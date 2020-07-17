Napa High Football: Grizzlies get ready for whatever happens

“It wouldn’t surprise me if CIF came out with something non-committal and kicked it back to schools and their districts and their leagues,” he said. “I could see them just having a league season. Just play your league games and have a league champion and that’s it for the year. That wouldn’t shock me. If you’re going to wait until everybody in the whole section can go, we might not have a season.

“Football is a high-risk sport, just the nature of it. Every high school I’ve ever been a part of you see this happen where you play an opponent who, the week before you play them, they got sick from opponents that they’ve played, and then they get your team sick, and then you get your next opponent sick, and they get their next one sick.

“It’s going to be a challenge, whatever happens. But we’re going to rise to the occasion if we get the opportunity to play, put something together and have fun and make a good season of it. The kids have all been hungry because they want to take this program to the next level.”

After going 0-10 in 2018, Wessman came in and guided the Grizzlies to a second-place record of 4-2 in the Vine Valley Athletic League and 7-4 overall with a playoff berth.