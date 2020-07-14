MLB Preview: Giants begin new era under Kapler

Belt needed a walking boot and was sidelined early in summer camp because of a sore heel that Kapler didn't expect to slow him significantly.

“The problem that we’ve had over the past couple years was injuries, so having everybody back and everybody healthy, we really believe that we’re going to have a shot to make a run this year, ” Belt said. “It’s just a matter of believing it ourselves and going out there having the goal in mind to win baseball games. I really think we have a good chance to do that this year more so than the past few years.”

MISSING POSEY

Rob Brantly and Tyler Heineman are the catchers who will now be competing to start after they expected to fight for the backup job. Both spent most of 2019 at Triple-A.

Posey came out swinging from the first day of spring training, a positive sign his surgically repaired right hip was finally healthy again after it bothered him last season. The six-time All-Star had season-ending right hip surgery in August 2018, then he batted just .257 with seven home runs last year.

The Giants will miss his bat and presence.

OLD STANDBYS