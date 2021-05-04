Napa County Prep Girls Lacrosse: Justin-Siena tops Napa at Memorial Stadium

In the first-ever high school girls lacrosse game between Napa County teams, a battle-hardened Justin-Siena squad defeated Napa High, 13-4, at Memorial Stadium on Monday night.
The Braves had just measured themselves against two Northern California juggernauts in back-to-back nonleague losses, 17-11 at Davis on Thursday and 20-9 to visiting Marin Catholic on Saturday.
Playing opponents with a combined record of 18-1 seemed to have fired up the Braves.
They got a balanced attack against the Grizzlies (0-4 VVAL and overall) from the likes of seniors Julia Best and Tessa Borck, junior Anjali Monteverdi, sophomore Julia Shein, and freshmen Mikayla Holcomb, Sophie Campos, Quinn Edie and Maggie Derr.
“Last night was a fun match against local rival Napa, the first official girls lacrosse game ever played in Memorial Stadium,” Justin-Siena head coach Jon Edie said. “It pitted Justin against a younger, less-experienced Napa High team in only its second year of existence.
“Lots of girls got playing time, often not in their usual positions. It was nice to have the opportunity to get some girls into different positions, as it makes them learn all aspects of the game.”
The Braves (2-2, 2-0 VVAL) had won their season opener — and first VVAL game since 2019 — at Petaluma High, 16-6, on April 26. Starting two months later than they did last year, they have already played as many games as they did last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic halted their season after a 1-3 start.
The Braves gave Davis and Marin Catholic “a real battle,” Coach Edie said.
“Both games were fast and physical matches,” he said. “Even though we lost both games, I feel they were confidence boosters. We rallied from being down 9 goals at halftime (and lost by 6) against Davis, and ran neck-to-neck with Marin Catholic the entire first half on Saturday. Ultimately, the speed and depth of both teams eventually powered them to victories, but our girls learned that they can hang with tough teams and compete with the best.”
The Braves are led by two co-captains, Tessa Borck and junior Jillian Fischer, and a cadre of veteran seniors in Lexi Hollister, Amina Schnebelt, Brooke Shein and Best.
“All have been solid contributors,” Coach Edie said. “Tessa has been a force in both picking up ground balls and scoring, and Jill has been an anchor on the defense.”
He said veteran juniors Twyla Bork and Monteverdi — on defense and attack, respectively — have been solid at both ends of the field, and that sophomore goalkeeper Alyssa Ramsey has been steady in the cage. He said sophomore Hilary Klam “consistently finds the back of the net, scoring multiple goals in each of the first three games,” and that sophomore Oliv Janerico “continues to thrive at all aspects of the game, taking the majority of the draws, leading the teams in ground balls, and being one of the top scorers.”
Rounding out the team are several freshmen he said are already making an impact, including Derr, Campos and Quinn Edie.
The Shein sisters and Hana Duhig, who were on Vintage’s first-ever girls team last year, transferred to Justin-Siena at the start of the school year. Any chance of playing their former team was squashed when Vintage was unable to field a girls team this spring.
Junior Erica Sales, sophomore Angelina Schmeder, and freshmen India DeVere and Ali Gass round out the Braves, who host Rancho Cotate — a VVAL opponent in lacrosse — at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Scoring all 4 Napa High goals was junior attack Kylie Holman, who took 9 shots on goal with 2 ground balls. Another junior, captain Kelia Mata, shined on defense with 8 ground balls, 1 assist, and 3 out of 5 draw controls.
“She kept Justin’s scoring in control,” second-year head coach Sean Capiaux said of Mata.
With their two remaining games being on the road, at Petaluma on Thursday and at Windsor next Monday, the Grizzlies honored their five seniors — goalie Honor Steffan and attack players Amelia Kevan, Diana Gonzalez, Lucia Avila and Karina Morales.
Rounding out the team are juniors Vanessa Avila, Chloe Howard, Jennifer Leighton, Dulcel Rodriguez, Emily Salomon and Samantha Shelton, sophomores Luna Garcia and Emily MezaIt, and freshman Stefania Llamas.
While Justin-Siena is in its 10th season of the sport, Napa is in its second season — but first with games.
“It was a very warm day and the girls played hard with no substitutes, as we have done all year,” said Capiaux. “COVID has made it tough to have a full team. We are a new program — we started last year, but never playing a game — so we’re still learning the game.”