The highest-scoring basketball player in the Napa Valley today has been coached by his father, along with Napa Christian’s other four starters, for four years now.
How did Knights guard Hayden Fuller perfect the shooting touch that has helped him average nearly 30 points a game this young season?
A home hoop, of course, but not the kind one might expect.
“The only hoop we have at home is this tall,” Napa Christian head coach Tad Fuller said, holding his hand about seven feet high before lowering it a few feet, “and he’s played on it since he was this tall. But off of it he seems to have gotten a good touch, because it’s a smaller rim and you use a smaller ball with it. Our patio area isn’t smooth so he’s got to chase the ball all the time, too, so over the years it’s seemed to help him with his ball handling. He had no problem transferring from there to here.
“He and the rest of the guys have done some camps. But the majority of his skills he got from playing pick-up ball here against adults, bigger guys. He got used to that motion and physicality of the game. After that, you’ve got to get used to the speed of guys the same age.”
Despite his son being in his fourth season as a varsity starter, Tad Fuller said they haven’t contacted any colleges about Hayden playing at the next level yet.
“He would love to continue to play, but we haven’t reached out yet,” the coach said.
It seems to be all about team goals right now, and getting over a few humps.
The Knights are averaging 64 points a game, nearly all from their senior starters – Fuller, forward-guard Jacob Midyette, guards Ryan Garcia and Noel Hocson, and forward-guard Sam Piner.
The five have played together since they were in the sixth grade.
“It’s starting to show now that they’ve played together,” Tad Fuller said.
Rounding out the team are senior wing Jorge Perez, junior guard Drew Gage, sophomore forward-wing David Qui, sophomore wings Max Caldwell and Campbell Fuller, and freshman forward Ian Bolyarde.
Midyette and Garcia are each netting about 10 points a game. Hocson occasionally scores in double figures, while the tall Piner provides a much-needed presence in the paint.
“Jacob is a good scorer and he’s aggressive down low. He sets things up for us down there, as well, and exerts a lot of energy,” Tad Fuller said. “Sam is our workhorse. He works in the middle setting picks and doing the grunt work, which we need.”
The Knights face a wide range of talent in Division 6, and are off to a 3-5 start overall and 1-4 in the Small School Bridge League. One nonleague loss was a 71-68 barnburner against a Canadian team – Shawnigan Lake School of British Columbia, which has a player Tad Fuller said is close to 7 feet tall.
“You just keep him from getting the ball inside,” Tad Fuller said of the Knights’ strategy against that player.
The coach said towering opponents haven’t fazed his players since the Prolific Prep’s elite high school players began attending Napa Christian last year.
“Our kids are not scared of height anymore because of being around them,” he said.
Most of their losses have been to perennial SSBL nemeses – Archbishop Hanna-Sonoma, Rio Lindo Adventist-Healdsburg, El Sobrante Christian and Cornerstone Christian-Antioch.
“We’ve been struggling this year so far against the teams that play us man,” the coach said of man-to-man defense. “But we’re finally getting picks, and rolls off the picks, so we’re starting to get our spacing more and recognizing where the open man is on the floor.
“We’ve worked this year on us being able to press ourselves when we need it, so that in turn has gotten us able to deal with pressure. When we had Rio here the other night, the press wasn’t the problem. The problem was their man defense and not being able to get that space on the floor.”
The Knights will work on those things during their current holiday break from competition. They will return to action on Jan. 8 by hosting Pleasant Hill Adventist, which they routed 83-54 on the road in their league opener.
“We want to get to the point this year where when we get to the (league) playoffs, we’re toward the top so we have a good seeding,” the coach said, “and hopefully we’re able to get a win and continue on (to the North Coast Section playoffs).”
Napa Christian’s last regular-season game will be Jan. 29 against Cornerstone Christian, the defending league champion. It will also be their first Senior Night game in two years.
“Last year we didn’t have any seniors,” said Tad Fuller. ”I’ve got one junior this year, so next year we’ll be back to square one.”
The returners should include the coach’s younger son, Campbell, who seems to have gotten over the I-don’t-want-to-be-like-my-brother phase.
“With Hayden being as much into basketball as he was, Campbell started late. But all of a sudden he started getting into it and doing everything, so we’ll see.”