Napa High Football: Bowers recognized for All-American Bowl nod

Brock Bowers, a senior at Napa High School and one of the top tight ends in the country, took time to thank his family, coaches and friends during a jersey presentation in honor of his selection to the All-American Bowl on Sunday.
Bowers, named as the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team and the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Most Valuable Player after catching 39 passes for 1,098 yards with 14 touchdowns in nine games as a junior during the 2019 season for Napa, displayed the jersey and also put it in on during a filming, photo and video session for the All-American Bowl at CTS Fitness & Performance in Napa.
“It’s a big honor,” said Askari Adams, Napa High’s new head coach. “No one deserves it more than Brock.”
Joined by parents Warren and DeAnna Bowers and sister Brianna Bowers, a sophomore outfielder on the Sacramento State softball team and a 2018 Napa High graduate, Brock Bowers said it means a lot to be selected to the All-American Bowl and to be recognized.
“It’s just really great. I never thought I’d be in a position to be able to compete against the best kids in the country and really be able to play at the next level,” said Bowers, 17, who has committed to play at the University of Georgia. He announced his commitment to play for the Bulldogs on Twitter on Aug. 10.
“It has just always been a dream of mine. I’m really happy I’m able to go out and represent my community here. I’d like to thank all my coaches, my family and my friends, just for helping me through everything. And especially my mom, my dad, my sister, just because they’re there every day to help me out and push me through everything. And the coaches for everything they've done for me, just pushing me every single day in practice.”
In a message from the All-American Bowl that was announced on Twitter on Oct. 21 at twitter.com/AABonNBC, the game scheduled for Jan. 9, 2021, has been canceled.
Bowers had committed to play in the game, which features the top 100 prep players in the country at the Alamodome in San Antonio. It’s televised by NBC.
“Due to the environment we find ourselves in and with the health and safety of our All-Americans and their families our first priority, we have made the extremely difficult decision to not play this year’s All-American Bowl,” it was announced on Twitter.
"However, as the All-American Bowl is and has always been a celebration of the nation’s top high school football talent, we are excited to announce we will honor the Class of 2021 with a two-hour special, All-American Bowl: Declaration Day, to showcase this year’s athletes and feature several live college declarations airing Saturday, Jan. 2 on NBC.
“We’ll see you in San Antonio in 2022.”
Bowers began the filming session by saying: “I’m Brock Bowers, tight end, out of Napa High School.”
The No. 21 jersey that Bowers showed off was reflective of the 2021 game.
“Even though we are not able to play the game, it’s still really cool to be recognized like this, with other people that are involved in the game,” said the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Bowers, who is expecting to sign his national letter-of-intent with Georgia, a member of the Southeastern Conference, sometime in December.
Players will be featured in the All-American Bowl’s “Road to the Dome” web series that will be released on NBC Sports digital channels this fall, organizers announced.
Napa’s conditioning program is underway, with on-field workouts over four days each week. Napa begins its season on Jan. 15 with a nonleague game at Wood-Vacaville. There are additional nonleague games at home on Jan. 22 against Tamalpais-Mill Valley and Jan. 29 at Windsor.
Napa opens the Vine Valley Athletic League season on Feb. 12 at American Canyon.
“It’s nice to see everybody show up here today for sure,” said Warren Bowers, an assistant coach for Napa High. “There have been a lot of people that have had a hand in his day to day life growing up, and then in his development as he became older and enjoyed sports. They all mean a lot to him. He always holds everybody that have brought him to where he’s at in high regard, which is very commendable, I feel.”
Adams is looking forward to working with Bowers, both on offense and as an outside linebacker on defense.
He listed by rivals.com and 247sports.com as a 4-star player.
“Having a player like Brock, you can put him in multiple spots, multiple positions and different situations, and he will excel,” said Adams. “He's a great kid with a great personality.”
Bowers had 316 yards rushing on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns for Napa last year. He had a long run of 47 yards. He had a long reception of 90 yards and averaged 122 yards receiving per game. Napa (7-4 overall, 4-2 VVAL) finished in third place and lost to Clayton Valley Charter, 35-9, in the first round of the CIF North Coast Section playoffs.
“Within the offense, if you have someone like him, you want to make sure we get the ball in his hands,” said Adams. “He’s one of the hardest workers we have. I know his senior year is special to him. I know it means a lot to him and I know he’ll give 100 percent.”
Bowers has been working with John Cortese, the owner of CTS Fitness & Performance. Cortese has been working as a personal trainer and strength coach for Bowers since February, following surgery to Bowers’ right wrist for an injury.
“I’m just focusing on getting better every day, just doing what I can to prepare,” said Bowers. “Hopefully we have a season.”
Cortese works with Bowers five days a week.
“What I do with him is very much individualized for Brock,” said Cortese. “In Brock’s case, he’s obviously a next-level athlete. He wants to be here five days a week and he never misses workouts.”
Bowers is listed as one of the “Top 100 high school football players from the Class of 2021” in the updated player rankings from 247Sports, MaxPreps.com reported on Sept. 16. He is one of eight players from the state of California in the group and is No. 49 overall.
“He’s done his thing to put himself in a position to be successful, with a commitment to himself and his teammates,” said Warren Bowers, who played on Vintage High’s 1986 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title team, which went 13-1 overall and had playoff wins over Grace Davis-Modesto (13-7), Lodi (15-8), Tracy (7-6) and Christian Brothers-Sacramento (14-0). “He has definitely enjoyed it, made the most of it, has been a good teammate, and always worked hard.”
Brock Bowers was selected as the North Coast Section Junior of the Year by Prep2Prep.com. He was named to the All-NorCal Football Offense 2019 Roster by SportStars, at sportstarsmag.com.
He was chosen to the MaxPreps.com Preseason California All-State team and the 2020 Cal-Hi Sports Preseason All-State Team.
He is listed No. 12 in the Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100 state Class of 2021 player rankings.
SI All-American has Bowers listed at No. 1 in the country for Top 10 H-Tight Ends for the Class of 2021, as announced by si.com.
Bowers takes great pride for being both physically and mentally prepared.
“When he goes out there and competes, he doesn’t let either the highs or the lows get to him,” said Warren Bowers, who played at Utah State from 1988-1993, starting three years at center on the offensive line. “The preparation, the way you compete, the way you conduct yourself are very impressive.
“It’s his mental focus and determination, his preparation, that has definitely helped to mold him.”
Warren Bowers was a three-time all-conference player.
Brianna Bowers said she is very proud of everything Brock has accomplished and the recognition he is receiving.
“He has worked extremely hard,” said Brianna, selected as the Player of the Year on The Napa Valley Register’s 2017 All-Napa County team and an All-Big Sky Conference honorable mention selection for Sac State in 2019. “He wants to be the best on the field and nothing less. He's working out 6-7 days a week, numerous times a day, between lifting and football practice and running and doing footwork drills in the backyard or in the front yard. He’s always working.”
DeAnna Bowers, a former star pitcher for Utah State softball who is in the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame, expressed her thanks and appreciation for the support of the coaches who have helped out Brock over the years.
“We’re just very grateful to all of those coaches, every coach he has had at Napa High, and John Cortese for working with him and rebuilding him after that wrist injury,” said DeAnna Bowers, the Big West Conference Pitcher of the Year and a third-team All-American in 1993. “John has done amazing things with him, as far as rebuilding his body and re-strengthening. We’ve noticed a huge change between January and October.
“John has helped with his mental health, too, because, Brock has been out of competition for a year.”
