline Hanes, Grace McSweeney, Meghan Creighton, Danica Blix and Zoe Holman.
Valley Brook riders competing for the opportunity to show at the Zone 10 finals in Sacramento on March 23 and 24 will be Chloe Cheftel Stroudley for team and individual, Josephine Weis for team and individual, Adaline Hanes for team and individual, Grace McSweeney for team and individual, Meghan Creighton for team and individual, Leyton Hilliard for individual, Hope Cassels for individual, Danica Blix for team and individual, Zoe Holman for team and individual, Marleigh Harder for individual, and Bianca O’Pry for team.
Two VBE team members, Leyton Hilliard and Zoe Holman, received sportsmanship awards during the season, making them eligible to apply for the National Sportsmanship Award.
The team’s seniors this year are captain Chloe Cheftel Stroudle and Weis. The IEA offers seniors the opportunity to apply for scholarships awarded by each zone.
This year’s IEA national finals will be held in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on April 27 and 28.