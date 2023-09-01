University of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is No. 9 among the top 10 candidates on the “2023 Heisman Trophy watch list: top 10 candidates,” in a report at nfl.com dated Aug. 4.

The 2021 Napa High School graduate has 119 receptions for 1,824 yards and 20 touchdowns over the last two years.

"Why he could win: Bowers has starred for the back-to-back national champion Bulldogs, becoming a household name among college football fans," the report read. "He also has served as UGA's leading pass catcher in each of the past two seasons — and very likely could make it three straight this fall. Not to mention, Bowers finds the end zone a lot: In two seasons (29 games), he's caught 20 TD passes and even has run for four scores.

“It's hard to say how Bowers will fare without Stetson Bennett, but the Dawgs are loaded with candidates to replace him at QB: Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton.

“Bowers might have to produce at that kind of pace and have a monster November to even be on voters' radars as a serious candidate. Georgia also has been such a run-dominant team the past several seasons, it would be hard to imagine Kirby Smart and Co. getting away from that. That means it's entirely possible that Bowers has too many three- and four-catch games to even hang with some of college football's top WR talents.”

Bowers was also selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, it was announced in a report at apnews.com on Aug. 21.

He was named first-team offense at tight end.

Georgia, the two-time defending national champion, opens the 2023 season on Saturday at home against Tennessee-Martin at Sanford Stadium.

Bowers caught seven passes for 152 yards and had a 22-yard touchdown reception for Georgia in a 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 9.

It was the second straight national title for Georgia (15-0).

Bowers caught 63 passes for 942 yards with seven TD receptions in 15 games last year.

He was named as an All-American by 10 different outlets during the 2022 season.

This year, Bowers (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) has been named to The Sporting News Preseason All-America First Team, John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List, Walter Camp Player of Year Preseason Watch List, Maxwell Award Watch List, Paul Hornung Award Watch List, Lombardi Award Watch List, Biletnikoff Award Watch List, and Preseason Media Days All-SEC First Team.

"He's certainly at his best for a long time, and longer than most players can sustain, because he's in really great shape, he's tough and he's competitive," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said of Bowers during a press conference on Aug. 23, according to a transcript at georgiadogs.com.

"Our offensive staff is charged with finding ways to be creative to use him that maybe the defensive isn't used to. For me personally, he's a guy on the team that leads by example and if every player could take care of their body and work as hard as he did, we'd be in a phenomenal place."

Bowers was also named to the 2023 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Team, the league announced on Aug. 22. He made the first-team offense, according to georgiadogs.com.

Canepa starts for New Mexico State

Louie Canepa, a redshirt freshman from Napa, started on the offensive line for New Mexico State in a season-opening 41-30 loss to Massachusetts on Aug. 26 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, N.M.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound Canepa is a 2022 Vintage High graduate.

He was named to the 2021 Cal-Hi Sports All-State Football Medium Schools team, to the first-team offense on the line.

Canepa was also named All-Metro Second Team by The San Francisco Chronicle and SBLive All-North Coast Section Second Team as a senior.

Davis returns for Montana State

Devin Davis, a 2020 American Canyon High graduate, returns for Montana State after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury during fall camp last year.

“He wants that opportunity to be out on that field and he keeps fighting,” Montana State head coach Brent Vigen said of the 6-foot-1, 195-pound sophomore cornerback told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. “We’re fully in support of him and appreciate his willingness to kind of ride this wave with us he’s been on.”

Davis used a medical redshirt in 2022. He was a redshirt in 2021. He sat out 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If I’m able to play, great, but to be in those situations with the fellas and to win with the team is what I look forward to the most,” Davis said in the Aug. 24 report at bozemandailychronicle.com. “I would much rather celebrate a win with the guys than I would a pick-six because if everyone plays well and the whole defense is flying around, that’s much more fun than if I got a pick-six and the defense wasn’t playing well.

“It’s a blessing, honestly, because with injuries it’s kind of always tough to see how you bounce back. But it’s been good to come back and play and be with the guys again. That was the main concern, like, how will it be coming back? Will I be able to play fast? But being able to play fast and play loose has been nice.

“It was tough just because you really don’t know if you’ll be able to get back to that level, being right where I was about to start and grinding and coming from scout team and trying to be a starter on what is a great team, a great program. To be out around this time last year, it was hurtful.”

Montana State opens the 2023 season at home Saturday against Utah Tech at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.

“This program is special because they treat you even when you can’t go like they would if you could,” Davis said in the report. “That’s a beautiful thing.”

American Canyon in North Coast Section rankings

American Canyon (0-1) was No. 21 in the North Coast Section Football Rankings of Aug. 27, announced by MaxPreps at maxpreps.com.

