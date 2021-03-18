Napa High Football Preview: Napa High seniors now include quarterback

Video of Turner completing pass after pass during Napa’s intrasquad scrimmage Saturday morning at Memorial Stadium can be seen on his player page at MaxPreps.com (t.maxpreps.com/3lsLFeK).

Adams talked about the then-upcoming scrimmage on March 9.

“It’s gonna be ‘Hey let’s get our guys out there and bang around a little bit and stay healthy.’ We have a good idea (of who will start), but there are a couple of positions that are still up in the air. It’s going to be a big day for some of the kids.”

Adams added at the time that the Grizzlies were considering four varsity quarterbacks — junior Hunter St. Clair, sophomore Anthony Tubridy, and freshmen Diego Montanez and Yovanni Palma. While Newton was injured during the 2019 preseason, Tubridy played throughout a road win over Vallejo High and St. Clair played in most of an overtime loss to Nevada Union.