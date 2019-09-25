Casa Grande (2-3, 1-0 VVAL) at Vintage (3-1, 0-0 VVAL)
Friday, 7 p.m., Memorial Stadium
Radio: KVON 1440 AM, 6:30 p.m.
Last games: In last Friday’s Vine Valley Athletic League opener, Casa Grande erased an early 13-0 deficit to stun host Justin-Siena, 41-34.
"They stayed in it, stayed the course and that's what you gotta do," Vintage head coach Dylan Leach said. "The game is long and you have time. Every possession is an opportunity and I think everyone has to realize that when you're down. You need to stay in there and do what you do."
Vintage had a league bye after falling 21-13 to Bellarmine Prep at San Jose City College on Sept. 13. The Crushers are ranked 178th in the state by MaxPreps.com, while Bellarmine is ranked 329th and Acalanes, which Vintage beat the week before, is 154th. Both games gave the Crushers plenty to think about the last two weeks.
"You try to evaluate and scout yourself on a regular basis and see where your tendencies and weak points are," Leach said. "But I think with every team, from pee wees right up through the pros, you've got to get back to fundamentals. If you're blocking a guy, you've got to step to the guy. If you're tackling a guy, you've got to cross-face the guy. Things haven't changed, so we've just got to execute and do what we're taught in practice and we'll be fine."
Last year: Vintage posted the first of its two shutouts, 44-0, also at Memorial Stadium.
From bye to homecoming: Leach said the bye was a good chance to get back to basics.
"We had a great off week off, honing in on our craft," he said. "I personally don't like the bye week, as far the continuity of a season and your routines go. But coming back into it, it's like we tell the kids all the time: Homecoming is important and it's great for the community, but you seem to remember it only if you win. Either you're the king or you win the football game or you don't remember anything. That's how we're approaching it. We're trying to keep these kids focused and their eyes on the prize, and that's to get our first win in league play and get ourselves off on the right foot."
Gauchos to watch: Senior running back-safety Matt Herrera lead Casa Grande’s rushers with 418 yards on a whopping 89 carries and also had an interception last week. Senior quarterback Miguel Robertson is coming off a season-high 236 yards passing and three TDs against Justin-Siena, though he was only 9 of 14 passing.
"You got No. 14 (Rashad Nixon) and No. 8 (Dominic McHale) on the outside, who run that post vertical fade very well, and No. 7 (Herrera) and No. 23 (Dominic Giomi) run the ball really hard, and No. 6 (Robertson) makes some really good decisions, so there are some challenges all around," said Leach.
"I feel like if we do what we're supposed to do and execute the way we're supposed to play, I'm hoping that we can present some challenges for them. But they have athletes all over the field and I think their new scheme gives them a better chance than they've had the last couple of years."
Crushers rested, restless: Vintage should just forget about last year’s homecoming shutout of the Gauchos. Casa Grande was young last year, but now its standouts are playing like they’re a year older. They are also coming off three straight games decided by 7 or fewer points.
Meanwhile, Vintage's Jacob Aaron was able to heal up and work with fellow junior Bill Chaidez at the quarterback and safety positions.
"Jacob is back to running full-speed and playing offense and defense, so he's doing great," Leach said. "Bill's still going to get his time. I'll sneak him in here and there. He does a great job running the ball. They both play a lot of defense, so we've got to spell them a little bit on the offensive side. We firmly believe defense will win championships, so we'll put our best players on that side and hope to win out on that side of the ball."
— Andy Wilcox
Justin-Siena (4-1, 0-1 VVAL) at Petaluma (1-4, 0-1 VVAL)
Friday, 7 p.m., Ellison Field
Last week: In last Friday’s Vine Valley Athletic League openers, Petaluma lost 34-0 to visiting American Canyon and Justin-Siena fell 41-34 to visiting Casa Grande.
Last year: Petaluma handed host Justin-Siena the second of four straight gut-wrenching losses to open VVAL play, 31-28.
Little bearing: Justin-Siena head coach Brandon LaRocco said there’s no payback factor for last year’s loss. Besides, the Braves hurt their comeback chances with penalties in that game.
“What happened last year is not necessarily driving our motivation for this year. We are a different team, they are a different team,” he said. “We do continue to talk about what it’s going to take for us to get over the hump in these close games. If we want to win more of these close games we need to have better attention to detail and pick each other up when adversity presents itself.”
Fear the veer: Petaluma runs the veer offense employed by Justin-Siena in the pre-LaRocco era.
“Anytime you are facing a true veer team you have to be disciplined in your preparation,” LaRocco said. “The veer is such a hard offense to stop because it requires consistent focus and execution. You can stop a veer team 90% of the time, but the 10% you miss are the big-play opportunities for them. We need to focus on limiting how many big plays we are giving up on defense.”
Fear the Beers: Braves quarterback Hudson Beers is coming off a 17 of 34 passing night for a career-high 358 yards – giving the junior 1,198 yards with half a season left. He tossed two touchdowns, but also threw his first two varsity interceptions.
