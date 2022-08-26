Napa High Football Preview: Grizzlies have another sophomore slinging it

The expected question got an unexpected answer.

Askari Adams, now in his third season as head coach of the Napa High football program, was asked how Yovanni Palma was looking after passing for more than 1,500 yards as the Grizzlies’ starting sophomore quarterback last season.

“Actually, Diego Montanez is our starting quarterback now,” the coach said of another sophomore.

Montanez isn’t just any sophomore. He was actually on the JV roster as a freshman two seasons ago, but “his parents held him back because of COVID,” Adams said.

“Diego is a good talent. But both quarterbacks are neck and neck. It’s definitely not over. It’s going to be an ongoing thing all year. It’s just that Yovanni plays more positions. He’s our starting free safety and now he’s going to be a wide receiver.”

It was the decision of new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Adam Schneider. Montanez won’t be doubling up on the defensive side, like Palma did last year as a safety. He came into high school with several years of youth football experience, including with the Napa Valley Jets and traveling San Jose Hit Squad.

“I think with the way that Adam went, it helps the team out a lot,” Adams said. “If Yovanni was head and shoulders better, it would have been a no-brainer to keep him as the starter. But it was literally neck and neck all offseason. Diego is mobile and he has a big-time arm. He’s brought different things to the table. He was on a traveling 7 on 7 team, so he has a lot of experience. He has the attitude to be a starting quarterback. He’s really confident.”

Asked if the Grizzlies will try to have a balanced offense, Askari quipped ‘Oh, no, we’ll be dropping back and throwing bombs all night.

“No,” he continued, of course you want to be balanced. You don’t want to be one-dimensional. I think we have the pieces to be balanced. Being defensive coordinator, I want my offense to be balanced. I don’t want us going three-and-out in 45 seconds and have to put my defense right back out there.”

That balance will come from returning primary back Carlos Mata, a senior, and sophomore backup Hector Nogales, who will start at wide receiver.

Palma, who was a receiver as a freshman, is back at the position with senior Donavan Sander — who played as a sophomore but took last season off — as well as junior Fisher MacDonald and seniors Edwin Fuentes and Brandon Mendoza.

The offensive line is led by returning seniors Carlo DeIanni, now in his third varsity season, and senior Tyson Furth-Lopez.

“Tyson’s come a long way,” Adam said. “We were doing plate workouts in pods his sophomore year, where the kids run from the practice field to the weight room (about 100 yards) and back. When Tyson got back, he was done for the rest of the day, literally spent, just out. I thought ‘This kid will never make it through a practice.’ Now, he’s one of our team captains, a second-year starter. He’s worked his butt off. I’m so proud of that guy.”

New on the line are junior guard Natan Chowell, junior center Fabian Garcia and senior guard David Lopez, who also wrestles.

“Natan has energy for days,” Adams said. “He’s a hard worker in the weight room and a great guy.”

The inside linebackers are junior Jose Martinez and Mata, while Brandon Mendoza and juniors Alexis-Barrientos-Sosa and junior Brian Espinoza are competing for the outside spot.

In the secondary are Palma at free safety, junior Liam Gorman at rover, and junior Daniel Ortiz and Nogales at cornerback.

On the defensive line are noseguard David Lopez, end DeIanni, and junior Elias Martinez.

Kicking and punting will be provided once again by junior Kevin Rico.

“He came up from the JV like halfway through last season and in his first varsity game, he made an extra point and you would have thought it was the goal that won the World Cup,” Adams said. “He came in with confidence.”

Along with Schneider, Adams’ staff includes offensive line coach Jeremy Vassalo, inside linebackers coach Isaac Castrillo, defensive line coaches Ramon Ochoa and Ian Stand, defensive backs coach Tyler Clark, and wide receivers coach Axel Chowell.

The Grizzlies are fairly young, with about 19 juniors, seven seniors and four sophomore.

“It’s a good combination, and then we have like 31 on our freshman team,” Adams said of the squad head coached by one of his former varsity assistants, Kavell Jenkins, who is also the freshman offensive coordinator. Also on the freshman staff are defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ron Walston and secondary coach Cory Hancock, while Ochoa coaches the defensive line.

Pat O’Brien is not only the JV head coach — the first female football head coach in school history — but also the JV offensive line coach.

“If you told me a year ago I’d have this many players in the program, I’d say you were smoking something,” Adams said. “But between the administration, the community rallying around, players talking to people, and coaches being energetic and approachable, a lot more kids came out. Coaches who have been here before have come out and said hi, too. That’s why I love Napa. If you went to Napa High, you’re always about Napa High. They put kids first.”