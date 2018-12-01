Zach Swim had 20 points and Brock Bowers had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Napa High boys basketball team past El Capitan-Modesto on Saturday, 61-60, to finish 3-0 in the Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High.
Stephen Blume scored all of his 10 points in the second half, including a 3-pointer with 1:17 left that put the Grizzlies (4-2) up 60-58, and a free throw that made it 61-58. Blume also drew a key charge late in the game.
Brayden Greenlee had all of his seven points in the first half, and Vince O’Kelley also scored seven.
Bethel also went 3-0 in the tournament, defeating Vintage on Saturday.
“They played little tougher schedule and they beat El Capitan by 10,” Napa head coach Zack Cook said. “But we don’t care. We went 3-0 in our tournament and we don’t need a trophy. It’s been a while since we’ve done that, so it feels good.”
Senior captains Marcus McCutchen and Anthony Yang had 23 and 13 points, respectively, to lead El Capitan (1-2). Yang hit his fourth 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to put the Gauchos up 56-54 with 3:39 left. But Swim drained a nice reverse layup to put Napa ahead for good, 57-56, with 1:41 remaining.
Napa beat Pioneer in the second round on Friday, 68-45, behind Greenlee’s 27 points, including seven 3-pointers.
Blume added 17 points and four rebounds, Bowers had eight points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks, and Swim chipped in six points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.
The Grizzlies will visit reigning Monticello Empire League champion Vacaville at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Napa left the MEL to join the Vine Valley Athletic League this season and hasn’t beaten the Bulldogs since 2016, but Cook said Napa will continue to play them.
“We love the Vacaville coaches and we wanted to keep some of those MEL rivalries going,” he said. “They had a lot of seniors last year and are rebuilding, but they’ve taken care of us handily except for that Senior Night game two years ago.”