Longtime opponents of the Napa High boys basketball program must have wondered what hot-shot transfer had come in and led the Grizzlies to such a turnaround season last year.
But it was homegrown talent that led the Grizzlies to their first league title in 28 years, with a 12-0 Vine Valley Athletic League record, and their first playoff berth in 14 years.
They lost only three seniors, but they were all key during the 23-6 season. Gone are Napa County Player of the Year and leading scorer Zack Swim, second-leading scorer Stephen Blume, and play-maker Vince O’Kelley. Swim’s and O’Kelley’s fathers had also made the playoffs as Napa High players.
“Replacing the three seniors from last year will be tough,” said fourth-year Grizzlies head coach Zack Cook, also a former Napa High player. “They led both on and off the court, they never missed a practice or a lift and, when times were tough, they stepped up to the challenge and brought the team with them.
“We’re still trying to establish who those leaders will be for us this year.”
Fortunately for the Grizzlies, all nine underclassmen from last year’s team are back, including two season-long starters and a late-season starter.
“This year’s team has some similarities to last year’s in that we have four-to-five rotation guys returning along with three bench players,” said Cook.
Asked if his Grizzlies have a chance to repeat as VVAL champions, Cook responded as any coach might just two games into the season.
“We feel good about our chances to have another successful year,” he said. “Our goal is always to maximize the talent we have each year and to focus on the day-to-day preparation more than just the game results.”
Cook’s staff all return – Greg Johnson as varsity assistant coach, Brad Swim as JV head coach, and Paul Dugoni as freshman head coach.
Napa will open its Wine Valley Tournament at 8 p.m. Thursday against Napa Christian.
Here is a look at this year’s Grizzlies team, with comments from Cook:
Brock Bowers, junior, post: The 6-foot-4 power forward, after helping the football team go 7-4 after a winless 2018 campaign, could be key to the Grizzlies’ hopes – once he is able to take the court. Cook said the third-year varsity player is currently injured and not expected back for another month or so. “Brock is an outstanding basketball player and an even better person. He leads by example with his work ethic and his athleticism is off the charts.”
You have free articles remaining.
Brayden Greenlee, junior, guard: Last year’s sixth-man led the Grizzlies with 30 points in this year’s season-opening 68-64 win over Armijo. “Brayden made some great strides this summer with his overall game. He’s a very crafty scorer and can play both with the ball and off the ball. The ceiling is very high for Brayden this year and next.”
Tyler Oda, sophomore, point guard: With years of AAU success coming in last year, he continues to be a master distributor and will be counted on to score more. “Tyler had a great summer and has improved his shooting and overall ability to score. He’s a gym rat and all the offseason work he’s put in is really going to help him this year. He will once again be our floor general out on the court.”
Danny Ruiz, senior, wing: The third-year varsity player should finally settle into a consistent role this season. “He will be looked upon to lead, score, and defend on the perimeter. The fact that Danny will have more consistent playing time this season is going to really help him and the team.”
Jack Hunter, senior, post/wing: He was the Grizzlies’ second-leading scorer against Armijo with 13 points. “Jack put in a lot of work in the weight room this offseason and it has paid off for him. He is a versatile player that will be called upon to play multiple positions and be a team leader.”
William Marseilles, senior, guard: “Will has developed a new role on the team this year as a strong defender and spot-up shooter while playing off the ball more. This has allowed him to play more to his strengths and will earn him a lot more playing time this season.”
Logan Van Zandt, senior, post: Coming from a basketball family – sister Madison was the county Co-Player of the Year five years ago – he also came out of the football season hobbling. “Logan is an athletic post player who brings a lot of energy and toughness to the team. He has had a slow start to the season while nursing an ankle injury, but we hope to have him up to speed in the next week or two. At that point he will play a lot of minutes for us in the post.”
Joe La Liberte, senior, wing: “Joe will be looked upon to play solid defense and knock down open shots from the perimeter. He is a great teammate and truly understands his role. His positive energy is contagious, spreading throughout the team.”
Spencer Gorman, junior, post/wing: “Spencer is an athletic post player coming up from the JV team who also brings a lot of energy and toughness to the team. He can play both inside and on the perimeter and as he grows more accustomed to the speed of the varsity game he will only get better.”
Tony Gonzalez, senior, post: “Tony is the ultimate teammate. He shows up every day ready to work and do whatever the team needs without any complaints. We will need Tony to be ready off the bench at anytime to give us minutes inside at the post position.”
Ryan O’Connor, junior, guard: “Ryan is a great program guy coming up from the JV team. He’s a no-excuses-and-no-complaints kind of player who is eager to improve and is willing to do whatever the team needs.”
Jack Giguire, junior, post: “Jack was the best player on the JV team last year and will get a lot of playing time at the post this year. His strength and physicality inside will be a great addition to the varsity squad.”