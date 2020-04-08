Napa High Boys Lacrosse: Scores don’t tell the Grizzlies’ story

Though only three players won’t be eligible to return next year, Trette said the team was close and looking forward to seven more regular-season games, the Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament, and in case they improved enough, a possible North Coast Section playoff berth.

“There are no words to describe the sinking feeling of having the season cancelled,” Trette said. “I am most disappointed for our seniors. Darren was our most experienced player and team captain, Justin led through non-stop hustle and always being aggressive, and Anthony is a natural athlete with a commitment to learn and improve.

“When the time is right and safe for all, we will celebrate and give recognition to all players for this historical season.”

Trette was sad that he didn’t get a chance to tell the players to their faces before all school activities were put on hold on April 13.

“Unfortunately, the timing of the initial communications did not allow all coaches to have a team meeting to share the news,” he said. “At first, only school athletics were suspended with a possible return. It was disheartening to send this message to the team, especially since they were making so much progress. The players clearly stated frustration, disappointment and a bit of confusion with the decision since school was still in.