Justin-Siena senior Julia Sangiacomo and Calistoga junior Hayseel Barrera couldn’t be more different.
Sangiacomo – pronounced “san-JOCK-uh-mo” – is a 6-foot-4 senior who will continue her career with Santa Clara University’s NCAA Division I program on a full-ride athletic scholarship.
She led the Braves to the Vine Valley Athletic League title with an 11-1 record, earning league Most Valuable Player honors, as well as to the CIF North Coast Section Division 4 semifinals and NorCal playoffs.
The outside hitter was fun to watch for even the casual volleyball fan – and to listen to, the sound her kills smacking off defenders or the floor often being audible from the parking lot. She finished with a whopping 563 kills and .411 hitting percentage, leading the VVAL in both. She was also first in kills and third in percentage in NCS Division 4, and ninth and 10th in the state, respectively.
An all-around player, Sangiacomo also led the league with 73 service aces and 55 blocks, the latter stat being third-best in NCS Division 4, and led the Braves with 190 digs – fourth best in the VVAL.
“Julia was one of the most dominant players in California this season,” Braves head coach Chelsea Reilley said. “Offensively, she was nearly unstoppable – teams just didn't have an answer for her powerful swing and huge block. Her steady passing, tough serving, and solid defense made her a key back row player as well. As a captain, her leadership and competitiveness pushed everyone around her to be better.”
Barrera was also the tallest player on her team, a 5-foot-6 junior whose specialties were digging and serving – she led the Wildcats with 238 and 102, respectively. She also had 36 kills and 15 points on blocks, making the All-North Central League III First Team after Calistoga tied Potter Valley for second place behind champion Mendocino.
Wildcats head coach T’Anne Butcher said Barrera’s value to her team was not just about stats, but also about how well she worked with her teammates. That team chemistry was unbreakable as the Wildcats captured the first section volleyball title in school history, going 4-0 in the NCS Division 6 bracket despite being just the No. 8 seed.
While Sangiacomo was a shoo-in for her third straight Napa County Player of the Year award after helping the Braves reach the section semis for the first time since their 2013 NCS championship, she shares the honor after Barrera led Calistoga to the section crown.
Butcher said she nominated Barrera – whose first name is pronounced “hi-SEEL” but was nicknamed “Hazel” by teammates – for Player of the Year because of her consistency as an all-around player and server.
“Hayseel is someone I can count on as a coach to get the ball over the net. She is a pillar of the team,” Butcher said. “There are the players that really stand out because when they hammer the ball, you don't forget it. Most of those players are hopefully on, but most have days when they can't seem to make it work and it really makes it tough for the team. Hayseel is not one of those players.
"She doesn't stand out as a superstar making spectacular plays occasionally. She stands out in our stats, game after game, as always the best and most consistent server and always returning the ball with an attack. Her attitude is always upbeat, she's always a hard worker on the court and is respectful of all the standards I set for my players, and is a great example for the rest of the team and upcoming JV players.”
Barrera a three-sport athlete
Unlike Sangiacomo, who plays all around the country with the elite Absolute Volleyball Club of Marin County when not for the Braves, Barrera is a three-sport high school athlete. She went right into basketball, where her team is currently 8-9 overall and third in the NCL IV at 2-3, and plans to play softball in the spring.
“I never played sports until junior high because my parents were always working," she said of Jose Luis Barrera and Janet Almaraz, "but then my friends pushed me to play sports. Volleyball is my favorite – that and basketball. I really have a great passion for both of them, but with volleyball I feel like my skills are much higher and I’m able to do much more for my team.”
There aren’t many athletes who fit the “team player” description better than Barrera. That’s what sports are all about for her.
“When I was much smaller, I would be on teams where one person would take over. But I really like to interact with people, and I know it’s not just me,” she said. “In order to win a game, in order to get ahead, it involves my team and I feel like my team played a really big part in helping us get those wins this year, especially in the playoffs.”
She said she didn’t think the Wildcats were physically different than past volleyball teams. But after five of last year’s 10 players graduated, Calistoga’s junior-dominated 2018 squad had few expectations.
“We thought, ‘Well, we’re just going to give it our best.’ As time passed by we thought, ‘Wow, we can really be good. We can actually do this.’ So I think it was just us pushing each other,” Barrera said. “We knew how to cooperate with each other.”
When the eighth-seeded Wildcats visited No. 1 seed Fremont Christian in the second round of the section playoffs, some might have thought it would be another early exit.
“When we walked into their gym and saw them, we knew right away we weren’t going to be able to (dominate them), but we said ‘You know what? We made it to the second round, so let’s just try hard. If we know we played our hardest then we know we won in our hearts.”
