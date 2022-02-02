Napa High Boys Soccer Outlook: Napa High takes unbeaten streak into Big Game II

The Napa High boys soccer team has had an up-and-down season, but it's back up again going into Thursday night’s Big Game II against Vintage at Memorial Stadium.

The Grizzlies are on a five-game Vine Valley Athletic League unbeaten streak, with a scoreless tie against a first-place Casa Grande squad (7-0-2 VVAL) that beat both Napa and Vintage (12-3-3, 7-1 VVAL) 1-0 in their first meetings.

After winning their first two games at home, 5-1 over Marin Catholic and 2-0 over Deer Valley, the Grizzlies (6-6-4, 4-2-1 VVAL) struggled during a nine-game winless streak that lasted six weeks because of holidays and COVID-19 outbreaks. They had six losses during that stretch, including a 2-1 Vine Valley Athletic League decision against crosstown rival Vintage in Big Game I, and three ties.

“We’re right there,” Grizzlies head coach Rafael Ayala said after the loss to Vintage on Jan. 13. “It’s a completely different group from last year and they’re trying to find their way. But we’ll find a way. Hopefully we’ll get into the playoffs, because we’d be a scary team.”

Napa High made the Sac-Joaquin Section or North Coast Section playoffs seven straight seasons before the pandemic forced the CIF and NCS to cancel all postseason competition last year.

Since he and his experienced staff guided the Grizzlies to their last two playoff berths, head coach Rafael Ayala’s position as a guidance counselor with the school district has been moved from Napa High to Redwood Middle School, so it hasn’t helped that he’s not on campus anymore.

They lost 1-0 to St. Ignatius in San Francisco, 4-3 to Valley Christian in San Jose, Richmond High 2-1 at the De La Salle showcase in Concord, and 2-0 at Ygnacio Valley next-door to DLS. They tied Vacaville 2-2 on the road, Christian Brothers 0-0 in Sacramento, and Heritage of Brentwood 2-2 at home.

“No loss is a good loss, but (at least) we had the whole team together in the preseason,” Ayala said. “It’s been hard to keep them all together because of COVID protocol or injuries. But we were back then and we took it to SI; we were turning heads. Vacaville has some great players who, I think, play for Davis Legacy, and Christian Brothers had a heavily senior-dominated team.”

Napa has allowed only 19 goals in its 16 games and has five shutouts.

“Year in and year out we try to do really good with our defense,” Ayala said.

The back line includes captains Marcus Delgado and Dayron Solis and fellow seniors Joseph Dowling and Isai Mata.

“Dayron is super smart, super organized in the back,” Ayala said of the center back, who converted a penalty kick in the first game against Vintage. “We can put him anywhere and he’ll be fantastic and create a lot of issues for anybody on the other team.”

Eric Aguilar, who won the VVAL cross country title this fall, nearly tied or set up the tying goal against Vintage with a nice free kick, is very versatile.

“We put him everywhere,” Ayala said. “He’s just phenomenal. You put him anywhere and he gives you 100%.”

The goalie is junior Gabriel Orozco, while junior Axel Clark, senior midfielder Emmanuel Ayvar and senior forward Cesar Guzman were the scoring leaders in mid-January.

Rounding out the team are Jose Leyva, Tomas Tapia, Myron Guzman, Francisco Munoz, Alexander Diaz, Frankie Calderon, Alan Olmos, Erick Castro, Oscar Cantera, Juan Mata, Roberto Garcia, Jovanni Esparza, Carlos Ramirez, Julio Andrade, Cristian Chavez and Mark Alvarado.

“I think what COVID did for all teams was push this class a year behind because we didn’t have that good of conditioning and practice and all that. But these kids are doing great,” Ayala said. “Vintage is doing great. Calistoga and St. Helena did a fabulous job, Justin-Siena is doing well. Everybody’s doing great things, especially after last year was so horrible and it’s still continuing, but I think we’re all in the same boat of like ‘Let’s just go out there and see them play.’”

