Napa High Baseball Outlook: Grizzlies' season of redemption put on hold

Like its football program, the Napa High baseball team was flipping the script on a disastrous previous season by piling up wins early.
That was before the worldwide coronavirus pandemic put a hold on the Grizzlies’ season after they had doubled their 2019 win total with a 4-1 start in Jason Chatham’s second season as head coach.
Napa avenged a 2019 loss for the third time with a thrilling, 8-6 victory over visiting Vanden on Wednesday. The next day, the Napa Joint Unified School District postponed or canceled all spring sports activities, games and practices, until April 1.
“Pulling our team off the field last week due to COVID-19 was surreal,” Chatham said. “Telling a group of young men that we cannot continue for now, maybe for this season, when they have worked so hard was tough to do and when they felt healthy. They want to make the school proud, and we talk about that often. They know that our success is a small part of the story of how our school heals, and they embrace that role.
“But I was also proud of how they handled it. They know community safety comes first. We all have loved ones that could be hurt by COVID-19, and that has to be the priority right now. This is a moment in history that we don’t want to be on the wrong side of. When we can safely resume, we will be ready to do so. Whatever happens with our season, I do think they have made the school and community proud and they should know that.”
Leading the Grizzlies in hitting are sophomore Connor Ross (.533 batting average, 5 RBIs, 8 hits, 2 doubles, 1 run), seniors Trent Maher (.529, 4 RBIs, 9 hits, 4 doubles, 6 runs) and Travis Brayton (.444, 5 RBIs, 8 hits, 1 home run, 1 double, 1 triple, 5 runs. 2 stolen bases), sophomore Dylan Snider (.438, 4 RBIs, 7 hits, 1 double, 1 triple, 5 runs), junior Lucas Brandon (.385, 5 RBIs, 5 hits, 3 runs) and junior Calvin Snider (.375, 2 RBIs, 6 hits, 1 double, 2 runs).
Four pitchers each have a win – Gonzalez, Ross and seniors Nick Raymond and Dylan Foster – and six others have also seen mound time.
“Our team’s greatest strengths are its offense and defense. The pitching is a bit of a wild card for us, literally,” Chatham said. “We can be wild and that’s why we have cycled through guys like we have. We have to make changes if we aren’t filling up the zone. We have a lot of guys that can pitch. Early in the season, I do like to get a bunch of guys some time on the mound to help with pitch counts and building stamina. But the numbers would say we need to get better with throwing strikes, and, if we do that I like this staff’s chances to win games.”
Chatham said Maher, now in his third season as a varsity starter, continues to lead by example.
“Trent is an exceptional athlete,” the coach said. “His leadership style is calm and mostly unemotional – unless he hits a double, he tends to be pretty reserved – and he has a strong moral compass, which is great to have in a leader.
Foster, who also has a double at the plate, gives the Grizzlies more fiery leadership.
“Dylan is quite a character, the opposite of Trent when it comes to emotion, and he has shown so much maturity in the last year,” Chatham said. “The two balance one another out very well and both are completely dependable.”
Gonzalez and Foster having the most innings on the mound by far with 10 and 8, respectively. Foster got the win against former Monticello Empire League nemesis Wood, only the third time Napa has beaten the Wildcats in their last eight meetings, and Gonzalez pitched a five-inning 2-hitter in a season-opening 10-0 win over Hercules.
“I love these two,” Chatham said. “Omar doesn’t say much, but when he does it carries a lot of weight. He was talking with younger pitchers about how he likes to pitch. He said, ‘I just try and let them hit it’ and, for him, it’s that simple. We mix speeds and locations with him and people do put it in play, and with that philosophy he gets deep into games. The defense loves it when it’s an ‘Omar Day.’
“Dylan, again, is kind of the opposite in a few ways. He’s a lefty and he used to want to strike out everyone, and his adjustment now is to try to get away from that mindset. He’s best when he just mixes pitches in the zone and lets strikeouts happen. He’s a big guy and he’s developed a plus-changeup to go along with a heavy fastball and a good curve. He’s hyper competitive, too, and has a huge heart.
“I am really going to miss these two when they graduate.”
