Napa High Football Preview: All about quality over quantity for Grizzlies

Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Three former Napa High School Spiritleaders have just been selected as members of NFL dance teams, two for the San Francisco 49ers’ Gold Rush …
Artie Carr, who wore many different hats in the St. Helena community, in and out of sports, will be one of five inductees into the St. Helena …
Aliyah Aguiar and Cole Lex are the 2020-21 Napa High School Athletes of the Year.
Napa’s Olivia “Ollie” McDonald, who has been the coxswain for Vesper Boat Club’s Under-23 Lightweight Men in Philadelphia this summer, helped …
Ira Smith, KVON’s sports director for the last 45 years, has been elected to the Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame and will be inducted w…