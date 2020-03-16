Napa High Baseball Outlook: Grizzlies' season of redemption put on hold

Foster, who also has a double at the plate, gives the Grizzlies more fiery leadership.

“Dylan is quite a character, the opposite of Trent when it comes to emotion, and he has shown so much maturity in the last year,” Chatham said. “The two balance one another out very well and both are completely dependable.”

Gonzalez and Foster having the most innings on the mound by far with 10 and 8, respectively. Foster got the win against former Monticello Empire League nemesis Wood, only the third time Napa has beaten the Wildcats in their last eight meetings, and Gonzalez pitched a five-inning 2-hitter in a season-opening 10-0 win over Hercules.

“I love these two,” Chatham said. “Omar doesn’t say much, but when he does it carries a lot of weight. He was talking with younger pitchers about how he likes to pitch. He said, ‘I just try and let them hit it’ and, for him, it’s that simple. We mix speeds and locations with him and people do put it in play, and with that philosophy he gets deep into games. The defense loves it when it’s an ‘Omar Day.’