Ever since Arianna Pacheco and Giselle Torres won a volleyball league championship as eighth-graders at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School in Vallejo, they’ve wanted to taste that glory again.

Thanks to the fact they continued to be teammates, for the last four years at American Canyon High School, the seniors are league champions again.

The pair who play different positions but have similar stats helped lead the Wolves to their first-ever league title with an 11-1 mark in the Vine Valley Athletic League under ninth-year head coach Katy O’Brien.

Pacheco, an outside hitter, finished with 204 kills, 288 digs, 15 blocks and 54 aces and was named to the All-VVAL First Team.

“Arianna has been a four-year varsity starter, captain, and amazing leader,” O’Brien said. “She was able to lead our team in almost every category. She is able to play all around.”

Torres, a setter and opposite, finished with 175 kills, 240 digs, 10 blocks and 53 aces and also made the All-VVAL First Team. But she also a team-high 376 assists, because of her setting role.

“Giselle has also been a four-year varsity starter, captain, and amazing leader,” said O’Brien. “Her hits are powerful and her court sense as a setter is unparalleled in our league or anyone that we played this season. She knows where to put the ball and when to put it there.”

Torres seem to say neither would be where she is now without each other.

“Because Arianna and I have played with each other in the past, we already had such a strong connection,” she said. “I believe that we complement each other not only skill-wise, but also mentally-wise. We grew up around each other enough to know each other’s personal habits, dislikes, likes, and stressors on the court. Having this understanding allowed us to keep each other in check whether that was through a pat on the back or a little encouragement.”

Pacheco’s response indicates they’ve discussed this before.

“I truly believe Giselle and I’s skills complement each other very well,” she said. “Her amazing hustle and abilities to play greatly in the front and back row helped myself and the rest of the team. Our chemistry is like no other. We click especially when she is setting and I am hitting on the outside pin.”

Torres and Pacheco have guided the Wolves back from being winless in league in 2019 and spring 2021 to going 5-7 in fall 2021. They were a five-set loss at Justin-Siena from going 12-0 in the VVAL this season.

“Giselle and I knew that this was our final year and chance to clinch the banner,” Pacheco said. “We wanted and worked for these wins by bringing our leadership skills to the table heavily. We encouraged our girls to play with heart and get on the same mindset of wanting it.”

Torres said they tried to keep their increasing success in perspective and stay focused.

“It’s really the talent and connection that grew over time,” she said. “Although we saw our seniors from each year leave and graduate, they still left a huge impact. Their values of ambition, teamwork, perseverance and discipline stuck with us as we continued to do better every year.

“On top of their values, ACHS volleyball gained such talented players, who all had the willingness to learn and grow with one another. We’ve learned to lean on each other during our losses, but also push each other to our limit so that we could succeed. We wouldn’t have gone as far as we did without balancing both support and competitiveness throughout our practices, games, and tournaments.”

Torres was as surprised as anybody about the turnaround this year, going from a losing league mark to a nearly unbeaten one.

“If I told my freshman self that we won league, she wouldn’t believe it,” Torres said. “I recall having one of the hardest seasons my freshman year. Loss after loss really takes a blow on you, especially as a freshman on varsity.

“There’s expectations that’s set on both Ari and me, and when our efforts still fall short, it hurts. To think we’ve come all this way is unimaginable. It feels phenomenal to graduate on this note because I genuinely believed losing everything our freshman year taught us that it takes loss to learn how to grow, persist, and succeed.”

Pacheco tried to learn from the league losses early in her high school career.

“Challenges were faced over the four years, but I believe it made myself and Giselle stronger,” she said. “Never did I want to quit, but instead keep going and trying to be better. The three years on varsity before winning the title were essential to learning what to and not to do for our final year. It gave us the ability to showcase things that worked over the years, and it helped us grow into our leadership role.”

The two wouldn’t have stuck with the program without O’Brien sticking around as long as she has, accepting the valleys with the peaks, making the sport fun and interesting — all while getting married and becoming a mother.

“Coach O’Brien has a way of coaching through her quiet strength, which is what I admired the most,” Torres said. “When it comes to volleyball, she sets everything aside — her responsibilities as a teacher, mother, and wife — to completely embrace that coach mindset.

“It’s definitely a hard thing to do. It’s both stressful and draining, yet she’s still able to coach us with the upmost care and determination. Her consistent belief in the program and us pushed ACHS volleyball to where it is today.”

Pacheco said each coach on O’Brien’s staff has had a great impact on her and Torres’ four years on the varsity.

“The endless support and encouragement from each and every one of them helped us to this final year of winning the title,” she said. “Coach O’Brien is one of the strongest women I know. She has given the program her all and makes time to not only be a coach, but a best-friend figure as well. Every drill she has run at practice was intentional and needed to sharpen our skills over the years.”

Torres hopes to attend UC San Diego to major in public health with a concentration in medicine.

“I aim to become a sports medicine physician in the far future,” she said.

What does the future hold for her in volleyball?

“Sadly, I’ve decided to stop playing competitive volleyball,” she said. “Next school year, I will be embarking a new chapter of my life and I wanted to focus on the aspects of myself I haven’t discovered yet. However, I do plan on playing intramural volleyball to keep it in my life.”

Torres was involved in swimming and karate before volleyball. But one never saw Pacheco or Torres playing any other sports at American Canyon because they were playing club volleyball between high school seasons.

“I started off at Club Solano for the first two years of my volleyball career and then played at Xceleration for four years,” Torre said. “Both clubs introduced me to a variety of coaches with different coaching styles. While one coach focused on techniques and conditioning, there would be another coach who prioritized our mindset and passion. Two very different coaching styles, but both had the same goal in mind — to help us further our career in volleyball. Having this exposure allowed me understand the importance of being in unison with both my mind and body in order to become successful in my position as both a hitter and setter.”

Pacheco played basketball in the eighth grade, but it was all volleyball after that.

“I have played for Club Solano Volleyball since I was 10 years old,” she said. “The endless amount of advice and skills I obtained over the years has definitely helped me during high school season. I was able to share my knowledge with my coach and teammates each year. It helped myself and the other girls be more involved in and off the court.”

Pacheco plans to attend San Jose State University and major in business management — and also be a student only.

“Volleyball will always be a big part of my life, but I do not plan on playing collegiately,” she said. “But I hope to share my skills through coaching at my club I play for right now.”

While O’Brien and the underclassmen miss Pacheco and Torres, it will be the same the other way around.

“I will miss my team,” Torres said. “From our very first summer clinic, Thundercamp, we were complete strangers to each other. In just under four months, we ended up having such an unbreakable bond. While experiencing both our lowest and highest during season, what mattered was that we went through it together. We were like family. I’ll miss going into practice and seeing everyone together, the Chico trips, and coach’s team dinner. The memories I’ve made with them are endless and they’ve all helped me become the person I am today.”

Pacheco called it the “sisterhood” of being in the ACHS volleyball program.

“The program as a whole was so supportive of each other, and we really were like sisters,” she said. “The love that we shared through the sport of volleyball will forever be what I miss.”

“Thank you to Coach O’Brien and my teams over the years for pushing me to be who I am today. I could not have accomplished anything without the support of everyone.”