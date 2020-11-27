Napa High Football: Bowers honored as All-American

Napa High senior tight end Brock Bowers, a University of Georgia commit, was officially honored Wednesday as a 2021 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the 11th episode of the “Road to the Dome” digital series.
The episode was released on the NBC Sports YouTube channel.
Additional All-Americans featured include Deion Colzie, David Davidkov, Julien Simon, Clayton Smith Preston Stone and Brian Thomas Jr.
Having been selected as an All-American in the 21st edition of the All-American Bowl, Bowers will be celebrated as part of a special two-hour “All-American Bowl: Declaration Day” honoring each of this year’s 100 All-Americans on Saturday, Jan. 2 on NBC.
NBC will broadcast the “All-American Dream,” a one-hour special showcasing the All-American Bowl history and highlighting the stories of several players from this year’s All-American Class, on Dec. 6.
The "Road to the Dome" tour will continue to honor all 100 All-Americans with virtual jersey presentations during a 15-episode series released weekly through various digital and social platforms across NBC Sports.
Bowers was selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, consisting of the All-American Bowl and 247Sports. Only 100 football players receive the honor of putting on the All-American Bowl jersey each year.
As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the NHL, the Premier League and Sunday Night Football.
The All-American Bowl is annually the most watched, most talked about, and most prestigious high school all-star event, with more than 4,500,000 unique television viewers and over 25,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 450 draft picks; 66 Super Bowl champions; 160 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Odell Beckham Jr., Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, Joe Thomas and Trevor Lawrence.
For more information, visit NBCSports.com/AllAmericanBowl, or follow AllAmericanBowl on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@AABonNBC) or contact Gus at ramosgus@ramossportsmedia.com or 773-710-2342.
