Napa County Prep Football: Parlett's huge game not enough for Justin-Siena in 27-20 loss at Fortuna

“He’s a great example of what a Justin-Siena football player is all about, right? It doesn't matter what you did on the play before. You go and you do your job on the next play, whether that be special teams, defense or offense,” Justin-Siena head coach Brandon LaRocco said. “He has bought into what we are all about.”

Parlett did most of his damage in the second half. The slippery athlete racked up 193 yards after the halftime break, against a defense that tried to follow his every move. Justin-Siena managed to pull within seven points with just 3:39 remaining in the contest, after Parlett pounced on a fumble caused by Robert Sangiacomo. Parlett then rushed around the left side of the offensive line for a 50-yard score.

“Caden has been an absolute stud since he walked on campus,” LaRocco said. “I met him in sixth grade and you could just tell that he has that ‘it’ factor. When we brought him up as a sophomore, he was undersized and tiny and he had it back then and that hasn’t changed.