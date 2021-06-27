Napa County Football Insider: Ex-Vintage head coach Costan retires after 28 years, moving to Texas

The Crushers have won three straight Vine Valley Athletic League titles and won three NCS playoff games. They were able to play only league games this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vintage was 10-3 during the 2018 season, 10-2 in 2019, and 6-0 this spring.

“The football program leads the school. It’s one of the first sports that starts off, and there’s such a high reputation in Northern California for this school,” said Costan. “It’s important to do well. They’re on the right course right now. They’re doing the right things.

“It was a special feeling to be a part of a program that had such a high reputation. You knew when you went out there to coach that you had to do your very best because that’s what was expected in this town. The town expected you to do well, so you always went out and tried to do the best you could, every day in practice and in games.”

It’s also an emotional time for Costan, leaving a job, a school district, and a community that has been his home for so many years.