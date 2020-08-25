Napa County Football Insider: Hendrickson on Cal Hi Sports' top-50 list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steve Hendrickson, a 1985 Napa High graduate who is in the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame, was recognized by CalHiSports.com as one of the top players in California over the last 40 years.

The running back-linebacker is not on the website’s list of the “Top 50 Football Players We’ve Seen” but is among “50 More Top Players We Saw in Person.”

“With Cal-Hi Sports having a history of more than 40 years and with these types of lists gaining in popularity during the current COVID-19 sports shutdown, we thought it would be fun to do it for our own years of covering California high school football,” Mark Tennis, the co-founder and publisher of CalHiSports.com, wrote on Aug. 18. “Before that, we also went to games in the Sacramento area with family and friends that included the great 1975 Cordova of Rancho Cordova squad.

“Obviously, this is a ranking list of the best players we’ve seen in person during a game or an all-star game. If a player isn’t listed, it’s likely just because we didn’t get to see that player in a game.”

Hendrickson, one of the top players in NHS history, started as a freshman in the 1981 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section championship game. He went on to have an illustrious career for Napa.