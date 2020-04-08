Napa High Boys Lacrosse: Scores don’t tell the Grizzlies’ story

Paul Trette doesn’t care that the three games that comprised Napa High’s inaugural season of boys lacrosse were lopsided losses.
It surprised few that the Grizzlies, against three opponents that have been in existence a combined 33 years, were outscored 46-2 this season.
Long before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the rest of Napa High’s season, the Grizzlies – with no home field this season – were especially looking forward to the closest thing to a home game, an April 14 contest at cross-town rival Vintage. It wasn’t to be a “Big Game” as much as a celebration of each school finally offering boys and girls lacrosse.
Most of the 19 Grizzlies came into this season with zero lacrosse experience. About a third were playing the sport partly to stay in shape for football.
“I was honest and upfront with the team from the beginning,” said Trette, “that this season is not about wins and losses. We had four players that had played at the youth level a few years back, and one that played on the high school club team last year. The rest had never touched a lacrosse stick before.
“After watching all of these young men work hard at something new, and have a blast doing it, I am 100% convinced that lacrosse will be successful in the high schools and continue to grow in our community.”
Napa gave up 14 goals en route to dropping its season opener, 16-1, at Foothill of Pleasanton on March 4. Yet after senior Darren Roberts put the Grizzlies on the scoreboard for the first time ever, getting an assist from junior Rafael Cortez with just 15 seconds left, it gave “pivotal goal” new meaning.
“You would have thought these kids just won the league championship. It was awesome,” Trette said. “Despite the score, the boys never got frustrated, they didn't hang their heads, and they never stopped battling. Instead, they kept rallying and supporting one another from start to finish.
“I think what I am most impressed with about this team is the number of kids that decided to try something new and gave their best. I strongly believe that they will share their experience with other student-athletes, which will continue to both grow the game and make us more competitive in the future.”
Another senior, Anthony Toscano, scored the second goal in a 14-1 loss to Rancho Cotate five days later in Rohnert Park. Toscano is a standout kart racer who has also wrestled for Napa High. The only other senior is Justin Barnes, a three-sport Grizzly who also played football and wrestled.
The eight juniors, besides Cortez, are Patrick Goldie, Jack O’Donnell, Cole Lex, Rafael Cortez, Alex Caballero, Alejandro Cruz-Garcia, Omar Perez and Elijah Boe. The five sophomores are Noe Mendez, Andre Fannin, Jonathan Clara, Hunter St. Clair and Graham Gongora, and the freshmen David Lopez, Mark Pena and Bartholomew Webster.
Though only three players won’t be eligible to return next year, Trette said the team was close and looking forward to seven more regular-season games, the Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament, and in case they improved enough, a possible North Coast Section playoff berth.
“There are no words to describe the sinking feeling of having the season cancelled,” Trette said. “I am most disappointed for our seniors. Darren was our most experienced player and team captain, Justin led through non-stop hustle and always being aggressive, and Anthony is a natural athlete with a commitment to learn and improve.
“When the time is right and safe for all, we will celebrate and give recognition to all players for this historical season.”
Trette was sad that he didn’t get a chance to tell the players to their faces before all school activities were put on hold on April 13.
“Unfortunately, the timing of the initial communications did not allow all coaches to have a team meeting to share the news,” he said. “At first, only school athletics were suspended with a possible return. It was disheartening to send this message to the team, especially since they were making so much progress. The players clearly stated frustration, disappointment and a bit of confusion with the decision since school was still in.
“I was informed the next day that the kids had organized a practice on their own, with most being in attendance. What an awesome thing that they all wanted to improve and work on their game in hopes of the season restarting. Unfortunately, as we all know, the entire season was eventually cancelled. But one of my team's goals at the start of the season was to instill a passion for the game and to learn and grow on their own. I believe that goal was achieved through their actions and commitment.”
The football connection goes beyond the players from that sport, who under first-year head coach Richie Wessman were part of a turnaround from 0-10 in 2018 to 7-4 last fall.
Trette played fullback for Utah State when Napa High assistant coach Warren Bowers was on the offensive line there.
“Coach Wessman has been very supportive with allowing me to introduce the game to his players,” Trette said, adding he thinks their reasoning for coming out was “was a combination of staying in shape and trying something new. I played with Warren Bowers at USU, so that obviously didn’t hurt to have an in.”
Trette, a 1988 Concord High graduate who was a football teammates there with record-setting Cal quarterback Dave Barr, wasn’t introduced to the sport of lacrosse until five years ago. It was after his 6-year-old son participated in the Napa Force’s annual Lacrosse Day.
“I was a multi-sport athlete in high school. Sports and coaching have always been a part of my life and after my son's first season of lacrosse, we as a family were hooked,” he said.
Trette has been involved with the Napa Force for four years and is currently the club’s Director of Boys Lacrosse.
He said the Force is planning to hold an introductory clinic for the high schools at Memorial Stadium in the fall, and that he is working with other organizations to help grow the game in Napa.
“I love all sports and I am actually jealous that this game wasn't introduced to me in my younger years,” he said. “I have become a student of the game and continuously educate myself. Even though our season has been cut short, the introduction of lacrosse to Napa High has been nothing but a success.”
