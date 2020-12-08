Napa County Football Insider: Cal-Hi Sports honors former Napa legends

Vintage High School’s Larry Allen and Napa High School’s Steve Hendrickson were named to the All-CIF Sac-Joaquin Section All-Time Football Team by CalHiSports.com, the website announced on Nov. 30.
Allen, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013 after playing 14 seasons in the NFL, is on the section’s offense as an offensive lineman.
Hendrickson, who played seven NFL seasons and was inducted into the NHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000, is on the section’s defense as a linebacker.
“Based on how these players did after high school, here is a look at (the Sac-Joaquin Team) in another short series we’re doing as we wait for the next football season to hopefully begin in the state,” CalHiSports.com reported in Part 1 of a series of All-Section teams from around the state.
“All of these teams are going to be chosen according to the same parameters in which the annual all-state teams have been chosen for many years — 11 on offense with a kicker, 11 on defense with a punter, six on multi-purpose for a total of 30. It’s therefore not a list of the 30 top players,” CalHiSports.com reported.
“There are no set numbers of players for each position group, except five for the offensive line and must be at least three for defensive line, linebackers and defensive backs. For players from schools that have switched CIF sections over the years, we’ll list players according to the sections they were in at the time they played.”
Napa, Vintage and American Canyon left the Sac-Joaquin Section and joined the North Coast Section after the 2017-18 school year.
“We have always listed Hall of Famer Larry Allen from Vintage since that was the last school he attended,” said CalHiSports.com. “Plus, Vintage (along with Napa when Steve Hendrickson played there) were Sac-Joaquin Section schools for many years.”
Allen was named All-Monticello Empire League and All-Napa County as a senior at Vintage in 1988.
He played two years at Butte College-Oroville and then transferred to Sonoma State, an NCAA-Division II school, where he played in 1992 and ’93, earning two-time Kodak All-America honors. He was named first-team Associated Press All-America and a unanimous selection on other All-America teams. He was inducted into the Sonoma State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001.
Allen was a second-round pick in the 1994 NFL Draft by the Cowboys out of Sonoma State. He was selected to six All-Pro teams and 11 Pro Bowls during his 14 seasons, as a guard and tackle, in the NFL. Allen was with the Cowboys for 12 years (1994-2005) and the San Francisco 49ers for two years (2006-07).
He was voted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility and is in the Cowboys Ring of Honor.
Other honors for Allen include:
* Named to the NFL All-Decade Teams of the 1990s and 2000s.
* Named as the NFL Alumni’s Offensive Lineman of the Year in 1997 and the NFL Players Association NFC Lineman of the Year twice (1996-97).
* Named first-team All-Pro seven straight years.
* Named first-team All-NFC six times.
Hendrickson, a 1985 Napa High graduate, was the first football player in NHS history to have his jersey number retired. He wore No. 30 for Napa and was inducted into the NHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000.
He had an outstanding prep career. Among the highlights:
* Started as a freshman in the 1981 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section title game.
* In 1983, as a junior, was named as the Monticello Empire League Player of the Year, All-MEL on offense and defense, All-Region and All-Northern California.
* In 1984, as a senior, was named All-NorCal and All-State linebacker, MEL Player of the Year, All-MEL on offense and defense, and All-Region.
Hendrickson played at UC Berkeley, starring for the Bears as a linebacker and on special teams. He received Pac-10 All-Academic honors in 1988. He was also named as the Most Valuable Player of the Blue-Gray Football Classic, an all-star game, in Montgomery, Alabama in 1988.
He was selected in the sixth round of the 1989 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers and played in the NFL for seven years, as an H-Back, running back, tight end, linebacker and on special teams.
He also played for Dallas, San Diego, Houston and Philadelphia.
The All-CIF Sac-Joaquin Section All-Time Offense also has:
* Wide receivers: Brandin Cooks (Lincoln-Stockton), Webster Slaughter (Franklin-Stockton), Donte Stallworth (Grant-Sacramento).
* Offensive Line: Derek Kennard (Edison-Stockton), Logan Mankins (Mariposa County-Mariposa), John Nisby (Edison-Stockton), Jonah Williams (Folsom).
* Quarterback: Ken O’Brien (Jesuit-Carmichael).
* Running Backs: Nick Eddy (Tracy), Doug Martin (St. Mary’s-Stockton).
* Place Kicker: Jim Breech (Sacramento).
The All-CIF Sac-Joaquin Section All-Time Defense also has:
* Defensive Line: Arik Armstead (Pleasant Grove-Elk Grove), Jason Fisk (Davis), Bob Heinz (Lincoln- Stockton), Charles Mann (Valley-Sacramento), Paul Wiggin (Manteca).
* Linebackers: Desmond Bishop (Fairfield), Lance Briggs (Elk Grove), Tedy Bruschi (Roseville).
* Defensive Backs: Don Burnside (Grant-Sacramento), Don Rogers (Norte Del Rio-Sacramento), Terrence Mitchell (Burbank-Sacramento).