“We need to continue to be ready to attack the areas of space that the defense gives us,” LaRocco said. “I thought we did a really good job of that last week, we just need to continue taking advantage of what opposing defenses are giving us.”
Nine weeks straight: For the second year in a row, the Braves have to play nine straight weeks until their bye.
“A late bye is week is tough, particularly when you have a small squad with a lot of two-way players,” LaRocco said. “At the end of the day, we don’t get to pick when we get our bye – the league assigns us that – so we try not to focus on things that are outside of our control. The more adversity we have to overcome in the course of season the more opportunity there is for us to grow and become a better team.”
—Andy Wilcox
Sonoma Valley (1-4, 0-1 VVAL) at American Canyon (5-0, 1-0 VVAL)
Friday, 7 p.m., Wolf Den Stadium
Last week: In last Friday’s Vine Valley Athletic League openers, Sonoma Valley lost 62-19 to visiting Napa while American Canyon blanked host Petaluma 34-0.
Last year: American Canyon won 47-0 at Sonoma Valley, as quarterback Vance Eschenburg rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wolves’ 396-yard ground attack.
Homecoming: The time the Wolves save by running the ball could be offset by a lengthy but memorable halftime ceremony.
Staying in the present: The Wolves have maybe their toughest VVAL competition the next two weeks when they visit Napa High, which just beat Sonoma Valley 62-19, and host defending league champion Vintage. But head coach John Montante said American Canyon just needs to worry about itself.
"It's always about us," he said. "It's our preparation and execution that are our focus from week to week. We simply need to do our jobs on every play with enthusiasm and intensity."
— Andy Wilcox
St. Helena (4-0, 1-0 NCL I) at Clear Lake (1-3, 0-1 NCL I)
Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lakeport
Last week: St. Helena beat Kelseyville on the road last Friday, 48-27, while Clear Lake fell to Willits, 20-6.
Last meeting: St. Helena beat the Cardinals, 25-14, last season.
Trap Game? Coming off a statement win over the Knights to open North Central League I play, the Saints aren’t taking the Cardinals lightly even if they’re coming off of an ugly loss to Willits. St. Helena head coach Brandon Farrell said Willits is a “much improved” team this season and that Clear Lake has played some stiff competition this year. The Cards’ only win this season came over Ferndale, 28-17, a team that beat Fortuna early this season.
Scouting the Cardinals: It might be tempting to overlook 1-3 Clear Lake, but Farrell is not falling into that trap. The Cardinals just reactivated 6-foot, 230-pound Treppa Marcks from injury and, although he had just 44 rushing yards on eight carries against the Wolverines last week, Farrell is expecting him to have an impact on Friday’s game.
“They’re going to have another week of practice with their big running back, so they’ll be a little more crisp in that area, and defensively they’re always real aggressive,” he said. “I expect a very competitive game. Clear Lake is not a fun place to play ever. Even when we had great teams, we’ve struggled on that field.”
Road warriors: The last year St. Helena beat the Cardinals in Lakeport was 2014.
“It’s their homecoming, so they’re going to be excited to play football,” Farrell said. “They’re going to be hungry. … We’re expecting a tough game.”
This will also be the last of three straight road games for the Saints. They’ll host Willits on Oct. 4 in their first home game since Aug. 30.
— Gus Morris
Potter Valley (0-2) at Calistoga (2-1)
Friday, 6 p.m., Calistoga High field
Last games: Both teams had byes last week. On Sept. 13, Potter Valley lost 46-14 at Upper Lake and Calistoga won 28-8 at Pinewood-Los Altos Hills.
Last meeting: They haven’t faced each other since 2015, when the Wildcats won 60-24.
Scouting the Bearcats: This is the first season Potter Valley has fielded a varsity football team since 2016. The Bearcats didn’t have enough players in 2017 and had only a JV team last year. The school wants to build its program back up but boasts a roster of young and inexperienced players. So, the Bearcats have asked schools on their schedule this year to ease up a bit in hopes of keeping enough players around to keep the program alive for the coming seasons.
“They’re trying to survive this year so they can build for next year and stay in the league. They don’t want to play three games and forfeit the season,” Calistoga head coach Jim Klaczak said. “I think they’re going in the right direction and they’re just asking everybody to not blow them out 80-0 or 90-0. I said I have a lot of empathy for them because they’re trying to build a program.”
He added that the Wildcats will adhere to the Bearcats wishes.
“We’re not going to run it up; we’re not going to beat them up,” Klaczak said. “There aren’t too many 8-man teams as it is. If they’re really giving an honest effort to stay in the league and keep a team going, I think we should do everything we can to help them.”
Home sweet home: The Wildcats finally play at home after three long road trips to start the season.
“I think it worked out well for us,” Klaczak said. “I’m a big believer in getting the kids used to adversity right off the bat. … I was glad that we came through it unscathed and that we’re healthy. I think it was a good thing.”
— Gus Morris