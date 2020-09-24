Morris: Thank you for everything, Napa Valley

It’s been a pleasure, Napa Valley.
Over the last two years I’ve repeatedly talked about how lucky I was to have found such an ideal first job out of college. Not only was it in my already incredibly competitive industry, but it was also close to home and covering schools and teams that I was already familiar with.
I literally couldn’t have asked for anything more.
But I knew when I took the job in July 2018 that my stay at the Napa Valley Register would not be permanent. As someone who is just starting out in their career, I want to see where sports reporting can take me.
With that I announce that Thursday was my last day working for the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star and Weekly Calistogan. I’m heading over to the Marin Independent Journal where I’ll be starting as a sports reporter on Oct. 12.
I’m incredibly excited to take on the Marin sports scene having cut my teeth in Napa. The two regions share many similarities and I feel as prepared as I’ll ever be. I have the Napa community to thank for that.
When I started at the Register, the Upvalley was where I spent most of my time. I spent countless afternoons and evenings shuttling between St. Helena and Calistoga for game coverage and interviews. While that called for hours in the car travelling from my home in Healdsburg multiple times a week, I always said that are much worse commutes than driving through the world-renowned Napa Valley.
From St. Helena, I have too many people to thank for welcoming me into their tight-knit community. The biggest of thanks to the coaches and faculty I interacted with from St. Helena High School, especially Brandon Farrell, Tom Hoppe, Jim Gamble, Darrell Quirici and Garrett Whitt, mainly because I bugged them more than anyone else.
I’d also be remiss if I didn’t also thank the leaders of the community sports scene in St. Helena as well. That includes Little League, Carpy Gang, Thunderbirds Mountain Biking and the St. Helena Parks and Recreation Department. Thank you all for being so generous and for cluing me in whenever an important rec league softball game or bocce tournament was fast approaching.
From Calistoga, I must thank Jim Klaczak, Cesar “Shorty” Cruz, Ray Particelli, Eric Heitz and Louise Owens. Calistoga High may find itself in a similar boat as many other small schools with a shrinking student body and an athletic department that sometimes struggles to keep programs afloat, but the work that I saw the aforementioned group put in for the sake of the students was unmatched.
While I never stopped covering St. Helena and Calistoga, my duties at the Register were ever increasing. That was especially true after longtime Register sports editor Marty James retired last June. With a sports desk that went from three to two, I suddenly I found myself covering more and more of Napa’s three primary high schools to go along with my Upvalley coverage.
It was a bit of trial by fire, but I’m proud of the work that Andy Wilcox and I have been able to put together since Marty stepped away from his full-time position.
If there were too many people to thank from St. Helena, that’s doubly true of Napa but I’ll do my best here.
I wanted to extend a big thank you to Darci Ward, Cam Neal, John Montante, Brandon LaRocco and Rich Anderson for some enlightening and fascinating conversations over the past six months. Not everything was smooth sailing, but I always walked away from our discussions having learned something new or emerged with a new perspective on a topic.
A big thank you as well to all of the freelancers I worked with over the last two years, including Daniel Poulter, Bill Ryan, Bill Sessa, Kirk Kirkpatrick, Dave Mosher, Don Lex, Rick Manahan, Logan Stanley and Cyril Penn. Take it from someone who’s seen the behind-the-scenes process that we really can’t do what we do without them.
I also wanted to thank every coach, athlete, parent, athletic director, administrator and everyone in between who I’ve written about, interviewed, photographed or even just interacted with. When it comes to community journalism, it really does take a village.
Above all else, though, I have to thank Andy, Marty and Sean Scully for bringing me into the fold as a bright-eyed, eager and completely naïve college graduate. They showed me the ropes and helped me become professional but let me do it my way. I will always be grateful to them for their guidance, mentorship and for taking a chance on me.
I also ask that you lend Andy a hand in the coming months. I don’t believe the Register will be filling my position any time soon so he’ll be tasked with leading what was a three-man sports desk fewer than 18 months ago by himself. I know how difficult it was with just two people so I implore patience. He works hard and wants the sports section to keep punching above its weight class but it’s no secret the journalism industry is hurting mightily right now and there’s only so much one man can do.
Like I said, it takes a village.
Wherever this career takes me, the one thing that will never change is that it all started in Napa, and for that I will always be grateful.
Contact Gus via phone at 707-304-9372 or email at gmorris@napanews.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustGusMorris.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!