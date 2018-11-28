The Vintage High School girls basketball team won its home opener, 53-40 over Windsor on Monday.
Nicole Gleeson led all scorers with 18 points to go along with eight steals, five rebounds and four assists.
Alyssa Andrews had 16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and a dominating defensive night.
Kate Ilsley had six points and six rebounds.
Ellie Savage (five points, two rebounds, two assists), Maya Sapienza (three points, three steals), Mo Groves (three points, four rebounds), and Emily Harlow also played well.
“It was good to get right back on the court after Saturday’s tough loss to Cardinal Newman,” said coach Joe Donohoe. “We started out a little out of sorts in front of the home crowd, but managed to have an 11-9 lead after (one quarter).”
Vintage was ahead 28-16 at halftime.
Vintage pulled away with a 14-0 run to start the fourth quarter.
“We’re playing ourselves into shape with games at this point, and there was a noticeable difference from our last game,” said Donohoe.
Prep Boys Soccer
Rancho Cotate 3, American Canyon 1
Kaden Nutt scored for the Wolves as they opened their season with Tuesday night’s loss in Montgomery’s Viking Classic at the Maria Carrillo pitch in Santa Rosa.
Prep Boys Basketball
Northgate 62, American Canyon 48
Oliver Aandahl had 12 points, Gabe Patrick scored 11 and Paulo Tiotuyco added 10 for the Wolves in Tuesday night’s season-opening loss in Walnut Creek.
American Canyon trailed just 14-11 after one quarter and 33-30 at halftime, but was held to eight points in the third.
Calistoga 51, Rincon Valley Christian 45
Cesar Ayala scored 20 points, Jasiel Flores added 14 and Christian Caldera chipped in 12 as the Wildcats stunned RVC on Tuesday night in the season opener.
“We played solid for four quarters,” Calistoga head coach Cesar Cruz said. “We’re solid, we’re going to surprise some teams. But we’ve got a long ways to go. I know we can be better.”
The game was tied 19-19 at halftime before the Wildcats pulled ahead to seal the win in the fourth quarter. It’s Calistoga’s first win over RVC in boys basketball since 2006.