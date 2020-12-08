Napa County Football Insider: Cal-Hi Sports honors former Napa legends

In its report, CalHiSports.com said:

“The resulting play was ruled inches short for a 41-40 Vintage win. We can tell you, however, that many in Tracy and Schneider himself firmly believe that running back Mike Toon had gotten in.”

Rothwell has the film of the game and a very sharp memory of the final play in the matchup of state-ranked teams. CalHiSports.com named it as the California Game of the Year.

“I was lined up on the opposite side,” said Rothwell. “They ran and it was an option. The quarterback pitched it too soon. You can see it on videotape clear as day. He pitched it a little early. And our corner, Jamie, slowed him up a little bit. He kind of slid off Jamie, but it did slow him down.

“I had to run across the field to get him. I was running as hard I ever had in my life. I just lowered a shoulder and absolutely demolished him. I mean, that’s the hardest I had ever hit anybody. And when I had my head down, I could see the (official’s) foot clearly in the field of play. The (official) had his foot clearly before the flag, so he didn’t get in. He never got in.

“I didn’t anticipate the option. I just got over there. I can’t believe that I couldn’t feel it after I hit him.”