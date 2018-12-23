Napa High School (7-5 overall) continued its nonleague boys basketball season with a win over Pioneer-Woodland, 65-45, and a loss to Bethel, 81-65.
In the game against Pioneer, Napa was led by Zach Swim with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Brock Bowers with 12 points and seven rebounds, Brayden Greenlee with 12 points, Will Marseilles with eight points, Tyler Oda with five points, and Stephen Blume with three points.
“Tonight was great team effort,” coach Zack Cook said.
Napa’s two-point halftime lead quickly disappeared in the third quarter in the game against Bethel.
“They steamrolled us the second half and we had no answer,” Cook said.
Napa was led by Stephen Blume with 19 points, Swim with 15 points and four rebounds, Bowers with seven points and five rebounds, and Greenlee with six points.
Prep Wrestling
Vintage at Lou Bronzan Invitational
Vintage traveled to Liberty High School for the two-day Lou Bronzan Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Brentwood.
Tucker Lanoue placed third at 152 pounds and Antonio Macedo took fifth at 170 pounds.
On Friday, Lanoue opened the tournament of a 32-man bracket with three pins before advancing to the semifinals and qualifying for day two of competition.
On Saturday, Lanoue wrestled Petaluma’s Connor Pedersen for the third time in seven days. Pedersen advanced to the finals with a 7-4 decision over Lanoue.
Dropping to the semifinal consolation bracket, Lanoue pinned Freedom’s Daniel Feustel in 52 seconds before placing third in an injury default win over Kristopher Darrin of Castro Valley.
Macedo started his tournament with a bye and a 2-1 decision before falling to the eventual champion, Ethan Ownby of Durham High School.
On Saturday, Macedo opened the day with a 5-3 decision and 6-1 decision. Reaching the consolation semifinals, Macedo fell to Caesar Borela of Heritage, who eventually would place third. Macedo came back for the fifth-place match, winning by decision over Sam Wade of Foothill.
Also participating were Dominic Dandini (138), Dylan Smith (160), Dominic Smith (220), and Konrad Fiske (285).
Vintage placed 27th out of 61 teams. Up next for the Crushers is the Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno on Dec. 27-28.