Six players were named as Multi-Purpose on the All-CIF Sac-Joaquin Section All-Time Team:
* DB/WR – Deone Bucannon (Vanden-Travis Air Force Base).
* QB/Athlete – Tony Eason (Delta-Clarksburg).
* WR/KR – J.D. Hill (Edison-Stockton).
* QB/RB/P – Eddie LeBaron (Oakdale).
* QB/RB – Colin Kaepernick (Pitman-Turlock).
* RB/LB – Shaq Thompson (Grant-Sacramento).
Remembering Tracy-Vintage playoff thriller from 1980
It was one of the greatest games in the history of the old Napa Memorial Stadium and in CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoff history.
It was Friday, Nov. 28, 1980 – 40 years ago.
It was Vintage’s goal line defense holding off Tracy, 41-40, in a triple-overtime thriller in the semifinals of the Class AAA Southern Division playoffs before a crowd of 7,500.
It was Jamie West, a cornerback, and Dave Rothwell, playing the free safety position, who combined to make the stop on Tracy’s two-point attempt in the third overtime period, lifting Vintage to the win and into the SJS championship game the following week.
“We were California’s offense of the year. We had great weapons – Roger (Wilkinson), Pat (Hodge) and Russ (Orrick),” said Rothwell. “It came down to our defense to win the championship. And isn’t that what they always say?
“I didn’t panic, and I know the rest of the guys didn’t, either. We’re like, ‘All right, let’s get it.’ I just reacted.”
I called Rothwell, a resident of Austin, Texas and a 1981 Vintage High graduate, after reading an item about that game from CalHiSports.com. In its “Football Blasts From The Past” report on Dec. 3, CalHiSports.com takes a “look back in time” to the season 40 years ago, the 1980 season.
“For me, it’s been a lifetime of people asking about that,” said Rothwell, who was named as the Player of the Game.
Vintage and Tracy went to the overtime, known as the Kansas tie-breaker, when the game ended in a 20-20 tie at the end of regulation. Each team got the ball at the 10-yard line, with four downs to try and score at the north end of the field.
The Crushers went ahead 41-34 in the third overtime as Hodge scored on a 2-yard run on fourth down and Tom Cunningham had the point-after kick.
Tracy scored on its next possession, in the third overtime, on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Louie Contreras, pulling the Bulldogs to within a point of tying it, 41-40. Instead of lining up for the PAT kick, Tracy head coach Wayne Schneider elected to go for the two-point conversion and the win. The Crushers stopped Tracy running back Mike Toon on the conversion attempt.
In its report, CalHiSports.com said:
“The resulting play was ruled inches short for a 41-40 Vintage win. We can tell you, however, that many in Tracy and Schneider himself firmly believe that running back Mike Toon had gotten in.”
Rothwell has the film of the game and a very sharp memory of the final play in the matchup of state-ranked teams. CalHiSports.com named it as the California Game of the Year.
“I was lined up on the opposite side,” said Rothwell. “They ran and it was an option. The quarterback pitched it too soon. You can see it on videotape clear as day. He pitched it a little early. And our corner, Jamie, slowed him up a little bit. He kind of slid off Jamie, but it did slow him down.
“I had to run across the field to get him. I was running as hard I ever had in my life. I just lowered a shoulder and absolutely demolished him. I mean, that’s the hardest I had ever hit anybody. And when I had my head down, I could see the (official’s) foot clearly in the field of play. The (official) had his foot clearly before the flag, so he didn’t get in. He never got in.
“I didn’t anticipate the option. I just got over there. I can’t believe that I couldn’t feel it after I hit him.”
It’s one of the greatest defensive plays in Vintage High football history, and it capped a great night for Rothwell, who returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown, intercepted a pass, and made 12 tackles.
“That was the hardest I had ever hit anybody, and I never felt it,” said Rothwell.
The defense was great that night for Vintage, Rothwell recalled.
“We were all leaders. We really felt that way on defense. I don’t think any one guy was any more important than the other guy,” said Rothwell.
It was a dramatic ending to one of the greatest nights of football in Napa.
“It’s a legacy moment,” said Rothwell. “It’s something that no one will ever forget. It’s so nice to have that memory, because that will bring us all together forever. You know, we’re all together.
“We were a smart football team. (Head coach Burl) Autry allowed Mike Koontz to coach his defense. He allowed (Bob) Herlocker to coach his offense. Our guys up front were big. We had good athletes and we had played together for so long.”
The 1980 Vintage team rolled to a perfect 13-0 record, beating Highlands-North Highlands, 25-6, in the finals at Hughes Stadium in Sacramento.
Gramlick sees action for UCLA
Lucas Gramlick, a graduate of American Canyon High, played for UCLA on Saturday, Dec. 5 in the Bruins’ 25-18 win over Arizona State at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz.
Gramlick, a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman, was named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll for Winter 2019.
NorCal preseason rankings
Vintage High is listed among “Others Considered” in the preseason Northern California rankings, it was announced by Prep2Prep on Nov. 18 at prep2prep.com.
