With the help of seniors Stephen Blume, Zach Swim and Vince O’Kelley, the Napa High boys basketball program is experiencing a renaissance in head coach Zack Cook’s third year at the helm.
At 16-5 overall, with undefeated records at home (11-0) and in Vine Valley Athletic League play (7-0), the Grizzlies are in the driver’s seat for a league title and their first playoff berth in 14 years.
“Couldn’t ask for a better group of seniors. They’re kind of the pillars of the program and the pillars of the turnaround that we’ve had over the last three years,” Cook said. “They lead by example. They’re always working the hardest in practice, working the hardest in the weight room.
“They’ve helped the younger players with not only basketball, but academics and learning how to be responsible and accountable.”
Cook emphasized that not only are his seniors positive leaders and communicators, they’re also great talents.
Swim has dominated in VVAL play as a do-it-all forward who handles the ball and is an offensive catalyst in the post.
O’Kelley is an ideal glue guy as a tweener wing who consistently makes the right play.
Although Blume may be more well-known as Napa High’s premier golfer, he’s also a spot-up assassin on the court with penchant for draining clutch corner threes.
Since their freshmen season together ended, Swim, O’Kelley and Blume have been toiling away in the gym, working on their fundamentals and waiting for a shot at a playoff run.
“We’ve heard a lot of people talk about playoffs for basically our whole lives,” said O’Kelley, whose father made the playoffs as a Napa High basketball player. “We wanted to make that one of our main goals before we graduated. I think we’ve had that mentality probably since the beginning of sophomore year.”
As the seniors tell, the culture that Cook has established in his three years as coach had led them to this position.
“I think Cook just gets us to play with more intensity,” said Swim, whose father and uncle both also made the playoffs as Napa High basketball players. “It’s his third year and that’s when you start to see the programs turn around.
“I feel like the last couple years before Coach Cook, things were a little more relaxed. With us, ever since sophomore year the expectations have been turned up.”
Added Blume, “Practice before Coach Cook came in was pretty lackadaisical. People would get away with stuff. Having Cook here, having him talk to us and us being leaders out there really sets the expectations a lot higher in practice and that helps us in games.”
With expectations heightened and practices at Messner Gym more intense than ever, it is no wonder the Grizzlies have been able to jump out to an elite 11-0 record on their home court.
“We don’t want to let down the home crowd,” O’Kelley said. “We just play a lot better and have more focus at home. In our eyes, it’s our gym and we’re going to protect it and you can’t do anything about it.”
Away from home, Napa High is just 5-5. The Grizzlies have two regular-season road games left to find a way to bring a piece of that Messner Gym intensity with them.
“Having the crowd here helps a lot. On the road, when teams start to get on a run, it’s kind of hard to stop it,” Blume explained. “With a young team like we have, it’s hard to stop the roll. That’s where we as seniors can help our team and make sure guys don’t get too high or low emotionally. They look at us because we have the most experience.”
As Napa High rounds into the final stretch of the long basketball season, including Friday night's home game against Justin-Siena (11-11, 1-7 VVAL), Cook is making sure he keeps his players focused on the next game at hand.
He’d also like to avoid any thoughts about life without his senior pillars, and make the most of the time they have left together.
“They mean a lot to me. I’m really close with all three of these guys,” he said. “I know that they’re guys that I’ll keep in touch with when they go away to college and I know they’ll come back and visit. I’m going to miss them when they’re gone, but I’m trying not to think about that yet.”