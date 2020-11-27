Napa High Football: Bowers honored as All-American

Napa High senior tight end Brock Bowers, a University of Georgia commit, was officially honored Wednesday as a 2021 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the 11th episode of the “Road to the Dome” digital series.

The episode was released on the NBC Sports YouTube channel.

Additional All-Americans featured include Deion Colzie, David Davidkov, Julien Simon, Clayton Smith Preston Stone and Brian Thomas Jr.

Having been selected as an All-American in the 21st edition of the All-American Bowl, Bowers will be celebrated as part of a special two-hour “All-American Bowl: Declaration Day” honoring each of this year’s 100 All-Americans on Saturday, Jan. 2 on NBC.

NBC will broadcast the “All-American Dream,” a one-hour special showcasing the All-American Bowl history and highlighting the stories of several players from this year’s All-American Class, on Dec. 6.

The "Road to the Dome" tour will continue to honor all 100 All-Americans with virtual jersey presentations during a 15-episode series released weekly through various digital and social platforms across NBC Sports.