Rounding out the 18-player squad are seniors Jacks Madigan, Joe La Liberte, Austin Michie and Cooper Bass, juniors Matt Patane, Trace Willoughby, Aiden Chatham and Daniel Healy, and sophomore Elliot Zuidema.
Aiden Chatham has seen little action for being the coach’s son – and a junior – with only 2 1/3 innings pitched and no at-bats. The coach said his son inured his hand badly in practice and has been playing through it.
“We didn’t know if he broke it or sprained it at one point,” said Chatham, an on-campus coach. “Aiden is also in my AP Language and Comp classes and it’s been an honor to have this experience with him, from the classroom to the field. He has built himself into a good player. He absolutely gets after it in the weight room and in practice. He is super competitive and is a tough kid.
“Last year his velocity was in the mid-70s and this year he is throwing in the low- to mid-80s with strong strikeout upside. His role is as a reliever and backup third baseman. He has some pop at the plate, too. If we were playing this week I suspect he and Nick Raymond would be eating some quality innings up for us as long relievers. But I constantly ask our coaches to evaluate him. I don’t want to see him differently on the field because he’s my son. The coaches love him though and he has many, many big innings ahead of him.”
The Grizzlies have already avenged three of last year’s nonleague losses by defeating Wood, St. Helena and Vanden.
A day after falling behind Armijo early en route to an 8-3 loss, Napa erased a 5-0 deficit to beat Vanden 8-6 in what may have been their last game on March 11.
“Sometimes we just have to remind our players who they are. We did do that against Vanden,” Coach Chatham said. “We made a few mental mistakes and killed our own momentum early. But we got together between innings and just reminded them about how they have been practicing, that if we stay within ourselves we will be fine.
“This team has shown a ton of toughness and resiliency and, honestly, I think much of that comes down to their chemistry as a group. You can feel it when you watch them play and practice. This is one of those really fun teams that plays for one another and has been able to put individual ego aside.
He said assistant coaches Sean Cunningham and Dom Romero have been keys to the Grizzlies never saying it’s over until it’s over.
“We truly feel like we can come back in a game if we are down,” he said. “Our team batting average is pretty close to .400 right now. Sean has done a great job with our hitters. We can swing it. Our infielders have some swagger and make plays. Dom, our infielder guru, has built that group up.
“Our young guys are producing, too. Against Vanden our three sophomores, Dylan Snider, Connor Ross and Elliott Zuidema, were a combined 11 for 11 at the plate. I mean, think about that – 11 for 11. That’s incredible, and we needed every hit in that game to win it. When the young guys answer the challenge like that, the older guys know it’s not all on them to win games.”
It’s certainly been different from last year’s 2-21 season, and Napa hopes to get a chance to improve on last year’s 2-10 Vine Valley Athletic League record.
“When I took this job, we openly talked about it being a two-year task to get super competitive again,” said Coach Chatham. “We are in Year 2 now and our coaches and players feel this 4-1 start is representative of the type of team we are. It feels different because we believe it’s real and that we can win. This isn’t a fluke.
“Quite a bit of attention was put into building stronger athletes in the offseason and building relationships with our players. We have some really great kids, we have some really great coaches, and the players trust the coaches can help them get better and the coaches trust the players will take input and implement adjustments.”
The dry start to the season also helped.
“Last year we only had a couple of practices before we were put into games due to rain,” he said. “This year we had a chance to fully install the offense, defense, and pitching systems prior to our first game. With a coaching change, there is a system change, and there were some parts of our system we couldn’t even put in last year. It takes time and patience.
“I wish people could see some of the practices we are having. It’s high-level and designed with specific learning and developmental outcomes in mind. Our philosophy has been to go beyond mere practice reps. Our approach is to develop players step-by-step. We have scaffolded skills from the bottom up.
“Our first practice of the year, we all looked at a baseball and talked about the amount of stitches on it, and how wide the plate was. We talk a ton about footwork. We talk about what it means when someone says ‘be aggressive’ on the field. We practice it. We went ground-up. All of this has led to a dramatically different product and we feel ready to compete.
“You ever watch a practice and see coaches expect players to do things without being fully taught, and the coaches yelling out meaningless feedback? We never want that to be the way we coach at Napa High.”