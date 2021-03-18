Napa High Football Preview: Napa High seniors now include quarterback

Coming off a memorable comeback season in which it had the luxury of a senior quarterback in his third year as the varsity starter, the Napa High football team was still trying to decide who would fill Isaiah Newton’s shoes as late as March 9.
On March 10, Mal Turner solved that problem for interim Grizzlies head coach Askari Adams. That’s when the son of Jeff Turner, who has been Bethel’s athletic director and football head coach since the school opened in 1998, transferred to Napa High.
The Turners live in Napa — “right around the corner” from Napa High, in fact, according to Adams — so Mal Turner had to sit out only a week because of his transfer. That was last week’s bye, Adams said, so he’ll be eligible to play in the Grizzlies’ season opener Friday night at American Canyon. Bethel and American Canyon were rivals in the old Solano County Athletic Conference because they are each other’s closest neighbors, but now Turner will be battling the Wolves in a Vine Valley Athletic League contest.
Turner, who was Bethel’s starting varsity quarterback the last two seasons, transferred after getting frustrated with the Vallejo City Unified School District over its lack of a timeline for the return of football and other sports, according to the Times-Herald of Vallejo.
“That was a nice little present,” Adams said Thursday. “He’s still learning the offense, but he’s coming along. He knows a couple of our guys and he’s fit right in.”
Video of Turner completing pass after pass during Napa’s intrasquad scrimmage Saturday morning at Memorial Stadium can be seen on his player page at MaxPreps.com (t.maxpreps.com/3lsLFeK).
Adams talked about the then-upcoming scrimmage on March 9.
“It’s gonna be ‘Hey let’s get our guys out there and bang around a little bit and stay healthy.’ We have a good idea (of who will start), but there are a couple of positions that are still up in the air. It’s going to be a big day for some of the kids.”
Adams added at the time that the Grizzlies were considering four varsity quarterbacks — junior Hunter St. Clair, sophomore Anthony Tubridy, and freshmen Diego Montanez and Yovanni Palma. While Newton was injured during the 2019 preseason, Tubridy played throughout a road win over Vallejo High and St. Clair played in most of an overtime loss to Nevada Union.
“They’ve been battling and they all look good,” Adams said of the quarterbacks on March 9. “We’re just going to see which one takes that next step. They all bring their own flavor to the table. It’ll come down to which one fits best for our team. We’ve got a combination of pocket passers, speed guys. In most situations you want to sit that freshman or let him go down and play JV, but these guys are pretty good, they’re competitors and we’ll see what happens. If it was a perfect world, the freshmen would be on JV. That’s what I’m hoping happens.”
That’s what did happen. Tubridy is now Turner’s backup and St. Clair is no longer on the team, according to Adams.
Rounding out the team are seniors Alejandro Cruz-Garcia, Andrew Daniel, Spencer Gorman, Franky Hernandez, Gilberto Hernandez, Kevin Moreno, Edwin Ponce and Kevin Ramos, juniors Anthony Bernardino, Raul Castellanos, Joell Desa, Jesse Genaw, Liam Jezycki, Gerardo Madrigal, Jose Padilla, Robert Perry and Oscar Sotelo, and sophomores Carlo Deianni and Giovanni Contreras.
The 2019 season marked the program’s resurgence following an 0-10 season. Then-head coach Richie Wessman and then-defensive coordinator Adams guided the Grizzlies to a second-place VVAL record of 4-2, a playoff berth, and a 7-4 season. When Wessman stepped down last summer, Adams became head coach and Jeff Cheek took over Wessman’s offensive coordinator duties.
Cheek was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019 at Briar Cliff University, a NAIA school in Sioux City, Iowa. He had the same role at Los Angeles Valley College in 2018, helping the Monarchs average 46 points and nearly 480 yards per contest.
