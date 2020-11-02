Napa High Football: Bowers recognized for All-American Bowl nod

“It has just always been a dream of mine. I’m really happy I’m able to go out and represent my community here. I’d like to thank all my coaches, my family and my friends, just for helping me through everything. And especially my mom, my dad, my sister, just because they’re there every day to help me out and push me through everything. And the coaches for everything they've done for me, just pushing me every single day in practice.”

In a message from the All-American Bowl that was announced on Twitter on Oct. 21 at twitter.com/AABonNBC, the game scheduled for Jan. 9, 2021, has been canceled.

Bowers had committed to play in the game, which features the top 100 prep players in the country at the Alamodome in San Antonio. It’s televised by NBC.

“Due to the environment we find ourselves in and with the health and safety of our All-Americans and their families our first priority, we have made the extremely difficult decision to not play this year’s All-American Bowl,” it was announced on Twitter.