Ignoring their height disadvantage, and confident in their defensive skills, they beat the Warriors 3-1.
“I knew they were taller than us, but I knew height doesn’t matter so I thought as long as we played hard and got to those balls, tried our hardest and stayed up, that we could do it,” Barrera said. “So that’s the mentality I had against them. I tried pushing my teammates because people thought we were going to lose but I knew if I put myself in that situation my game would go downhill. So I had to be the one to step it up and have a good, positive mindset.”
With no seniors, six juniors, two sophomores and a freshman, Calistoga’s 13-10 season seemed like a roller coaster ride with a thrilling finish.
“We did have our bad days, but I think it was just us trying to push each other,” Barrera said. “My team was really good at pushing each other, making sure that we wouldn’t keep our heads down. We just said ‘Hey, it’s our junior year. Whatever happens, happens. We just have to play hard.’ Each game we had the mentality of ‘Let’s get this win, let’s get this win’ and go one win at a time.”
She said the section title wouldn’t have happened without Butcher and assistant coach Bud Pochini.
“They would go out of their way for us,” she said. “If we couldn’t get our feet right, they would stop practice for 10 minutes to try to get it right. I had a problem of getting on my knees (when digging) and getting my hits with full motion, the way I would approach the ball, and they helped me with it."
After the second-round upset, the Wildcats traveled all the way to No. 4 seed St. Bernard’s in Eureka for their semifinal and pulled off another 3-1 upset.
“When we came back from Eureka, our school made a big banner for us that everybody signed,” Barrera recalled. “To know that we had their support then, and when they went to cheer for us in the final, was really amazing because our school doesn’t usually have a lot of school spirit.”
Calistoga had finally earned a home match in the playoffs, and secured its title with a 3-1 win over No. 10 Jewish Community of San Francisco.
Asked if the Wildcats plan to repeat next year, Barrera said they will certainly work for it.
“It’s hard not to come in cocky. This year we said we wouldn't because our division had new teams and we didn’t know how they played," she said. “This summer we will have to work hard because it will be our senior year and we would like to make it far again, maybe even farther. If not, then I want my team to at least play hard and try our best.”
Sangiacomo reaches first NCS semi
Down at Justin-Siena, the Braves lost only one VVAL match all year – to second-place Vintage and sisters Kelsey and Maddie Klungel, who also play for Sangiacomo’s club.
In the playoffs, No. 4 seed Justin-Siena knocked off No. 13 Del Norte 3-0 and No. 5 University 3-1 at home, earning a semifinal at No. 1 Branson – their old Marin County Athletic League nemesis and the program that knocked them out of the 2017 playoffs in the quarterfinal round.
The Braves beat the Bulls in the second and fourth sets, and lost just 15-9 in the fifth. After that, Justin-Siena was seeded just 15th in the Division III NorCal playoffs and were swept in three close sets by No. 2 Nevada Union after a long drive to Grass Valley.
Though the three-hour trip to Nevada County was one final bonding experience, Sangiacomo said the Branson match was her favorite of the season.
“I know it sounds funny because it was heartbreaking to lose, but it was so much fun,” she said. “It showed how far we’d come. At the beginning of the year, that game wouldn’t probably have been that close. We really gave them a run for everything. It was a competitive game that we put so much heart into.”
Like Barrera, it’s hard to get Sangiacomo to talk about herself without focusing on her team. Asked if she still had the hunger to excel after being the county’s top player as a sophomore and junior, Sangiacomo answered on behalf of all of the Braves.
“We were coming into a new league and we wanted to win the league championship, which was something we hadn’t done before in the time I’ve been here, so it was fun that were able to accomplish that in our last chance as seniors. I had a lot of fun playing with these seniors, but I’m excited for the future as well.
“I was excited for my last high school season and to play with girls I’d been playing with three years. Volleyball is such a team sport that it doesn’t matter if one person or two people can play – you really need all six people to do their job and play together in order for you to win."
She said Reilly and assistant coaches Robert Stamps and Kate Reilley also kept the bar raised for the Braves.
“Our coaches were really helpful, and always willing to tell us what we needed to do better. They helped us formulate game plans for the big matches," Sangiacomo said. "And my parents (Whitney and Mike Sangiacomo) were at every single match. I’m super lucky to have them as a support system.”
Being on four varsity teams means you have to help build team chemistry four times and that was one of the biggest challenges for Sangiacomo – beyond being her team’s kills leader for the fourth straight year and therefore the focus of countless opponents’ defensive strategies.
“When girls are constantly graduating and coming in and you have new players every year, you have to be patient because it takes everybody different amounts of time to adjust to everything and get the hang of it,” she said. “But once it all clicks, it’s really fun, so I tried to be a leader the past couple of years.”