Jack Diakon, Vintage junior
He led the water polo team with 75 goals and had 37 assists, and had 46 steals and 20 drawn ejections. He made the All-Section Division I First Team and, in club, is a USA Water Polo ODP national champion and Academic All-American. He also helped the tennis team finish second in the MEL at 12-3.
Malik Ghiden, American Canyon senior
The All-County Basketball Player of the year averaged a team-high 22 points and helped the Wolves to their best SCAC finish yet, second place, and their second playoff berth. He also led the SCAC All-Stars with 35 points in an April exhibition. He will continue his basketball career at the College of Marin.
Daniel Mateescu, Napa senior
He finished his phenomenal high school tennis career with his fourth Monticello Empire League singles title, not losing a league set any year, and reached the section semifinals for a fourth straight season. As a junior, he led Napa to the section playoff quarterfinals for the first time.
James Robert, Vintage senior
He led the football team with 140 carries, 895 yards and nine TDs and was Vintage’s Big Game MVP in the Crushers’ first win over cross-town rival Napa since 2005. In wrestling at 170 pounds, he was the Monticello Empire League champion and went 5-2 at the Masters Meet.
LaVar Seay, American Canyon senior
The All-County Football Player of the Year led the Wolves by rushing for 906 yards and 12 TDs, throwing for 900 yards and five scores, and adding 23 tackles, six caused fumbles, two fumble recoveries and five sacks. He then went out for his first basketball season and helped the Wolves to their best season.