The 21st annual Napa Valley Girls Classic, the largest girls wrestling tournament in the country, kicked off Friday at Vintage High School.
With most of its 660 entrants being from all over California, it’s considered a preview to the Feb. 21-22 state meet in Visalia and can help top finishers earn good seedings there.
For first- or second-year wrestlers, the double-elimination event that wraps up Saturday is a chance to get a lot of experience in two days.
“If you lose your first match in this tournament, you have to wrestle nine more times to medal (finish in the top seven),” said Vintage assistant coach Rob Lanterman. “There are a lot of girls that do it, and coaches feel the ones that are able to do it to have the best performances – even above the finalists, who have to wrestle six times – just because they had to battle back so hard and so long.”
Vintage’s Delani Stiles-Warner (116) appeared to be on that track after getting pinned in her opener, then pinning her first three consolation opponents.
American Canyon’s Yvonne Cruz (116) also came back strong – from a 6-2 loss – with a 3-1 win and 35-second pin to stay alive.
Four Crushers won their first matches – Aspen Dikeman (116 pounds), Leilani Frazier (137), Jessica Mendieta (170) and Kimberly Navarrete (235). Dikeman was pinned in her second match, won her consolation opener by forfeit, then was pinned. Results of the other three wrestlers’ second-round matches were not available at press time.
Alison Lopez-Hernandez (106) and Savannah Michael (143) each went 1-2. Natalie Scott (111) lost her first two matches. Erika Eberhardt (160) and Ruth Staley (235) also lost their openers, but Eberhardt won her next match.
In her opener, Eberhardt was in control of Chavez-Stockton’s Jasmin Blount until late in the second period, when she suddenly found herself on her back and was pinned.
“That was a bit of a surprise that Erika got caught,” Lanterman said of Eberhardt, the only Crusher returning to the Classic field. “She was the better wrestler, but one little mistake and the other girl capitalized on it. She didn’t wrap up the other girl’s leg with her leg. She got off to the side and allowed the other girl to hip-drive into her and turn her over. But Erika’s done great the last three weeks, with two second-place finishes and a third. She’s one of our leaders.”
Napa High’s only competitor, Stephania Barrientos, could be one of the surprises of the tournament. A freshman in only her first year of wrestling, she pinned her first two opponents to make the quarterfinals. It’ll make Cooper Cohee, the boy from Justin-Siena who couldn’t pin Barrientos until the third period during a Vine Valley Athletic League dual meet Wednesday night, feel better.
“I tried to get everything down this week, the basics and whatever I do on the mat, and just listened to my coach and the help he gave me and just tried my best,” Barrientos said of pinning Albany’s Haley McCreery in her opener Friday. “I got the first-round jitters out.”
Barrientos’ background in taekwondo and boxing hasn’t hurt her on the wrestling mat, especially her confidence under pressure.
“I’ll wrestle anyone,” she said. “Two of my cousins tried it and quit midseason, but I think rough sports are really fun.”
Her freshman teammate, Rachel Arndt, is out for the season with an arm injury that resurfaced after she had played water polo and swam with it.
“I figured ‘I’m good, so I’m going to do wrestling,’ but I reinjured it during a match. I’m going to do it again next season, though. The first day is kinda scary, but you get used to it. The guys on the team were intimidating at first, but now they’re like our big brothers and are really helpful.
Lanterman said the Vintage team’s two oldest girls are juniors.
“The rest are young and hungry,” he said. “We’ve got good team chemistry right now. They really have rallied around each other. A bunch have middle school wrestling experience and are surprising a lot of people this year, and three first-year wrestlers have also made noise and put up wins for us this year.”
Of American Canyon’s six competitors, only 126-pounder Alyssa Sapida won her first match. After that 10-2 decision, however, she was eliminated with a pin and decision. Two others came back from first-round losses with consolation wins – the aforementioned Cruz and Amaya Maulino (101 pounds) with a pin, before getting eliminated with a pin. Shayla Hoang (121) and Yanesa Rosas (126) each went 0-2, with Hoang losing just 3-2 in her opener.
Alexis Schuller (189), one of the Wolves’ favorites, was stunned in her opener as she was pinned in 62 seconds. She also lost her second match, 9-2.
“We have a young team and our girls are actually doing pretty well,” American Canyon head coach Rick Manibusan said. “Their experience is keeping them in the game, but it’s not getting them over the top. We just want to wrestle well and get ready for NCS (the North Coast Section Championships).
“There’s an abundance of state qualifiers and state placers here, so having our younger group experience that level of competition allows us to gauge ourselves. I’m just happy they’re still showing fire in midseason and it hasn’t been grueling for them. They thrive off facing these higher-tier girls. They’re kinda scared, too, but we’ve got to give them that push to get to the next level and it’s nice to have this tournament in our backyard.”
Manibusan said many of his girls are stronger in other sports.
“We have athletic girls on the team. Amaya is a volleyball player and this is her second year of wrestling. We also have softball players and swimmers, girls that don’t do this sport (year-round), but they want to get better for their other sport. So they’re here for the conditioning, but they’re also bringing their ‘A’ game and they’re liking this sport, too.”
Lanterman said it’s easy to beat yourself at the Classic.
“With the competition, there’s a lot of pressure – plus, you’re wrestling in front of your hometown crowd, friends and family,” he said. “So you’ve just got to stay within yourself and do what’s worked for you all year, and not get crazy and try to show off or do things that are beyond your ability. If you’re going to make a mistake, this is the wrong place to do it because the other girls will react to it and put you away.”