Morris: Thank you for everything, Napa Valley

It was a bit of trial by fire, but I’m proud of the work that Andy Wilcox and I have been able to put together since Marty stepped away from his full-time position.

If there were too many people to thank from St. Helena, that’s doubly true of Napa but I’ll do my best here.

I wanted to extend a big thank you to Darci Ward, Cam Neal, John Montante, Brandon LaRocco and Rich Anderson for some enlightening and fascinating conversations over the past six months. Not everything was smooth sailing, but I always walked away from our discussions having learned something new or emerged with a new perspective on a topic.

A big thank you as well to all of the freelancers I worked with over the last two years, including Daniel Poulter, Bill Ryan, Bill Sessa, Kirk Kirkpatrick, Dave Mosher, Don Lex, Rick Manahan, Logan Stanley and Cyril Penn. Take it from someone who’s seen the behind-the-scenes process that we really can’t do what we do without them.

I also wanted to thank every coach, athlete, parent, athletic director, administrator and everyone in between who I’ve written about, interviewed, photographed or even just interacted with. When it comes to community journalism, it really does take a village.