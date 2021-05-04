Napa County Prep Girls Lacrosse: Justin-Siena tops Napa at Memorial Stadium

The Braves gave Davis and Marin Catholic “a real battle,” Coach Edie said.

“Both games were fast and physical matches,” he said. “Even though we lost both games, I feel they were confidence boosters. We rallied from being down 9 goals at halftime (and lost by 6) against Davis, and ran neck-to-neck with Marin Catholic the entire first half on Saturday. Ultimately, the speed and depth of both teams eventually powered them to victories, but our girls learned that they can hang with tough teams and compete with the best.”

The Braves are led by two co-captains, Tessa Borck and junior Jillian Fischer, and a cadre of veteran seniors in Lexi Hollister, Amina Schnebelt, Brooke Shein and Best.

“All have been solid contributors,” Coach Edie said. “Tessa has been a force in both picking up ground balls and scoring, and Jill has been an anchor on the defense.”