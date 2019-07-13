Brock Bowers, Napa sophomore
An All-Napa County Offensive Player of the Year finalist in football, he has already received multiple offers from NCAA Division I schools despite being on a winless team last fall. He put that 0-10 season behind him over the winter, however, by helping lead the Grizzlies’ boys basketball team to its first league title since 1991 with a 12-0 VVAL mark and earning Offensive Player of the Year honors on the court as well.
Christian Caldera, Calistoga freshman
As if starting at quarterback and safety for the football team wasn’t enough to keep him busy last fall, he also played for the Wildcats’ soccer team and scored 14 goals. He was the football team’s second-leading rusher, threw for 12 touchdowns, led the defense in interceptions and had three pick-sixes, punted, and returned three punts and three kickoffs to the house. He then started at point guard for the basketball team and led the Wildcats to their first playoff appearance in 12 years, becoming their only all-league first team selection. This spring, he started at shortstop.
Cody DiTomaso, St. Helena junior
He led the football team with 877 yards rushing with 10 touchdown runs and was one of the top tacklers for the Saints, who finished fourth in league and won a playoff game to finish 7-5. In track and field, he anchored the 4x100 relay team that set the school record of 43.54 seconds at the North Coast Section Class A Championships, and posted personal records in the 100 (11.59) and 200 (22.87) at earlier meets.
Oscar Loyola, Vintage senior
He became the first boys soccer player in a decade to be named Napa County Player of the Year in back-to-back years. Despite moving from the Monticello Empire League to the new Vine Valley Athletic League between those seasons, he upped his 21 goals of 2017-18 to 22 goals in 2018-19. He also led the fifth-seeded Crushers to a North Coast Section quarterfinal upset of No. 4 San Ramon Valley. A 1-0 semifinal loss capped an otherwise impressive 20-2-2 season.
Zach Swim, Napa senior
One of the more amazing stories of the year was how his boys basketball team went 12-0 in the Vine Valley Athletic League, winning their program’s first league title since his father’s 1990-91 team. The 6-foot-4 combo forward averaged 16.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He was named Napa County Player of the Year – the first Napa High player to be honored as such in 14 years.