Cheek played on the offensive line for Boise State, helping the Broncos win two conference titles as well as the Fiesta Bowl and Las Vegas Bowl before graduating in 2002. He began his coaching career that fall as Nampa Senior High School in Nampa, Idaho. Along with L.A. Valley, he has been offensive coordinator at West Hills College in Coalinga, Golden West College in Huntington Beach, and the University of Minnesota Crookston. He’s also coached at Boise State, Fresno State, Eastern Oregon University, Victor Valley College, Humboldt State and Fort Lewis College.
Returning to the Napa staff are Tom Petithomme, Steve Hatton, Warren Bowers, Rick Daniels, Jean Donaldson and Anthony Armstrong-Brown. Val Jenkins is the new running backs coach after replacing Clay Jackson, who is now the head coach at Sonoma Valley — the only VVAL opponent Napa won’t face this spring due to the season being shortened to six weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jerry Harris is the JV head coach. His staff includes Pat O’Brien, who was assisted by Adams when she coached the Grizzlies’ JV softball team last spring, and 2020 Napa High graduate Tyler Clark, who will coach wide receivers and defensive backs.
Jenkins is working with a backfield led by seniors Benito Saldivar, Trey Dennis and Manuel “Rabbit” Infante.
Saldivar is just 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds, and Infante is even smaller. But both are also wrestling standout and hard to take down. Saldivar led the 2019 Grizzlies in rushing with 927 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“Benito is our home run guy, our little speedy back,” Adams said. “He has been working his butt off the whole offseason. I don’t even think he missed a day. He’s our little speedy back. Trey has power so it’s a good combination, speed and power. They’re both intelligent running backs. Rabbit has a heart as big as a dang old lion and can do whatever.”
The receiving corps is led by senior tight end Jack Giguiere, who signed with the University of San Diego in December, and seniors Isidro Rios and Kieran Sarazin and junior Christoph Horton.
“They’ve been doing well. They’ve been learning the new system. They’re starting to get a grasp of it right now,” Adams said. “We’re hoping for big things from them because they are the older guys who have been around.”
But Adams considers returning senior offensive linemen Cole Lex, Emilio DeIanni and Leo Contreras to be the leaders of the team.
“They’re a good bunch of kids and have not missed a day of conditioning,” he said. “They are the glue of our team. Jack wants to have a successful season but he is excited about getting to college and I don’t blame him.”
On the line in Adams’ 3-4 defense are senior Berna Leon and juniors Thomas Hatton — a second-year starter — and Joseph Reyes. The senior linebackers are Issac Rojas and Omar Gonzalez on the inside and Rudy Hernandez and Brodie Jacque on the outside. Leading the secondary is returning strong safety Andrew Daniel.
Having its season opener a month after first learning there would be football this spring has been a challenge for the staff, especially with a new offensive coordinator.
“It’s the same offense they ran last season (spread) and Cheek has been meeting with those guys and they’re picking it up. They just have to learn the terminology.”
The byes Napa and American Canyon have won’t allow them to scout the other teams during their weeks off since spectators aren’t allow in this season, though Justin-Siena gave each player two tickets for relatives.
“We’ll be at home Friday night twiddling our thumbs,” Adams said March 9, adding the Grizzlies weren’t allowed to play any nonleague opponents. “But if we had to play, we’d be ready. I’m not going to complain about (the bye). It gives us an extra week to prepare and get our guys ready and get used to our offense. I look at it as a win-win situation.”
Adams is all about staying in the present.
“Last season is last season. It’s a new year. We’ll just take each game week by week. You can’t afford to look ahead,” he said.
Napa’s losses last season were to the teams they’re playing first and last, American Canyon and Vintage, but Adams doesn’t want his players singling out any games.
“They better want all of them bad. You can’t put one game over another. But I’m not naïve. I know it happens. I know what happened last year, but that was last year,” he said. “I think we’ve got some great kids on our team, level-headed kids, smart kids, and they know not to let their emotions get the best of them.
“They’ve done a really good job introducing the new kids to how we do things, the correct way of doing things, and the young kids just ate it up.”
WATCH NOW: MARCH 18 IN SPORTS HISTORY
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
The St. Helena Thunderbirds Mountain Biking Club just began its new season, about three months later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, …