Napa High Football Preview: All about quality over quantity for Grizzlies

Raul Castellanos, a Napa High senior wide receiver and cornerback, talks about being able to play a regular season again and having high hopes despite a relatively small roster this fall.

Napa High senior tight end Christoph Horton talks about looking forward to having many of the same coaches back for his third varsity season.

Napa High two-way lineman Rob Perry talks about getting to play a regular season as a senior and having head coach Askari Adams back at the helm.

Napa High defensive end and right guard Thomas Hatton, a senior in his third varsity season, talks about returning to normalcy and preparing for likely his final football and wrestling seasons.

Napa High Schedule

Date;Opponent;Time

Aug. 27;vs. De Anza;7 p.m.

Sept. 3;at Wood;7:30 p.m.

Sept. 10;vs. Rodriguez;7 p.m.

Sept. 17;at Windsor;7 p.m.

Oct. 1;at American Canyon;7 p.m.

Oct. 8;at Justin-Siena; 7 p.m.

Oct. 15;vs. Casa Grande;7 p.m.

Oct. 22;at Petaluma;7 p.m.

Oct. 29;vs. Vintage;7 p.m.

Nov. 5;vs. Sonoma Valley;7 p.m.

